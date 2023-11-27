Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’ve entered the final day of the Black Friday sales. Dubbed Cyber Monday, it’s your last chance to grab the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and the latest Xbox games at a discounted price.

Microsoft’s super powerful Xbox Series X console plummeted to its lowest-ever price on Black Friday, and it’s still on sale until tonight when Cyber Monday ends. Shoppers can also get the Xbox Series S console starter bundle for less than £180 for the first time.

If that wasn’t enough, there are some impressive deals on designer fashion at Coggles, make-up and skincare at the likes of Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic, and TV offers at Amazon.

Our team of IndyBest experts are continuously scanning the virtual shelves in search of the best Cyber Monday Xbox console discounts. But pick up the pace – these Xbox Cyber Monday deals will end tonight.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox deals 2023

Xbox Series X: Was £479.99, now £359, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

The Xbox Series X has just plummeted to its lowest-ever price this Black Friday, with a discount of more than £120. “It’s a thunderously powerful next-generation console,” our writer said in their review. Praising the sleek look, they added: “Aesthetically, and acoustically, the Xbox series X is a console that feels at home in a living room where grown-ups live. Compare that with the superb but ridiculous-looking PlayStation 5, which resembles an abstract sculpture of Harry Hill and requires removing an external wall to get into your house.” Due to high demand over Black Friday weekend, Amazon now says new orders will usually be dispatched “within one to two weeks”.

Buy now

Xbox series S: Was £249, now £189, Amazon.co.uk

(Xbox)

Less than £190 for a next-generation game console? We thought that might get your attention. This Amazon deal sees the Xbox series S fall to its lowest-ever price, thanks to the 24 per cent saving. A 4K console with next-gen graphics, the series S is remarkably compact, has 512GB of storage and comes with a single gamepad. As ever with Amazon, it’s also available with free next-day delivery.

Buy now

Xbox Series X + ‘Diablo IV’ bundle: Was £489.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The fourth instalment of the greatest action RPG series ever made, Diablo IV sees you create your ideal fantasy character and arm them with an increasingly powerful inventory of weapons, magic and armour, as you violently dismember and carve your way through endless hordes of baddies. Life-ruiningly addictive, here, the game is bundled with the Xbox Series X at its discounted price. You’re only paying an extra £30 on top of the Xbox’s new discounted rate for Diablo.

Buy now

Xbox Series S + three months of free Game Pass Ultimate: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Smythstoys.com

(Microsoft)

The Xbox Series S bundled with three months of Xbox Game Pass has tumbled by £50 this Cyber Monday. The £7.99 per month games on-demand service lets you access a rolling library of more than 300 new and classic titles every month. If you don’t mind not being able to play physical games on your Xbox, then the Xbox Series S is a worthy console.

Buy now

‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Ubisoft)

Launched in October, open-world stealth adventure Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns to the setting of the original game (which is now, somehow, 15 years old). Taking place in 9th-century Baghdad, Mirage is part fighting game, part exploration, part parkour simulator. Roughly historically accurate to the location and time period, you could even try and convince yourself it counts as an educational game.

Buy now

‘EA Sports FC 24’: Was £62.99, now £41.99, Very.co.uk

(EA Sports)

The first EA football game not to carry the FIFA name in nearly 30 years, EA Sports FC 24 is still a regular old FIFA game at its core, with all of the properly named clubs, players, leagues and stadiums you’d expect. As well as getting the latest men’s and women’s teams, the biggest upgrade this year is something EA calls “HyperMotionV”, which uses AI and real-world player data to recreate unique and more-authentic-looking player animations.

Buy now

‘Hogwarts Legacy’, Xbox Series X: Was £64.99, now £28.99, Very.co.uk

(ShopTo )

Hogwarts Legacy is the most popular game in 2023, and if you haven’t picked up your broom and flown to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry yet, you can do so with a discount of more than 50 per cent. The game takes place a century before Harry Potter stepped inside the school and decades before the rise of Lord Voldemort, letting gamers explore the castle as a fifth-year student.

Buy now

‘PGA Tour’, Xbox Series X: Was £69.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

(EA Sports)

The verdant fairways and blooming azaleas of Augusta National might feel a long way from November in the UK, but at least they’ll look beautiful on your 4K TV in EA Sport’s latest golf game, ‘PGA Tour’. Even better, Amazon has slashed the price of the Xbox Series X version by 64 per cent, as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday sale.

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The Xbox wireless controller has been discounted by almost 30 per cent this Cyber Monday. In our round-up of the best gaming controllers for PC, we said of the Xbox controller: “The standard official Xbox wireless controller is ideal for most users. Well-priced, it takes seconds to pair up with any PC. It feels good in your hands too, with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, so you get a more tactile experience than elsewhere.”

Buy now

Xbox wireless controller, stormcloud vapour edition: Was £61.02, now £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

Plain black or white controller not cool enough for you? Try this ‘stormcloud vapour’ special edition gamepad, which is currently reduced by 18 per cent at Amazon for Black Friday. Although physically identical to the regular item, the blue and black colour swirl is applied in a way that makes the pattern unique to every controller produced.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday started on 24 November this year and continues until Cyber Monday on 27 November. The annual shopping event kicks off the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving, which is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November.

