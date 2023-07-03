Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The best gaming monitors ensure your games are always looking at their absolute finest. Whether you’re trying to unlock your graphics cards’s full potential with 240Hz refresh rates or you’re stepping up to 4K gaming on Xbox and PlayStation, choosing the right display for your machine shouldn’t be an afterthought.

Your budget will be the main deciding factor when it comes to shopping around for console and PC gaming monitors. With displays from Alienware, Dell, Asus and MSI ranging from a few hundred pounds to over a thousand, it pays to strike a balance between specs and price.

You also need to consider whether your PC is powerful enough to take advantage of everything these gaming monitors have to offer. Even top-end machines can struggle with certain games in 4K, while a GTX 10-series card will never bother the upper limit of a monitor’s 360Hz refresh rate.

You don’t need a gaming PC to see the benefit of a gaming monitor either. With the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 capable of pushing framerates in excess of most televisions, a gaming monitor can elevate your console gaming experience (while freeing up the TV for everyone else).

How we tested

We test our gaming monitors with a 4K-capable gaming PC running on an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, as well as with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. HDR gaming tests were carried out on Microsoft Flight Simulator, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5.

We paid particularly close attention to HDR and local dimming performance, and test for light bleed by displaying perfectly black test cards in a dark room.

The best gaming monitors in 2023 are: