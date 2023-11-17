Black Friday Sales – live: Best early deals on PlayStation, Apple and more
Big names such as Boots, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Shark and Very have dropped early deals
As ever, Black Friday deals are making an early entrance, with hundreds of brands and retailers tearing up the rule book to kickstart a month of Black November savings. And we’re here to help you find the best discounts before it all ends on Cyber Monday on 27 November.
While the deals extravaganza isn’t technically supposed to start until next week on Friday 24 November, we’re already seeing deals on everything from technology, TVs, laptops and gaming gear to mattresses, beauty, fashion, home appliances and much more. You name it, Black Friday has a discount on it.
The likes of Amazon, Shark, Dyson, John Lewis, Ninja, Very, Currys and Boots have already started cutting prices, with Nintendo, Apple and more set to join the fun in the coming weeks. We’ve been covering the Black Friday sales for years here at IndyBest, and we know when a deal’s a steal and when a deal’s a dud. Stick with us, because we’ll be rounding up only the very best Black Friday offers all month.
Argos has slashed its price on a PS5 and ‘Call of Duty’ bundle
PS5 and ‘Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’ bundle: Was £479, now £399.99, Argos.co.uk
The hottest game out right now, you can not only pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, but also a PS5 console with this Argos deal. The Black Friday offers means you’re paying £80 less for the console and then getting Call of Duty (which usually costs £61.99) absolutely free. This is a time-limited offer, so it won’t be hanging around for long. Go, go, go.
The Xbox series X price has plummeted to an all-time low
Black Friday hasn’t even officially started yet and the Xbox series X has dropped to its lowest price ever. If one of the coveted consoles has been on the wishlist for a while, Amazon’s tempting offer will see you save £70. Gamers, assemble.
Xbox series X: Was £479.99, now £408, Amazon.co.uk
Much to the team’s surprise, the price of Microsoft’s leading gaming device has been slashed to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday. Large and cuboid, but completely silent, it matches the performance of a high-end gaming PC, loading games in a snap and booting up menus in a fraction of a second. With this early Black Friday deal, you can save £70 on the next-generation console.
How to get a Dyson airwrap for just £239.99
Stop what you’re doing beauty buffs, Ebay has just discounted a refurbished Dyson airwrap to its lowest price ever. The Black Friday offers sees a huge 40 per cent saving on the already-discounted model from Ebay’s Dyson refurbished hub which sells like-new products at discounted prices.
Dyson airwrap complete: Was £479.99, now £239.99, Ebay.co.uk
Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.
Sold directly from Dyson on Ebay, it’s been certified refurbished and not only can you benefit from the impressive £240 saving, you’re also covered by a one-year guarantee, too.
Dyson airwrap reduced to just £239 thanks to Black Friday
The Dyson airwrap might be the brand’s best styler yet
Our seven top tips for shopping the Black Friday sales
With Black Friday just around the corner, IndyBest and I are here to help you shop with confidence. We’ve all been reporting on the sale for years so know a thing or two about finding the best offers among the duds.
Steve’s listed his seven best tips in our guide below:
Our seven top tips for shopping the Black Friday sales
Here’s how to pick out the good deals from the bad ones, so you can shop with confidence
When does Black Friday start?
Very soon! The Black Friday 2023 sale will officially kick off in a week, taking place between 24-27 November. Of course, that hasn’t stopped stores from dropping early Black Friday discounts.
Hoping for a deal on Dyson? Some are live already. Looking to refresh your beauty arsenal? You’ll find early discounts at Boots. As always, IndyBest’s team of deal hunters will be on hand in the lead-up and throughout the event to bring you the biggest and best deals.
When is Black Friday 2023 and what are the best early deals?
From tech and homeware to fashion and beauty, Black Friday sales can help you save ahead of Christmas