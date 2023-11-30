20 best Secret Santa gifts that the recipient will actually want to keep

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s that time of year again. You’re debating which festive film to put on and are searching for the best Christmas gifts – be that for teenagers, beauty buffs, your mum, your dad or indeed your grandma. If you’re on a panicked hunt for Secret Santa gifts, you’ve come to the right place.

In theory, the concept is a wonderful one – gifting something cheap and cheerful – but, in reality, it’s notoriously difficult to find something that fits the bill.

Thankfully for you, we’ve recruited the IndyBest team and asked them to put their heads together to come up with a list of tried-and-tested products for every kind of friend, family member or colleague. And, of course, the items selected all come in at less than £20.

You can rest assured there’s no tat here. Taking the guesswork out of Secret Santa shopping, you’ll find nothing but well-thought-out favourites and things our team has loved using and having over the past year.

From candlesticks and house plants to board games and books, read on for all the best Secret Santa gifts for less than £20. Happy Christmas shopping!

How we tested

To produce this long list, we asked the entire IndyBest team to come up with a number of their favourite things that would make great gifts. Whether that’s a book they’ve enjoyed or a plant they love having on their desk, it’s here you’ll find the lot. Of course, our main priority was ensuring we selected gifts your recipient would want and use. Thank us later.

The best Secret Santa gifts under £20 for 2023: