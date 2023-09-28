Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been years since Nintendo graced us with a new, entirely original 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros game. But after more than a decade of anticipation, the instantly recognisable plumber and his comrades are ready to clamber back into warp pipes in the forthcoming Nintendo Switch release: Super Mario Bros: Wonder.

First announced at Nintendo Direct in June, Super Mario Bros: Wonder takes the gang out of the Mushroom Kingdom and into neighbouring Flower Kingdom, which is led by a new Wiggler-like character called Prince Florian. Inevitably, the Flower Kingdom is invaded by Bowser after he touches the wonder flower, a new item that drives the game’s new mechanics.

The Wonder Flower essentially twists courses. Pipes will start wriggling, the terrain tilts, and your character might transform into a Goomba or a spike ball. It seems like a random effect, so you never know what will happen until your character touches one of the flowers.

There’s also the introduction of the elephant fruit, which turns your character into a water-shooting elephant. You’ll be able to swipe enemies with your trunk, store water and break through blocks. On top of that, you have badges, which are essentially abilities – whether it’s sticking to walls or shooting vines. You’ll be able to play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toad or Yoshi, with four-player local co-op also available.

The new 2D adventure game will launch on 20 October but you can pre-order it now. Currys is currently offering 25 per cent off the cost of the game, while Amazon, Nintendo and ShopTo are offering pre-order bonus gifts, such as an Elephant Mario stress ball, a talking flower, pins and sticker sheets.

The best ‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ pre-order deals

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’: Was £49.99, now £37.49, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

The best pre-order deal on the new Super Mario game can be found at Currys. The retailer has sliced £12.50 off the price of the game when you use the code ‘WONDER25’ at the checkout. This is the cheapest pre-order price we’ve seen on the game so far, but you won’t get any pre-order gifts, just money off the game itself.

Pre-order now

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ with free sticker sheet: Was £49.99, now £42.85, Shopto.net

(ShopTo)

While it’s not as cheap as the Currys deal, independent games retailer ShopTo is offering the Super Mario Bros: Wonder game with a free character sticker sheet, as well as a £6 discount. Amazon is selling this same bundle but at full price (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk).

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ with free pin set and Elephant Fruit stress ball: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo )

Nintendo is offering gifts with every pre-order of Super Mario Bros: Wonder. The gaming giant is giving away a three-pin set, which includes a wonder flower, elephant fruit and talking flower, as well as an elephant fruit stress ball.

Pre-order now

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ with a talking flower figurine: £55.99, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo)

If you pay an extra £6, you can get the talking flower figurine alongside the Super Mario Bros: Wonder game, the free pin set and elephant stress ball. A nice bonus for those Ammiibo collectors out there, though the talking flower figurine doesn’t look to be an Amiibo.

Pre-order now

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ mega bundle: £63.49, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The most avid Mario fans will want to take a look at Nintendo’s mega bundle, which comes with a physical copy of the game, the pin set and stress ball, as well as a talking flower figurine, a diorama set and a sticker sheet. You have to cough up a bit more, but it might be worth it just for that collectable and diorama.

Pre-order now

‘Super Mario Bros: Wonder’ release date

Super Mario Bros: Wonder launches in the UK on the Nintendo Switch on 20 October. The company hosted a Nintendo Direct just for the game at the end of August, when a host of details were unveiled. You can watch the full 15-minute reveal above.

