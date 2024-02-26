Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple might still by far the dominant player when it comes to mobile phones in western markets – but the best Android phones offer a serious alternative to buying an iPhone in 2024.

Built around the Google-developed mobile operating system, Android phones come in a much wider range of shapes, sizes, form factors, and prices than the current market leader.

You can find a superfast iPhone-killer such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. You can choose a fully Google-integrated phone such as the Pixel 8 Pro. There are phones that fold in half, phones for less than £200, and weird, flashy phones, such as the Nothing phone (2).

Choice is the biggest benefit when opting for an Android phone, and the best Android phone for you is the one that has exactly the features you want. Whether you’re after a phone with a built-in stylus, one with a cutting-edge camera, or one that won’t break the bank, you’re likely to find something that ticks every box.

How we tested

We test all of the most popular new phones here at IndyBest, primarily by swapping them out for our everyday devices and using them as we usually would, paying close attention to how they coped with basic tasks such as messaging, listening to music and podcasts, and scrolling through social media feeds.

We also put them through more rigorous testing processes, using the camera in challenging lighting conditions, running YouTube videos around the clock to track battery performance, and running high-performance apps and benchmarking tools to stress the CPU and test for slowdown and lagginess.

The best Android phones in 2024 are: