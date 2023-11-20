Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The price-cutting deals extravaganza we’ve all been waiting for has arrived. Black Friday 2023 is here early, and there are literally thousands of deals to shop on tech, home appliances, beauty and, yes, headphones and earbuds.

If your cans are starting to wear out, or you’re still tethering your earbuds to your phone, then it’s probably time to upgrade. Black Friday is the perfect time to do so, with the best headphones and earbuds from Sony, Bose and Apple receiving huge price cuts. In fact, Apple’s AirPods, Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones and Bose’s QuietComfort 2 earbuds have already been discounted to some of their lowest-ever prices.

If you’re keen on shopping for the best audio gear deals, keep scrolling. And for more savings, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on air fryers, dehumidifiers, power tools and more from the likes of Currys, Amazon, Argos and Very. Thank us later.

Follow live: The best and latest Black Friday deals as they drop

Best wireless headphones and earbuds Black Friday deals 2023

Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200 for the first time ever. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. The biggest change in design applies to the charging case, which now has a loop on the side to enable you to attach a lanyard, and there’s a speaker on the underside to help you locate it with the Find My app. They were updated with new features in September.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £380, now £279, Amazon.co.uk

(Sony)

Sony’s flagship over-ear wireless headphones were released earlier this year and comfortably hold the top spot in our review of the best wireless headphones. They’ve been discounted to one of their lowest prices ever this Black Friday. With next-generation features and impressive noise cancellation, we can attest to their quality. “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handle it all with poise and gumption,” our writer said in their review. “They never miss a beat”.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort 2 wireless earbuds: Was £279.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

A firm favourite among the tech team is the Bose QC2 wireless earbuds, which you can snap up for just £199 this Black Friday – the lowest price we’ve ever seen. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested”. The “audio quality here is exceptional across the board, strong, detailed sound that’s rich and faithful,” our writer said in their review. The noise-cancelling was also praised for being “astonishing”, with our tester finding that the “loudest of background sounds silenced effortlessly.”

Buy now

Apple AirPods 2nd gen with wired charging case: Was £129, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

While the AirPods 2 have been superseded by the AirPods 3, the second-generation model still packs a punch, though they forgo the active noise cancellation found on the AirPods Pro. They’ve dropped to their lowest price for Black Friday. Our writer noted in their review that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

Buy now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones: Was £449.95, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

Bose’s all-new QuietComfort ultra headphones have just received their first-ever price cut. They were named the best for active noise cancellation in our review of the best wireless headphones and have received a tasty £50 discount. “The noise cancellation is the best we’ve tested in any pair of headphones to date. We could barely hear anything with these on – rumbling trains? Didn’t hear them. Chatter in the other room? Nope, didn’t hear it. Passing cars? Could not hear any,” our writer raved in their review.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest ever price this Black Friday, seeing £50 slashed off the leading earbuds’ price. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Buy now

Bose noise cancelling 700 wireless headphones: Was £349.95, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

(Bose)

While Bose’s NC 700 have recently been pipped by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, they’re still a splendid pair of wireless headphones that currently have £100 off. The active noise cancellation is still impeccable, and they’re one of the comfiest headphones we’ve tested. “The noise-cancelling ability of these headphones is probably the best you can get on the market,” our writer said when they reviewed them. “Add to that their sophisticated look, lightweight comfort and solid phone call ability, and you’re hard-pressed to find a better option.”

Buy now

