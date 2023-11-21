Black Friday deals – live: Black Friday sales guide on Nike, Nespresso and more
The Playstation 5 console and Apple Airpods pro are at their lowest prices ever
With just three days until Black Friday officially kicks off, hundreds of brands and retailers have already launched thousands of Black Friday savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts right up until Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until Friday 24 November, deals are dropping on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. If you can buy it online, chances are Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Amazon, Nintendo, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already cut prices, with Apple, Zara and more set to join the fun in the coming week. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years and years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
The Xbox series X price has plummeted to an all-time low
Powerful, lightning-fast and offering an unbeatable gaming experience, the Xbox series X is one of the best gaming consoles ever made (trust us). The biggest drawback? Its price.
But now, for Black Friday, the console has plummeted to an all time low thanks to Amazon. Three years after its launch, Microsoft has discounted the console by a huge £120. I imagine it won’t stay in stock for long.
Xbox series X reduced to lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The console has never been cheaper in the three years since it launched
Good morning deal hunters
Welcome back to our Black Friday liveblog, where I’ll be bringing you the very best deals in the run-up to the main event.
Whether you’re after a new mattress, an air fryer, earrings or winter coat, Black Friday is the time to snap it up for a bargain price. You can find the creme de la creme of offers in our cheet sheet guide below, and in this blog. Happy shopping!
