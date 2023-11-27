Best Cyber Monday tech deals to shop now, from Sonos to Sony

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the Black Friday sales finale coming to an end, the best Cyber Monday tech deals are in full swing. We’ve been tracking the best discounts for weeks, digging up the best offers on everything from electric toothbrushes and TVs to the latest laptops and mobile phone deals.

Whether you’re shopping around for new headphones, fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers or action cameras, most of your favourite tech brands, including Sonos, Sony, Apple and Bose are taking part in the annual Cyber Monday sale. But of course, big-name retailers, including the likes of Amazon, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys are also treating us to some impressive discounts.

Outside of tech, we’ve also been on the lookout for impressive savings on a range of different categories including laptops, home appliances and mattresses. All of our favourite brands are taking part, with Coggles delivering big discounts on designer fashion, while Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic are offering some great discounts on beauty.

While this article will highlight the best Cyber Monday deals across tech, we’ve got specific pages dedicated to tracking deals on TVs, laptops, Apple products, Amazon products, gaming and more. Check out our full guide to shopping Cyber Monday 2023 for the full list.

Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals as they land

Best tech Cyber Monday deals 2023

PlayStation 5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £389, Currys.co.uk

(Sony )

The PlayStation 5 gets a surprise discount for Cyber Monday, plummeting to just £389 between now and 30 November across most retailers. If you’re looking to buy the gamer in your life a gift this Christmas, snap this one up while you can.

Buy now

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £259, now £219, Currys.co.uk

(Amazon )

Sony’s flagship wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest ever price this Cyber Monday, seeing £40 slashed off the leading earbuds’ price. The earbuds earned the top spot in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds, with our writer stating that what really stands out is the sound quality. “With a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass,” they noted.

Buy now

Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Another discount that we weren’t expecting. The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful machine and Amazon has reduced it to its lowest-ever price in its Cyber Monday sale. If you’ve been contemplating the investment, we’d recommend adding it to your basket while it’s so heavily reduced.

Buy now

Xbox series S: Was £249, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Less than £200 for a next-generation game console? We thought that might get your attention. This Amazon deal sees the price of the Xbox series S fall by 24 per cent to just £189. A 4K console with next-gen graphics, the series S is remarkably compact, has 512GB of storage and comes with a single game pad. As ever with Amazon, it’s also available with free next-day delivery.

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have plummeted under £200 for the first time ever. Our tech critic David Phelan said in his review that they offer extra features over the previous AirPods Pro from 2021, boasting better audio quality, stronger noise cancellation and better battery life.

Buy now

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 400GB data and a free Fitbit Charge 6: £39 per month with no upfront fee, Affordablemobiles.co.uk

(Google)

Here’s an excellent deal on the new Google Pixel 8 Pro at Affordable Mobiles. You get the phone with nothing to pay upfront on a £39 per month contract with Vodafone, which is already a bargain. Your monthly data allowance then gets boosted to 400GB per month instead of 100GB, plus you can claim a free Fitbit Charge 6 worth £139.99.

Buy now

Google Pixel Watch: Was £339, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Pixel Watch is the natural choice for Pixel phone owners. While it’s been superseded by the new Pixel Watch 2, the original is still a great device and cheaper than ever. Our reviewer praised the watch’s style and functionality, calling it an “excellent Android smartwatch with health-tracking powered by Fitbit – the best fitness-tracking platform for most users – and it looks sleek and stylish on the wrist.”

Buy now

Eufy clean x8 pro robot vacuum cleaner with mop: Was £599, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Clean up with this 25 per cent discount on a robot vacuum cleaner which comes complete with an integral mop function. Its key features include a self-empty station, tangle-free brush for tackling hair, and customisable cleaning settings. The vacuum can be synced up with an app for easy operation, and it’s a practical pick for pet owners, too. A tried and tested IndyBest brand, we included two Eufy models in our best robot vacuum cleaners round-up.

Buy now

Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker: Was £219.99, now £163.99, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s flagship Alexa-powered smart speaker, and this Cyber Monday deal from Very sees its price slashed by £56. More powerful than the regular Echo, the Echo studio has support for Dolby Atmos to create a three-dimensional soundscape and bring new life to your playlists. The speaker can also be paired with another to create a stereo system, or you can even add a second Studio and two more Echoes to make a cinema-style surround sound system for your TV. It also packs all of the Alexa intelligence and smart home control we’ve come to expect from Amazon’s smart speakers.

Buy now

Philips Hue smart lighting starter kit: Was £134.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Signify)

This deal lowers the price of a Philips hue smart lighting kit by 26 per cent. The kit includes a pair of B22 bayonet-style bulbs capable of shining any colour (with adjustable brightness and temperature), along with a hub to connect them to your wifi router, and a wireless, magnetic wall switch for controlling them.

Buy now

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £179.99, now £119.28, Amazon.co.uk

(Garmin)

An excellent runner watch for beginners, or anyone looking to graduate from a Fitbit, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable entry into the world of fitness wearables. It features a built-in GPS tracker and can store hundreds of hours of music and podcasts, meaning you can leave your phone at home.

Buy now

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We haven’t seen a pack of four AirTags drop this low since March, so if you’re an item loser like us, then now is the perfect time to pick up some of Apple’s AirTags with this £24 saving. The neat thing about the AirTag is that when you’re close enough, you can get real-time turn-by-turn directions to your item. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus,” our writer said in their review. “There are just so many devices connected to the Find My network that you’ll always be able to locate your AirTag if it goes AWOL.”

Buy now

Sonos One: Was £199, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

The Sonos One might just be the definitive all-round smart speaker for multi-room audio. Available in black or white, it packs a powerful acoustic punch with good bass and a warm, rich sound that can be cranked up to room-filling volume.

Buy now

Sonos Beam (gen 2): Was £449, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

(Sonos)

Give your TV and game console a serious audio upgrade with the Sonos Beam (gen 2) sound bar. Available in black or white, it is compatible with Dolby Atmos, has voice control with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, and can wirelessly connect to other Sonos speakers and subs for cinema-grade surround sound.

Buy now

Sony WH-1000XM5: Was £349, now £279, Currys.co.uk

(Sony)

If earbuds aren’t your style, Sony’s over-ear headphones are available with a £70 discount at Currys. These are the best wireless headphones you can buy, with unbeatable clarity, richness and noise cancellation.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S23: Was £949, now £629.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Samsung)

The baseline Samsung Galaxy S23 is discounted by a whopping 34 per cent at Amazon while stock lasts. The newest generation of Samsung phone, the Galaxy S23 took the top spot in our list of the best Android phones you can buy in 2023. It’s fast as a whippet, smart-looking, and has a stunning and bright OLED screen for entertainment.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday falls on 27 November this year. The sale comes after Black Friday, which takes place the day after American Thanksgiving on 24 November,

Originally focused on online shopping (back when it was a novelty), Cyber Monday has since merged with Black Friday to form one giant sale spanning the entire weekend. Many retailers still treat them as two distinct events though, with unique deals for each.

When will the best Cyber Monday tech deals start in 2023?

Cyber Monday deals will start on 27 November, picking up the baton from the Black Friday sale, which runs from Friday until Sunday.

Unlike Black Friday, when retailers sometimes start dropping discounts days ahead of the actual event, Cyber Monday deals start sharp on Monday and can hang around for a few days after the sale officially ends.

What were the best Cyber Monday tech deals from last year?

Last year’s Cyber Monday sale saw the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones (was £349, now £315, Amazon.co.uk) come all the way down to £299.

Amazon’s range of Fire tablets also got discounted, including the Fire HD 10 (was £159.99, now £129.99, Amazon.co.uk).

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday falls on 24 November this year. The sales event always takes place the day after American Thanksgiving and is followed shortly after by Cyber Monday.

