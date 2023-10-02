Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gamers, we’re now entering deals season, and Black Friday is just around the corner. The sale event offers an ideal opportunity to pick up new gaming gear, whether that’s a PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch or games and peripherals, such as EA Sports FC 24 or an amped-up headset.

Every November retailers including Amazon, Currys, Very and Game discount the latest games and serve up unmissable deals on console bundles, while smaller shops like ShopTo and Box get in on the action too.

Gaming isn’t the only bit of tech you’ll be able to get your hands on, either. From laptops, TVs and Apple devices to home appliances such as air fryers, microwaves and dehumidifiers, everything you’ve been searching for throughout the year is likely to have a price cut.

Black Friday is starting earlier and earlier every year, and everyone is invited. We’ve put together your Black Friday cheat sheet, so you can bag the best gaming deals when the sale rolls around. Here’s everything you need to know, from dates to the best gaming deals you can shop now.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday is such a sales stalwart that we could forecast when it would fall in 2040 more easily than confirm the release date of the Nintendo Switch 2. That’s because Black Friday takes place at the same time every year – the day after the US holiday Thanksgiving.

Officially, Black Friday 2023 will take place on 24 November 2023, with the whole shebang concluding on Cyber Monday on 27 November 2023. For those of you wondering about Black Friday 2040? That one will take place on 23 November. Keep testing us, we’ve got all the dates and key information memorised.

When will the best Black Friday deals drop?

Those, of course, are only the official dates. Black Friday should really be renamed Black November, because retailers have been known to start dropping deals from the very first day of the month. That means you could be able to secure games and accessories within the next few weeks.

Stores tend to make a big hullaballoo when they begin their early Black Friday deals, and, the minute they do, we’ll be scouring their sites for the best discounts to bring you the latest deals worth bagging.

What were the best Black Friday gaming deals last year?

Last year’s Black Friday was full of impressive gaming deals. The Xbox Series S (£249, Currys.co.uk) was reduced to just £189 (its cheapest price ever), thanks to Currys, while Very dropped a £20 saving on the Xbox Series X (£479.99, Very.co.uk). There was a big saving on the Nintendo Switch neon console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (£354.99, Amazon.co.uk) and we also saw deals on the Meta Quest 2 (£299, Amazon.co.uk), with retailers discounting the virtual-reality headset and Resident Evil 4 by £40.

In terms of games, The Last of Us: Part I was discounted by £20 and Fifa 23 saw £15 slashed off the original price. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Splatoon 3 and God of War Ragnarok also received healthy price cuts.

Plus, tetailers took chunks out of Razer gaming headsets, keyboards and mice, as well as Samsung gaming monitors. Needless to say, it was a good time to stock up on gear, and we’re expecting even better deals this year.

Will there be any discounts on the PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Absolutely – if the rest of this year is anything to go by. We’ve already seen Sony slash the price of the PS5 by almost £100 in September, and the PlayStation Portal handheld streaming PS5 device launches imminently, so the company will surely want to ship more PlayStation 5 consoles where possible.

The Xbox Series X received a £20 price cut last Black Friday, so we’re expecting an even bigger price cut this year. Microsoft might want to compete with Sony’s huge price cut, if it wants to tempt shoppers to pick up a Series X instead of a PS5.

The best gaming deals to shop now

PS5 and ‘EA Sports FC 24’: Was £539.98, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Still looking to pick up a PS5 and want the hottest game out right now? A number of retailers are selling a PS5 bundle, which includes EA Sports FC 24, with a £110 discount. That means you’re paying £50 less for the console, then getting FC 24 (which usually costs £59.99) absolutely free. This is seemingly an introductory offer, so it won’t be hanging around for long.

Xbox wireless controller: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While both the Xbox Series X and S come bundled with one wireless controller, if you’re hoping to enjoy some two-player titles such as FC 24 with a friend, you won’t get very far sharing the same gamepad. Luckily, Amazon has discounted several colourways of the standard controller by a decent 27 per cent.

The Xbox controller is a well-rounded device and is compatible with both Xbox consoles as well as PC, if you prefer a gamepad over a keyboard and mouse. In our round-up of best gaming controllers for PC, we said: “If you’re more of a casual controller-user, this is the ideal device for you.”

‘God of War Ragnarok’, PS5: Was £69.99, now £58.95, Amazon.co.uk

(PlayStation)

One of our favourite games released last year is currently discounted by 16 per cent. In our 5/5 review, we said: “After the dust has settled and the credits have rolled, God of War Ragnarok is as strong a continuation as anyone could have hoped for, and a fitting end to Kratos’s latest chapter. On its own merits, it’s difficult to fault but on the foundations of 2018’s God of War, it’s nothing short of a masterpiece.”

