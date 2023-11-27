Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wait is over and bargains are dropping left, right and centre for Cyber Monday. The Black Friday finale runs right through until midnight, and with it comes the best Cyber Monday home appliance deals, as well as discounts on fashion, beauty, mattresses, tech, TVs and more.

Should you need a new kettle, vacuum cleaner or microwave, or fancy trying an energy-saving device like an air fryer, dehumidifier or electric blanket, this is the ideal time to save some cash. All the major home appliance retailers and brands are serving up impressive savings right now, including Amazon, Currys, Dyson, John Lewis and Very.

Feeling overwhelmed by the huge range of deals on offer? Our expert shopping team at IndyBest is here to help you navigate this annual sales event and weed out the best bargains.

Whether you’re seeking sales inspiration or have a wish list, keep scrolling to take a look at the top Cyber Monday home appliance deals to shop.

Best Cyber Monday home appliance deals for 2023

Smeg KLF04 temperature controlled kettle: Was £189, now £129, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

This chrome-coloured version of Smeg’s temperature controlled kettle has been discounted by £60 for the Black Friday sales weekend. With a range of seven temperature settings to choose from, this model has been designed to brew all your favourite hot drinks to their optimal heats. Stylish, as well as functional, the kettle also features a soft-opening lid, 360-degree swivel base and removable filter.

Buy now

Pro Breeze 12l/day dehumidifier: Was £219.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This powerful Pro Breeze dehumidifier removes up to 12l of water per day, with an ultra-efficient compressor, a 24-hour on/off timer and an energy-saving auto shut-off system – and it’s reduced by almost 20 per cent in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It also features a large 2l water tank, a removable hose for continuous drainage and is easily portable, with four wheels included.

Buy now

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap pet pro NZ860UKT vacuum cleaner: Was £429.99, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

(Shark)

Clean up with this 47 per cent on Shark’s vacuum cleaner, taking the bagless vacuum’s price down to less than £230. The 6.9kg model comes with a cord length of 8m and a 1.3l capacity for sucking up dirt and debris. It can navigate hard floors and carpets, while the anti-hair-wrap technology is useful for pet owners, and there’s an anti-allergen seal to capture dust. Plus, LED headlights offer visibility when reaching underneath the sofa and into the darker corners of your home.

Buy now

Nespresso vertuo pop automatic pod coffee machine: Was £100, now £48.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Save a steaming-hot 42 per cent with this Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine deal at Amazon. The appliance is compatible with Nespresso Vertuo capsules and can make different coffee sizes, including espresso, gran lungo and a large mug. Key features include a one-button function, and its ability to heat up in 30 seconds. Plus, the 42.6cm x 13.6cm x 25cm machine can be connected to your smartphone.

Buy now

Samsung MS23K3515AS solo microwave, silver: Was £149, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you like the idea of speedier dinner prep (who wouldn’t?), you can’t go wrong with a microwave. Reduced by a whopping £50, this Samsung option features automatic cooking functions such as quick defrost, an enamel lining that is easy to clean, six power levels and an LED digital display. We included a similar solo model in our review of the best best microwaves, where our tester noted it is “pretty self-explanatory and intuitive to use”.

Buy now

Sage the barista express, brushed stainless steel: Was £629.95, now £529.95, Sageappliances.com

(Sage)

Love making barista-style coffee? You’ll be pleased to hear there’s currently £100 off this brushed stainless steel Sage machine. The bean-to-cup appliance has an auto-grid function, thermocoil heating system, and a panel to control whether you’d like one or two espresso shots. Its accessories include a jug for creating frothy milk, a cleaning brush, water filter and other cleaning tools. We included a similar model, the barista express impress, in our best coffee machines round-up, and our tester noted: “There’s a lot of tech under the hood of this machine, which allows it to make sure the water temperature is just right for creating the perfect smooth coffee without any bitter taste.”

Buy now

NutriBullet 600 series high-speed blender, graphite: Was £69.99, now £49.98, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whizz up a tasty smoothie for less with this Nutribullet blender, which is currently sliced in price by £20. The 14.6cm x 25.7cm x 34.5cm machine has a 0.7l capacity and comes complete with tall cup and short cup attachments. This versatile buy can blend fruit, vegetables, nuts and ice, for fresh drinks, soups, sauces and more. An IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, we included Nutribullet’s blender combo model in our best bullet blenders round-up. Our tester noted: “This is a great choice for anyone who loves to cook, and requires a strong blender for recipes beyond a breakfast smoothie.”

Buy now

Sage the smart oven pizzaiolo: Was £729.95, now £499.95, Sageappliances.com

(Sage)

If you fancy making mealtimes a bit more exciting, this Sage pizza oven is currently sliced in price by a tasty £230. The stainless-steel oven is designed for use on a benchtop and can reach a sizzling 400C. It measures 47cm x 46.1cm x 27cm and can make 30cm pizzas. Plus, a pizza peel and pizza pan are both included too.

An IndyBest tried and tested buy, this exact model was named best overall in our best indoor pizza ovens round-up. Our tester noted that while you need to have enough kitchen space for its “colossal size”, this oven uses “conductive, radiant and convective heat to cook anything from meat, fish and veg in addition to brilliant pizza.”

Buy now

Indesit BWA81684XKUKN washing machine, black: Was £399, now £289, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Save a load of cash on this Indesit washing machine, thanks to the £110 discount Very is currently offering. The 8kg appliance comes in a sleek black shade, and according to the brand, it can wash the equivalent of a whopping 40 shirts per load. Key features include an LED display, a delay timer for scheduling a wash in advance, and several cycles, including delicate, synthetic, cotton and even a speedy 30-minute option.

An IndyBest tried and tested brand, we included a different model from Indesit in our best washing machines round-up, which has the same delay timer, and our writer noted that it means, “you can set the washer up to finish its cycle just before the time you’re due to arrive home.”

Buy now

Lakeland Sherpa electric heated throw, teal: Was £89.99, now £53.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(lakeland-sherpa-Indybest-review)

You can stay cosy for less this winter with a cost-efficient electric blanket – especially when this one comes with a budget-friendly £36 saving. The throw has nine settings for both heat and time, is machine-washable for ease, and features fleecy sherpa material.

We included this exact heated throw in our best electric blankets guide, in which out tester said: “The controls are great for customising” and “it’s easy to see what you’re setting, too, as there’s an LED screen on the controls.”

Buy now

De’Longhi micalite KBOM3001 jug kettle, black: Was £114.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

There’s a piping-hot saving of £65 to snap up on this De’Longhi micalite kettle. It’s available in black or red, depending on what suits your kitchen decor, and has a capacity of 1.7l. Additional features include a swivel base, automatic shut-off function and an anti-limescale filter. One thing’s for certain, this classic design will add a chic aesthetic to your countertop.

Buy now

Sodastream terra sparkling water maker, black: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

You can now get a very generous £50 off family-favourite Sodastream. Make endless fizzy drinks at the touch of a button this Christmas (and beyond), for all your festive visitors. The slimline shape will look effortlessly stylish in your kitchen, while a 60l gas cylinder and a 1l BPA-free bottle are included, so you can get started with your sparkling creations straightaway.

Buy now

Homedics MYTI massage gun, anthracite: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Boots.com

(Boots)

Massage guns have been increasing in popularity in recent years, and we can see why – especially when Boots is offering an enticing £40 off this model. Homedics’ option boasts great versatility due to its five attachment sizes, four intensity settings and the fact it’s smaller than an iPhone. The brand claims it is “mini in size but mighty in force”, with the heated Peltier head reaching a warming 45C – perfect for soothing sore areas, relieving tight muscles and relaxing the mind and body.

Buy now

Morphy Richards 30210 turbosteam pro steam iron: Was £69.99, now £48, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Save a smooth 31 per cent with this Morphy Richards steam iron deal and tackle those creases for less. The blue and black appliance has digital controls, plus a 40g steam output and auto shut-off function. Meanwhile, the steam boost button adds extra ironing oomph.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following the Black Friday weekend, which is the weekend following Thanksgiving. While last year the Black Friday sales started on 25th November, this year they’ll be kicking off on 24th November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27th November.

