Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series. Now, new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.

In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” MacTavish and “Ghost” Riley, infiltrate.

Not only does the latest instalment promise an updated single-player campaign mode, as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.

While the logo and name was formally revealed in April, the developer has now officially announced the release date, and fans will be pleased to know they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the upcoming game. Especially if they order early, as pre-orders entitle gamers to try out the multiplayer ahead of release.

If you want to find the best pre-order deals on Modern Warfare 2 for consoles and PC, as well as how to access the early beta and when it starts, keep reading the rest of this article.

When is ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ being released?

Modern Warfare 2’s release date was officially revealed as 28 October 2022, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The standard edition wil be available to pre-order as a “cross-gen” bundle across PlayStation and Xbox, meaning if you buy a PS4 version of the game, you will automatically be entitled to the next-gen upgrade. This does, however, mean all versions of the game will cost the same price.

PlayStation fans who pre-order will also get five days of early access to the open beta before it becomes available on the other platforms.

What’s included in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ vault edition?

The premium-tier pre-order bundle for Modern Warfare 2 is priced at £99.99 and includes the following bonuses, along with the base game and open beta access:

Ghost Legacy pack in multiplayer and Warzone

Red Team 141 operator pack

FJX Cinder weapon vault

Season one battle pass

50 tier skips

How to access the ‘Modern Warfare 2’ open beta

The developers for Modern Warfare 2 have officially announced early access to the open beta will become available to play from 16 September 2022 6pm BST for PlayStation pre-order purchasers.

Then, from Sunday 18 September at 6pm BST to 20 September, it is accessible to all PlayStation players, regardless of pre-order status.

After that, the second open beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC, and is scheduled to run from Thursday 22 September at 6pm BST to Monday 26 September. And yes, crossplay will be active, enabling you to play with friends on different platforms.

The second weekend will be available to PS4 and PS5 users, even if they haven’t pre-ordered a copy of the game. While Xbox and PC users will be able to play the beta from Saturday 24 September at 6pm BST to Monday 26 September, regardless of pre-order status. You can find out more on the Call of Duty website.

(Call of Duty)

Players will only get early access to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 open beta if they have pre-ordered the game from select retailers. If you pre-order through either the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam or Battle.net, you will automatically be entitled to access.

If, however, you choose to pre-order the game from other select retailers, you will need to locate a 13-digit code along with the purchase and enter it via the official Call of Duty website.

If you’re interested in getting early access, we’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals below.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on PlayStation

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on Xbox

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on PC

£59.99, Battle.net

£59.99, Steampowered.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 vault edition: £84.99, Battle.net

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 vault edition: £84.99, Steampowered.com

Looking to upgrade your setup? Read our guide to the best computer monitors