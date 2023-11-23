Black Friday deals – live: Best offers on tech, fashion and more
Big names including Le Creuset, Currys, Zara, Simba, Nintendo, Xbox and Dyson are all dropping deals today
There’s just one more sleep until the Black Friday deals officially begin, but the early discounts are already popping up everywhere from Amazon and Argos to Zara and Asos. There are thousands of deals on technology, TVs and laptops to clothing, mattresses and home appliances, if it’s got a decent Black Friday discount applied to it (and it’s worth your money) you’ll find it here.
The likes of Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have been cutting prices since the beginning of November, with Amazon, Nintendo and Apple joining in last week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know how to spot a good deal from a dud. So stick with us on the liveblog, as we’ll be rounding up today’s very best Black Friday offers. Thank us later.
The Sky Stream is at its cheapest ever price
Sky Stream: Was £26 per month, now £19 per month, Sky.com
If you’re looking for a deal on the new Sky Stream box, Sky’s Black Friday deal will save you £7 every month when you take out an 18-month contract, meaning you’ll pay just £19 a month instead of £26. It comes with Sky Entertainment – so you get Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Sky Max and the rest. Plus, you get a Netflix Basic plan as part of the deal, meaning you can cancel your current Netflix subscription. Best part? No dish. It’s like an Apple TV or Fire TV Stick, but made by Sky. Everything is done over wifi. I loved the Sky Stream box when I reviewed it earlier this yea. It’s the most hassle-free way of getting Sky TV.
Black Friday TV deals 2023: Best discounts on LG, Samsung and more
The November sale is your chance to grab the best TVs at their lowest ever prices
AllSaints Black Friday sale 2023
Clothing from designer brand AllSaints is heavily coveted, but none of it is cheap. Zoe’s found this deal on an AllSaints leather biker jacket, which has a hefty discount (though, to be fair, it’s still pretty pricey).
AllSaints balfern belted hem leather biker jacket: Was £319, now £223, Selfridges.com
A classic leather jacket has staying power in your wardrobe season after season, which makes this £96 reduction such a good deal. While I haven’t tried on this exact style, a very similar AllSaints leather jacket was the best buy in Daisy’s round-up of the best leather jackets. Crafted from smooth leather with shiny gold detailing, the balfern jacket is designed to last years. It even has pockets that are large enough for a smart phone.
Best early Black Friday clothing deals to shop now
Now’s your chance to save on your favourite fashion brands, from Lululemon to New Look
Save big with Le Creuset Black Friday deals
Le Creuset is the culinary cast iron classic brand that everyone wants inside their kitchen. For Black Friday, the brand has discounted these beautiful-looking square dishes to delight your guests this Christmas.
Le Creuset stoneware set of 2 heritage square dishes: Was £79, now £39, Lecreuset.co.uk
This discount on a set of two stoneware heritage dishes can be applied to not only the brand’s signature fiery volcanic hue, but also to the azure blue colourway, a lovely cerise red and a meringue hue. Whether you’re using them to store last night’s leftovers or for roasting, baking or marinating meats, they’re bound to be a versatile addition to any cooking arsenal.
Le Creuset Black Friday 2023: Best deals to shop now
Now is your chance to save on the coveted cookware brand
Does Marks and Spencer have a Black Friday 2023 sale?
Marks & Spencer still hasn’t announced its Black Friday sale, and it’s probably never going to announce it. That’s because M&S doesn’t really take part in the Black Friday sale officially. Instead, M&S just discounts its stuff in the lead-up to Christmas, without calling them Black Friday sales. They’re just seasonal discounts, OK? Helen’s rounded up some of the best M&S Black Friday – I mean, non-Black Friday – deals in her article below:
M&S Black Friday sale 2023: The best deals to add to your basket now
While the retailer hasn’t officially taken part in previous years, seasonal deals do appear around Black Friday
The best Currys Black Friday deals 2023
Whether it’s an air fryer or a Dyson hair tool or a coffee machine or an American-style fridge freezer, Currys Black Friday sale has landed, and I’ve been rounding up the best Black Friday deals at the retailer in my guide below. It’s got TVs, air fryers, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and more air fryers – you all want one, I know.
The best Currys Black Friday early deals live now
From Shark vacuum cleaners to headphones, here’s what Currys has in store in the November sale
Lookfantastic’s Black Friday deals have arrived
There are loads of deals to be found on Lookfantastic’s website this Black Friday. From skin care and face washes to beauty advent calendars and perfume. Evie has been raving about Aveeno’s moisturising daily lotion for years, and the brand’s skin care range is currently on sale in the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale.
IndyBest beauty editor Lauren has put together a guide to the best Black Friday deals on Lookfantastic below:
What our beauty editor is loving in Lookfantastic’s Black Friday sale
With an eye for luxury at bargain prices, here you’ll find discounts on Floral Street perfume, YSL foundation, Olaplex and more
Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals 2023
This is a tiny, tiny discount, but it’s genuinely the lowest price I’ve ever seen the latest Apple Watch SE, which launched last year. The smartwatch cost £299 when it first released in 2022, but Apple brought the price down to £249 earlier this year. You can now snap it up for just £229.
Apple Watch SE, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk
While lacking some of the best features found on the Series 8, David praised its fast processor in his review, saying that its “performance is smooth and responsive”. They added that the “SE 2 also has cardio fitness notifications and, crucially, can let you know if your heart rate is irregular or goes surprisingly high or low, as well as crash detection and fall detection.”
Best Apple Black Friday deals 2023 – AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more
Early deals on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more have already started dropping
Zara’s Black Friday sale kicks off tonight
Zara is known for hosting a mammoth annual Black Friday sale, and this year is sure to be no exception. Zara’s main event is set to kick off on the big day itself (Friday 24 November, this year) in store – but you can shop the sale early on the app from 10pm this evening and from 11pm online. Something tells me I’m going to have a long night shopping for new clothes.
When is the Zara Black Friday sale 2023?
From winter coats to party dresses, the high-street label’s sale is always a highlight
Domino's Black Friday deals 2023
Feeling hungry? Every day of the week this week, Domino’s is launching a new Black Friday deal. On Monday, pizza fans could get any large pizza for just £6.99 via collection. On Wednesday, you could get a personal pizza for just £2.99.
Today? Today we eat fries. Domino’s new fries are only £1 for one day only.
Black Friday mattress deals
Hands up if you slept poorly last night. Well, thankfully for you (and me), there are plenty of Black Friday deals on mattresses from the likes of Simba, Emma and more. If you’ve been looking for a mattress discount, now’s the time to get a good night’s kip. Sarah’s picked out this deal on the Simba original mattress in her guide to the best mattress Black Friday deals below.
Simba hybrid original, double: Was £1,089, now £598.95, Simba.co.uk
Pick up a Simba double mattress for less than £600, with this hybrid original deal. Designed to help regulate your temperature as you sleep, the medium-firm mattress has five pocket spring and foam layers. Plus, there’s a removable, washable top cover, too. We’ve reviewed this exact mattress, and our tester noted it “offers cloud-like support and comfort.”
Best mattress deals to shop in the Black Friday sales, from Simba to Emma
Rest easy, with these incredible deals from Simba, Silentnight, Otty and more