Ahh, the sun. That million kilometre wide ball of raging nuclear fusion whizzing around in space is responsible for everything from sun loungers, sunburn and those little umbrellas you sometimes get in cocktails, to the sustained existence of all living things on Earth. But is it possible to harness the sun’s power to charge your iPhone outdoors? Yes. With the best solar chargers and panels you can do just that, and more.

Though battery technology keeps improving, our gadgets are becoming more power-hungry, meaning the battery life of the average phone lasts just a single day. That means it’s more essential than ever to carry a back-up solar charger or solar panel when camping or travelling in the great outdoors with your favourite tech.

Advances in technology mean that today’s solar panels are smaller, lighter and more efficient than ever. Chargers that were once too big to carry can now be folded down to fit inside a travel case or hang from the back of your pack while hiking. So long as you’ve got enough sunlight, the best solar chargers can indefinitely extend the life of your phone, your headphones, and even your laptop.

Some solar chargers can be plugged directly into a phone to charge it, but because most panels don’t actually store any energy it’s best to connect solar chargers to a separate battery pack and charge your devices from that. Many solar chargers come with battery packs for just this reason.

Solar chargers are most often seen when camping in remote spots, attending festivals and touring through the wilderness, but they’re also used to keep the batteries of cars, motorhomes and boats from going flat when they’re not being used. Anyone with a campsite outhouse, an off-grid stable or a shed not connected to mains power can use relatively cheap solar panels to keep a portable power station ticking over too, meaning there should always be free juice in the tank when you need it.

How we tested

We tested a range of solar chargers for different use cases, from large, fold-out models capable of powering multiple devices at once, to portable power banks with convenient built-in solar panels. We trialled them under the changeable weather conditions of the south of England, as well as while camping and at a festival in Portugal (admittedly our tester had access to wall power, but for the purposes of review they went as long as they could without). These are the ones that really shone.

Goal zero nomad 20 solar panel Best: Overall Power: 20W

20W Weight: 1kg

1kg Size: 550mm x 20mm x 290mm

550mm x 20mm x 290mm Connections: 1 x USB-A The Goal Zero nomad 20 is a flat and highly portable solar charger designed for backpackers and campers who want to travel light but need something more than a basic 5W panel. Half-a-metre wide when unfolded and weighing less than a laptop, it has an adjustable kickstand for aiming it directly towards the sun when placed on the ground. The rugged plastic frame has an attachment point on each corner, so you can strap it to a backpack or secure it firmly in place wherever it needs to be. We liked that the USB output is on a lightly flexible arm, which helps prevent wear and tear on your charging cables. You can also chain multiple panels together with the included 6ft long chaining cable to speed up charging. Buy now £ 179.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BioLite solar panel with integrated power pack Best: For phones Power: 5W

5W Weight: 390g

390g Size: ‎286mm x 39mm x 229mm

‎286mm x 39mm x 229mm Connections: 1 x USB-A This ultra-thin 5W solar panel is an all-in-one solution and, unlike other solar chargers in our list, has an integrated 2,200mAh battery pack embedded on the back. That’s about enough to charge your phone once, which is all you need in an emergency. It has a simple wire-loop kickstand that can be threaded through a backpack strap, hooked from a tree branch or used to prop the panel up on the ground. Eyelets on the bottom corners also prevent it from sliding out of the sunlight as you walk. We liked the incredibly simple sundial on the corner of the device, which allows you to accurately aim the panel directly into the sunlight for maximum efficiency. Buy now £ 68 , Gooutdoors.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} PowerTraveller tactical extreme solar kit Best: Charger with a powerbank Power: 5W

5W Weight: 289g

289g Size folded: 200mm x 114mm x 16mm

200mm x 114mm x 16mm Size unfolded: 400mm x 114mm x 16mm

400mm x 114mm x 16mm Connections: 1 x USB-A Positioning itself as the solar panel of choice for military operations, humanitarian missions and wildlife conservation, the PowerTraveller tactical extreme certainly looks the part. You won’t find any high-visibility colours here – the “coyote brown” finish helps you blend into your surroundings. The waterproof pouch houses a clamshell-design 5W solar charger with a single USB port and LED power indicator to help you position the panel efficiently. The bundled 12,000mAh power pack uses a bi-directional USB-C port, meaning it delivers and receives charge through the same port and cable. This allows for daisy-chaining: that is, charging the power bank from the solar panel while charging a device from the power bank. Buy now £ 101.20 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ecoflow 220W solar panel Best: For campervans Power: 220W / 155W

220W / 155W Weight: 538g

538g Size: 183cm x 82cm x 2.5cm

183cm x 82cm x 2.5cm Connections: MC4 solar port The Ecoflow 220W is a dedicated solar panel that produces roughly ten times the wattage of the next best entry in our list. This does make it less portable, but also way more useful for charging the specialist batteries needed to power small appliances at campsites, off-grid rental lodges, caravans, and for emergency home backup should your electricity ever fail. The solar panel is bifacial, meaning it’s got a second 155W panel on the reverse side. This allows it to pick up a small amount of bonus current by absorbing some ambient light in bright conditions, which creates a more even power distribution in changeable weather conditions and so less wear on the device it’s charging. We tested the 220W panel with Ecoflow EF3 Delta power station (£1,299, Hampshiregenerators.co.uk), a 14kg beast of a battery that features four USB-A ports (two fast-charging), two USB-C ports and four 3-pin plug sockets. The station can be slow-charged by solar panel, or by mains power in under two hours. Buy now £ 549 , Hampshiregenerators.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BigBlue 28W solar charger Best: For camping Power: 28W

28W Weight: 609g

609g Size folded: 285mm x 160mm x 28mm

285mm x 160mm x 28mm Size unfolded: 285mm x 840mm x 5mm

285mm x 840mm x 5mm Connections: 2 x USB-A The hefty 28W output of this BigBlue solar charger enables it to deliver a consistent charge even in cloudy conditions, making it ideally suited for replenishing battery packs, smartphones and tablets while camping and hiking. The four-panel charger includes a digital ammeter for monitoring amperage and the ability to detect the voltage and resistance of the battery it’s connected to, preventing overcharging or damage to electronics. It folds down to less than the size of a sheet of paper, but can be easily attached to the top loop of a backpack when unfurled to charge up to two devices while you walk. Buy now £ 69.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Forclaz trek 500 10W Best: For hiking Power: 10W

10W Weight: 285g

285g Size folded: 290mm x 180mm x 18mm

290mm x 180mm x 18mm Size unfolded: 350mm x 290mm x 13mm

350mm x 290mm x 13mm Connections: 1 x USB-A Decathlon’s Trek 500 is a 10W solar charger with a single USB port, ideal for keeping battery packs topped up while on the move or camping. A respectable power output places this versatile panel somewhere in the middle of the range, delivering more energy than a small trickle charger but less than a larger and more expensive solar panel. The dual-panel design packs away neatly into a fabric pouch and can be firmly strapped to a backpack with the help of included carabiners and eight anchor points. A reliable charging solution that straddles the gap between low-and-slow panels and more serious hardware, the trek 500 suits frontcountry campers and long-distance walkers. Buy now £ 39.99 , Decathlon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} BigBlue 3 USB ports 28W solar charger Best: For multiple devices Power: 28W

28W Weight: 1.2kg

1.2kg Size folded: 280mm x 190mm x 40mm

280mm x 190mm x 40mm Size unfolded: 1030mm x 280mm x 5mm

1030mm x 280mm x 5mm Connections: 3 x USB-A A folding solar charger with 28W output in optimal skies, this four-panel BigBlue solar panel can recharge three low-draw, 5V devices at the same time through its three USB-A ports. Powerful enough to slow-charge tablets and other high-drain mobile devices, this solar charger has a flexible design that’s useful for hanging from your back as you walk, from your tent as you camp, or from a window frame for household power. It comes with caribiners for attaching it to a rucksack or frame. Buy now £ 72.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Anker powercore solar 20000 Best: Power bank with solar panel Power: 18W

18W Weight: 467g

467g Size: 174mm x 87mm x 30mm

174mm x 87mm x 30mm Connections: 1 x USB-A, 1 x USB-C This 20,000mAh battery pack from Anker has a solar panel built into it for topping up the pack’s remaining charge on sunny days. As the panel itself is the size of a postcard and this is a high-capacity battery pack, fully recharging it using solar energy alone takes days, but the battery pack can be charged from a regular wall socket as normal when you need portable power in a hurry. Clever features such as a built-in torch and IP64 water and dust resistance make the Anker powercore solar 20000 an excellent solar battery pack, if a rather slow solar charger compared to others in this list. Buy now £ 79.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Addtop solar charger power bank Best: Fold-out power bank Power: 5W

5W Weight: 538g

538g Size: 157mm x 90mm x 35mm

157mm x 90mm x 35mm Connections: 3 x USB-A This is a 25,000mAh battery pack with a fold out four-panel solar cell, which produces enough photonic juice to trickle-charge the pack’s power reserves over time. These super-portable chargers are limited by physics, that old killjoy, so don’t expect the rinky-dink panels to kick out enough energy to be able to run a laptop or survive entirely off-grid. They’ll charge the battery pack to full given a few days of bright, sunny weather. Still, if you’re after a rugged outdoor power bank with a built-in LED torch that can top itself up in the background while you’re setting up camp and wrestling bears, this is a convenient and useful little gadget to have in your pack. Buy now £ 42.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Halfords 10W solar power battery maintainer Best: Solar car battery chargers Power: 10W

10W Connections: 12v DC power plug and battery clips If your car battery has a tendency to run dry when left idle for too long, you need a solar-powered car battery maintainer. Even in the photon-averse British weather, a solar panel affixed to the inside of your windscreen can trickle enough charge into the battery to keep it refreshed and ready to go. This 10W solar charger can be placed inside your car, but it’s waterproof and durable enough to be positioned outside for better efficiency. It clamps directly to the battery using crocodile clips or can deliver charge via your cigarette lighter if the car’s electrics allow it. The power output is rated for charging larger batteries, such as those found on boats, barges and trucks. Buy now £ 29.99 , Halfords.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}