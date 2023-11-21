Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sony has kicked off its Black Friday sale a week early, dropping the price of the PlayStation 5 to £389.99 between now and 30 November. That’s a £90 saving over the console’s original price.

Online retailer Very has gone one step further though, offering Sony’s next-generation console for just £379, the lowest price the PlayStation 5 has ever sold for (£379, Very.co.uk).

If previous PlayStation sales are anything to go by, this Black Friday discount is likely to sell out quickly. If you can’t find it in stock at Very, keep reading. We’ll be rounding up the best places to find the PlayStation 5 deal below.

Already got your PS5? Well, you’re not being left out of the Black Friday fun either. PlayStation is discounting accessories like the DualSense controller (was £59.99, now £44.99, PlayStation.com), the Pulse 3D headset (was £89.99, now £79.99, PlayStation.com) and more.

PS5 disc edition console: Was £479, now £379, Very.co.uk

PlayStation’s official Black Friday sale discounts the PS5 from £479 to £389 between 17 November and 30 November. But Very has the best deal we’ve found online, offering an extra £10 off the already discounted price.

The Independent’s tech team were impressed with the performance of the PlayStation 5 in the review of the best gaming consoles. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” praised the review. “Beyond graphical capability, it’s the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far,” it added. The PlayStation 5 has an impressive library of games and incredible graphics, making it “the console to beat when it comes to hardware”.

If you can’t find the deal in stock at Very, you’ll find a similar PS5 discount available across other online retailers. We’ll save you some clicks – here are the best places to buy the PlayStation 5 today.

