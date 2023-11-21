Jump to content

Liveupdated

Black Friday deals – live: Black Friday sales guide on Nike, Nespresso and more

The Playstation 5 console and Apple Airpods pro are at their lowest prices ever

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 21 November 2023 10:10
Save on brands like Lookfantastic, Currys, Uniqlo and more

With just three days until Black Friday officially kicks off, hundreds of brands and retailers have already launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts right up until Cyber Monday on 27 November.

While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, deals are dropping on everything from technologyTVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattressesbeautyfashionhome appliances and much more. If you can buy it online, chances are Black Friday has a discount on it.

The likes of AmazonNintendo, SharkDysonJohn LewisNinjaVeryCurrys and Boots have already cut prices, with Apple, Zara and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years and years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.

Best early Black Friday 2023 deals

The Xbox series X price has plummeted to an all-time low

Powerful, lightning-fast and offering an unbeatable gaming experience, the Xbox series X is one of the best gaming consoles ever made (trust us). The biggest drawback? Its price.

But now, for Black Friday, the console has plummeted to an all time low thanks to Amazon. Three years after its launch, Microsoft has discounted the console by a huge £120. I imagine it won’t stay in stock for long.

Xbox series X reduced to lowest-ever price for Black Friday

The console has never been cheaper in the three years since it launched

Daisy Lester21 November 2023 10:10
Good morning deal hunters

Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where I’ll be bringing you the very best deals in the run-up to the main event.

Whether you’re after a new mattress, an air fryer, earrings or winter coat, Black Friday is the time to snap it up for a bargain price. You can find the creme de la creme of offers in our cheet sheet guide below, and in this blog. Happy shopping!

Best early Black Friday 2023 deals, plus when the main sales event starts

From Hotel Chocolat to Nintendo and Pandora, the Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas

Daisy Lester21 November 2023 10:01

