20 best Secret Santa gifts that the recipient will actually want to keep

Whether its a family tradition or an office must, this guide has all of the present ideas you need

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 30 November 2023 17:08
<p>Enlisting the help of the IndyBest team means there’s ample inspiration here </p>

Enlisting the help of the IndyBest team means there’s ample inspiration here

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • Lecreuset-mug-secret-santa-indybest.png
    Le Creuset stoneware mug
    Best kitchenware gift

    While its cast iron casserole dishes may be its claim to fame, here’s a smaller serving of Le Creuset style coming in at less than £20. Glazed to create a super high-shine finish which could easily earn its favourite mug status, Le Creuset’s stoneware mug is available in every colour of the rainbow and then some, and features the brand’s distinct three-ridges wrapped around the base.

    neals-yard-remedies-dreamy-nights-sleep-duo-indybest
    Neals Yard dreamy nights sleep duo
    Best wellbeing focused gift

    Neal’s Yard champions organic, natural and ethically sourced ingredients, but this doesn’t mean your giftee has to be a natural product buff to benefit from this soothing sleep-focused set. Made from certified vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, the lavender-scented duo is intended for use before bed. It includes a bottle of essential oils that you spritz on your pillow, tucked alongside a small bottle of essential oils housed in a bottle with a convenient roll-on applicator. Organic, sustainably sourced lavender is the spotlighted ingredient in both, which our testers thoroughly enjoyed breathing in the scent of as they drifted off to sleep. Plus, the compact essential oil roll-on remedy comes in a compact bottle which lends it to bringing on the go as a soothing daytime scent.

  • Yeti-rambler-secret-santa-indybest.png
    Yeti rambler tumbler
    Best for a colleague

    If you’re buying for someone you don’t know very well, it’s hard to go wrong with a reusable coffee cup for your office Secret Santa. Most of your colleagues will enjoy some sort of hot drink, and this is a gift that’s not only useful but also good for the planet. We like the tumbler from YETI as it looks sleek, comes in a variety of fun colours, and fits into pretty much any cup holder – so it’s ideal for commuting. Most importantly, it’s incredibly effective at keeping hot drinks hot. It’s worth noting that the lid is splash-proof but not leak-proof, so although it’s fine for carrying your drink from the coffee shop or kitchen to the desk, this isn’t a tumbler for throwing in your bag.

    Boojo-Booja-truffles-secret-santa-indybest
    Booja-Booja the signature collection
    Best vegan sweet treat

    Although an indulgent box of chocolates makes for a classic Christmas gift, we’ve lost count of the times our vegan and lactose-intolerant friends and family have been presented with dairy-filled options from well-meaning people. While we’ve benefitted from such Secret Santa faux pas (any unwanted confectionery is always welcome here), a box of vegan chocs is perhaps the best way to go if you’re not certain of your recipient’s diet.

  • Next-Scandi-candle-set-secret-santa-indybest
    Next set of three Skandi candle holders
    Best gift for Scandi style

    The thin cardboard box in which these candle holders are packaged isn’t the most awe-inspiring when it comes to gifting. But, as with so many things in life, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Featuring soft, neutral colours associated with Scandi style, we think this set looks much more luxe than the price tag suggests. With a stone-effect finish, the largest of the ceramic trio measures 11cm x 7cm x 7cm, and each of the candle holders is designed to house a tealight (not included). Regardless of your giftee’s décor, this set should meld seamlessly with pretty much any colour scheme. The packaging may not be about to set the world on fire, but we predict your recipient’s face will light up when they unwrap this Secret Santa gift.

    Recipes-from-Rome-secret-santa-indybest
    ‘Recipes from Rome’ by Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi, published by Hardie Grant Books
    Best cookbook

    They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but we were certainly drawn to this one thanks to its eye-catching design. The authors describe this as their “compilation album”, a mix of Roman recipes with influences ranging from ancient times to modern mavericks creating slightly out-there combinations, such as red pepper sorbet paired with deep-fried goat’s cheese. While we can’t say we’ve been tempted to try that particular dish, there’s plenty to whet the appetite.

  • gruum-facial-tonic-indybest-secret-santa-indybest
    Grüum gösta facial tonic
    Best unisex skincare product

    If you’re buying for someone who is serious about their morning skincare rituals and you want to go above the usual Lynx Africa gift set? Grüum’s product range is an excellent, unisex option that will keep you within your budget. I’m a particular fan of their facial tonic, which contains chamomile, rosemary and witch hazel for a hydrating, naturally anti-bacterial formula that helps reduce redness and makes my skin feel nourished, by applying two sprays after washing and moisturising. The Scandinavian-inspired design is simple and deceptively compact, lasting months with moderate use, making it a great addition to any bathroom cabinet or washbag.

    Blue-orange-card-games-indybest
    Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza
    Best family-friendly board game

    If you’re looking for a fun, easy-to-learn card game that’s perfect for small gatherings, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a great one to add to the collection. Players take turns putting cards on a pile saying each word included in the game’s name. If they place a card that matches the word they just said – taco, cat, goat, cheese or pizza – everyone has to put their hands on the pile, and the last to do so takes all the cards. There are also some wildcards thrown in, which require players to perform an action before slamming their hands down. It works a bit like the game Snap, with some extra steps, but it’s family-friendly and a game can be completed in less than 10 minutes.

  • Herschels-car-holder-secret-santa-indybest
    Herschel men’s Charlie RFID card holder
    Best pocket sized gift

    The Herschel wallet is a classic design, and about as big as a wallet really needs to be. There’s room for four cards in the outer slots and some folded banknotes in the middle pocket, and there’s RFID protection in case that kind of thing keeps you awake at night. This one’s listed as a men’s card holder, but we’re almost certain that women can safely operate it too.

    Anthropologie-coasterssecret-santa-under-20-indybest
    Anthropologie bistro tiled Margot monogram coaster
    Best for the house-proud

    A stylish addition to any surface, these monogram coasters feature a chic black and gold tiled design. The stoneware is part of a wider selection including cups, bowls and plates, making room for add-on gifts at any point down the line too. They’d look luxe on a desk or table to host a hot cuppa or glass of something sparkly at Christmas. I’ve got one marking every member of my household’s name (including the pets).

  • This candle in a tin by Cornish brand St Eval comprises floral and musky scent notes, and offers a coastal vibe. Our tester bought the home fragrance gift for a friend who loves the sea and they were impressed with its minimalistic style and lingering aroma. The 7.5cm x 8cm candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, so will offer them ambience over the festive season and beyond. We used the lid to rest the candle on during use, and as a cover in between. Plus, because the candle isn’t presented in a glass holder, you don’t need to worry about it breaking en route.
    St Eval sea salt candle
    Best home fragrance gift

    This candle in a tin by Cornish brand St Eval comprises floral and musky scent notes, and offers a coastal vibe. Our tester bought the home fragrance gift for a friend who loves the sea and they were impressed with its minimalistic style and lingering aroma. The 7.5cm x 8cm candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, so will offer them ambience over the festive season and beyond. We used the lid to rest the candle on during use, and as a cover in between. Plus, because the candle isn’t presented in a glass holder, you don’t need to worry about it breaking en route.

    White-company-secret-santa-gifts-under-20-indybest
    The White Company pomegranate shower gel bauble
    Best for gifting a little luxury

    This festive-themed shower gel gift is shaped like a Christmas bauble. With plentiful scent notes including pomegranate, mandarin and amber, the shower gel bauble will bring a bit of luxury to a bathroom. The fruity, warming scent has universal appeal and The White Company is known for classic treats, so this is a fail-safe fragranced purchase.

  • HM-vase-indybest-secret-santa-indybest
    H&M stoneware mini vase
    Best mini vase

    This little, light-beige stoneware vase is just 10cm high, so it’s compact enough to slot into a small space. It could be used to adorn a shelf, as something extra on a bare surface or for holding single flower stems. The on-trend circular shape wins aesthetic present points too.

    indybest-secret-santa-under-20-indybest
    The Vintage Cosmetic Company sleep mask, cherry print
    Best for beauty sleep

    Buying for someone who loves their beauty sleep? This luxe eye mask from the Vintage Cosmetic Company is a no-brainer. The retro-inspired peach-pink design features a playful cherry-print finish and a frilly hem. Designed to block out the light to help you drift off, the gently elasticated and one-size-fits-all strap will keep the soft mask firmly in place during the night.

  • twisted-candle-secret-santa-gift-under-20-indybest
    Dine twist matte dinner candle
    Best tablescaping accessory

    It’s the season for dinner parties, and if your Secret Santa loves to be a host, this is the perfect gift for them to impress their guests this Christmas. At Dine, the brand knows a thing or two about tablescaping and its candles come in heaps of funky shapes and colours. I love these twisted ones that come in red, orange, green, turquoise and other bright shades. They’re a subtle way to add an extra touch of interest that won’t go unnoticed. It’s the perfect way to include a pop of colour in any setup, whether placed on the dinner table or a sideboard.

    secret-santa-gift-under-20-hair-clip-indybest
    Studio Pepita seconds orange, blue and silver XL hair clip
    Best hair accessory

    With Studio Pepita, the aim is to create products that are planet-friendly, without sacrificing style. The packaging used is recycled and can be reused or recycled again, with the option of eco-friendly gift wrap (including recycled tag and bow) for an extra £2. They’re also delivered through the letterbox, so, if you’re a lazy Secret Santa, it’s a great option. This hair clip is 8.2cm long and 2cm wide, but if that feels a little too flashy, there are plenty of smaller options too. The clips come in a range of patterns and colour combinations – with bright, sparkly options as well as pastels – and are a fun way to accessorise any outfit. To make your search a little easier, just filter for prices up to £10 and take your pick.

  • guvnor-secret-santa-indybest
    The guv’nor, 14 per cent, 750ml
    Best wine lovers

    If the person you’ve drawn for Secret Santa is seriously into their red vino, allow me to introduce you to one of my favourites: the guv’nor. It’s a full-bodied, fruity number made from tempranillo grapes and is extremely drinkable – so much so, I’d recommend you buy a bottle (or two) for yourself to enjoy during the festive period too.

    secret-santa-gift-under-20-plant-indybest (1).png
    Patch Plants Robin the rubber plant
    Best introduction to plant parenthood

    There are few things better than a plant pal that your giftee can keep on their desk, bedside table, or just about anywhere. For just £10, I was expecting this to be a little diddy, but was pleasantly surprised – it measures 30cm tall and makes a lovely feature. Thanks to the fact it’s easy to care for, it’s the perfect introduction to plant parenthood. Better still, it has air purifying capabilities.

  • Waterstones
    ‘The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray, published by Hamish Hamilton
    Best fiction book

    Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting is a tour de force of fiction. The Barnes, a once-well-off Irish family, are in the midst of emotional and financial strain. Set during turbulent months in their claustrophobic town (think floods, droughts and the aftermath of recession), Murray expertly gives us each family member’s perspective of the same events – with flashbacks unravelling an intricate story of betrayal, crime and lust.

    burts-bees-skincare-set-indybest.png
    Burt’s Bees gift set for lips and hands
    Best skincare saviours

    Present your recipient with this cute duo, which contains a full-sized lip balm and a miniature hand salve. These skincare treats offer practicality and winter TLC and both products are ideal for popping into a bag or desk drawer. The comforting lip balm is infused with vitamin E and peppermint as well as hydrating coconut and sunflower oils, and I find it feels nourishing on a parched pout. Meanwhile, the hand salve contains soothing sweet almond oil, plus peppermint oil, which creates an invigorating fragrance as this formula melts into the skin. There’s a bonus festive red tie attached to the cracker too, which I’ve been using in my hair.

  • oliver bonas candlestick secret santa gift indybest.png
    Oliver Bonas Kyto pink glass candlestick holder
    Best instagram-worthy gift

    Oliver Bonas is a go-to destination for gifting. Known for its affordable, yet well-designed pieces, you can rely on it for affordable favourites. Case in point: this candlestick holder. Despite costing little more than £5, it looks and feels very high-end. The glass is solid, and the pattern is sophisticated. To finish off the gift nicely, pair it with this set of four twisted candles (£6, Marksandspencer.com).

It’s that time of year again. You’re debating which festive film to put on and are searching for the best Christmas gifts – be that for teenagers, beauty buffs, your mum, your dad or indeed your grandma. If you’re on a panicked hunt for Secret Santa gifts, you’ve come to the right place.

In theory, the concept is a wonderful one – gifting something cheap and cheerful – but, in reality, it’s notoriously difficult to find something that fits the bill.

Thankfully for you, we’ve recruited the IndyBest team and asked them to put their heads together to come up with a list of tried-and-tested products for every kind of friend, family member or colleague. And, of course, the items selected all come in at less than £20.

You can rest assured there’s no tat here. Taking the guesswork out of Secret Santa shopping, you’ll find nothing but well-thought-out favourites and things our team has loved using and having over the past year.

From candlesticks and house plants to board games and books, read on for all the best Secret Santa gifts for less than £20. Happy Christmas shopping!

How we tested

To produce this long list, we asked the entire IndyBest team to come up with a number of their favourite things that would make great gifts. Whether that’s a book they’ve enjoyed or a plant they love having on their desk, it’s here you’ll find the lot. Of course, our main priority was ensuring we selected gifts your recipient would want and use. Thank us later.

The best Secret Santa gifts under £20 for 2023:

  • Best wellbeing-focused gift – Neals Yard dreamy nights sleep duo, £15.55, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for wine lovers – Majestic guv’nor red wine: £9.99, Majestic.co.uk
  • Best vegan Secret Santa sweet treat – Booja-Booja the signature collection, £12, Johnlewis.com
  • Best for gifting a little luxury – The White Company pomegranate shower gel bauble, £10, Thewhitecompany.com

Le Creuset stoneware mug

  • Best: Kitchenware gift

While its cast iron casserole dishes may be its claim to fame, here’s a smaller serving of Le Creuset style coming in at less than £20. Glazed to create a super high-shine finish which could easily earn its favourite mug status, Le Creuset’s stoneware mug is available in every colour of the rainbow and then some, and features the brand’s distinct three-ridges wrapped around the base.

We went for the brand’s signature volcanic shade which pops – it’s an intense orange hue which was first modelled on the colour of molten cast iron. Boasting the winning combination of style and functionality, the mug has been glazed at very high temperatures which should help with the strength of the design, according to the brand – though we aren’t prepared to bash it around to find out.

Neals Yard dreamy nights sleep duo

  • Best: Wellbeing focused gift

Neal’s Yard champions organic, natural and ethically sourced ingredients, but this doesn’t mean your giftee has to be a natural product buff to benefit from this soothing sleep-focused set. Made from certified vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, the lavender-scented duo is intended for use before bed. It includes a bottle of essential oils that you spritz on your pillow, tucked alongside a small bottle of essential oils housed in a bottle with a convenient roll-on applicator. Organic, sustainably sourced lavender is the spotlighted ingredient in both, which our testers thoroughly enjoyed breathing in the scent of as they drifted off to sleep. Plus, the compact essential oil roll-on remedy comes in a compact bottle which lends it to bringing on the go as a soothing daytime scent.

Yeti rambler tumbler

  • Best: For a colleague

If you’re buying for someone you don’t know very well, it’s hard to go wrong with a reusable coffee cup for your office Secret Santa. Most of your colleagues will enjoy some sort of hot drink, and this is a gift that’s not only useful but also good for the planet. We like the tumbler from YETI as it looks sleek, comes in a variety of fun colours, and fits into pretty much any cup holder – so it’s ideal for commuting. Most importantly, it’s incredibly effective at keeping hot drinks hot. It’s worth noting that the lid is splash-proof but not leak-proof, so although it’s fine for carrying your drink from the coffee shop or kitchen to the desk, this isn’t a tumbler for throwing in your bag.

Booja-Booja the signature collection

  • Best: Vegan sweet treat

Although an indulgent box of chocolates makes for a classic Christmas gift, we’ve lost count of the times our vegan and lactose-intolerant friends and family have been presented with dairy-filled options from well-meaning people. While we’ve benefitted from such Secret Santa faux pas (any unwanted confectionery is always welcome here), a box of vegan chocs is perhaps the best way to go if you’re not certain of your recipient’s diet.

Filled with rich, tempting truffles, the signature collection from Booja-Booja includes chocolate salted caramel, chocolate orange and honeycomb caramel delights. Whether or not your giftee steers clear of dairy, these sweet treats are sure to be a Secret Santa success. So much so, our only gripe is there probably won’t be any unwanted chocs going spare this Christmas.

Next set of three Skandi candle holders

  • Best: Gift for Scandi style

The thin cardboard box in which these candle holders are packaged isn’t the most awe-inspiring when it comes to gifting. But, as with so many things in life, it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Featuring soft, neutral colours associated with Scandi style, we think this set looks much more luxe than the price tag suggests. With a stone-effect finish, the largest of the ceramic trio measures 11cm x 7cm x 7cm, and each of the candle holders is designed to house a tealight (not included). Regardless of your giftee’s décor, this set should meld seamlessly with pretty much any colour scheme. The packaging may not be about to set the world on fire, but we predict your recipient’s face will light up when they unwrap this Secret Santa gift.

‘Recipes from Rome’ by Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi, published by Hardie Grant Books

  • Best: Cookbook

They say you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but we were certainly drawn to this one thanks to its eye-catching design. The authors describe this as their “compilation album”, a mix of Roman recipes with influences ranging from ancient times to modern mavericks creating slightly out-there combinations, such as red pepper sorbet paired with deep-fried goat’s cheese. While we can’t say we’ve been tempted to try that particular dish, there’s plenty to whet the appetite.

From street food such as suppli (hot rice fritters stuffed with mozzarella) to sumptuous stews and simple suppers (think sea bass with parma ham and sage leaves), the recipes stay true to the understated nature of Italian cuisine. Classics such as Roman pizza, gnocchi and a handful of pasta dishes are also included, along with desserts (lemon ricotta tart, anyone?), cocktails and a slice or two of history.

Many of the recipes are the result of collaborations with chefs working in the Italian capital, but there’s unlikely to be anything too taxing if your Secret Santa recipient doesn’t happen to be a MasterChef finalist.

Grüum gösta facial tonic

  • Best: Unisex skincare product

If you’re buying for someone who is serious about their morning skincare rituals and you want to go above the usual Lynx Africa gift set? Grüum’s product range is an excellent, unisex option that will keep you within your budget. I’m a particular fan of their facial tonic, which contains chamomile, rosemary and witch hazel for a hydrating, naturally anti-bacterial formula that helps reduce redness and makes my skin feel nourished, by applying two sprays after washing and moisturising. The Scandinavian-inspired design is simple and deceptively compact, lasting months with moderate use, making it a great addition to any bathroom cabinet or washbag.

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza

  • Best: Family-friendly board game

If you’re looking for a fun, easy-to-learn card game that’s perfect for small gatherings, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a great one to add to the collection. Players take turns putting cards on a pile saying each word included in the game’s name. If they place a card that matches the word they just said – taco, cat, goat, cheese or pizza – everyone has to put their hands on the pile, and the last to do so takes all the cards. There are also some wildcards thrown in, which require players to perform an action before slamming their hands down. It works a bit like the game Snap, with some extra steps, but it’s family-friendly and a game can be completed in less than 10 minutes.

Herschel men’s Charlie RFID card holder

  • Best: Pocket sized gift

The Herschel wallet is a classic design, and about as big as a wallet really needs to be. There’s room for four cards in the outer slots and some folded banknotes in the middle pocket, and there’s RFID protection in case that kind of thing keeps you awake at night. This one’s listed as a men’s card holder, but we’re almost certain that women can safely operate it too.

Anthropologie bistro tiled Margot monogram coaster

  • Best: For the house-proud

A stylish addition to any surface, these monogram coasters feature a chic black and gold tiled design. The stoneware is part of a wider selection including cups, bowls and plates, making room for add-on gifts at any point down the line too. They’d look luxe on a desk or table to host a hot cuppa or glass of something sparkly at Christmas. I’ve got one marking every member of my household’s name (including the pets).

St Eval sea salt candle

  • Best: Home fragrance gift

This candle in a tin by Cornish brand St Eval comprises floral and musky scent notes, and offers a coastal vibe. Our tester bought the home fragrance gift for a friend who loves the sea and they were impressed with its minimalistic style and lingering aroma. The 7.5cm x 8cm candle has a burn time of up to 45 hours, so will offer them ambience over the festive season and beyond. We used the lid to rest the candle on during use, and as a cover in between. Plus, because the candle isn’t presented in a glass holder, you don’t need to worry about it breaking en route.

The White Company pomegranate shower gel bauble

  • Best: For gifting a little luxury

This festive-themed shower gel gift is shaped like a Christmas bauble. With plentiful scent notes including pomegranate, mandarin and amber, the shower gel bauble will bring a bit of luxury to a bathroom. The fruity, warming scent has universal appeal and The White Company is known for classic treats, so this is a fail-safe fragranced purchase.

H&M stoneware mini vase

  • Best: Mini vase

This little, light-beige stoneware vase is just 10cm high, so it’s compact enough to slot into a small space. It could be used to adorn a shelf, as something extra on a bare surface or for holding single flower stems. The on-trend circular shape wins aesthetic present points too.

The Vintage Cosmetic Company sleep mask, cherry print

  • Best: For beauty sleep

Buying for someone who loves their beauty sleep? This luxe eye mask from the Vintage Cosmetic Company is a no-brainer. The retro-inspired peach-pink design features a playful cherry-print finish and a frilly hem. Designed to block out the light to help you drift off, the gently elasticated and one-size-fits-all strap will keep the soft mask firmly in place during the night.

Dine twist matte dinner candle

  • Best: Tablescaping accessory

It’s the season for dinner parties, and if your Secret Santa loves to be a host, this is the perfect gift for them to impress their guests this Christmas. At Dine, the brand knows a thing or two about tablescaping and its candles come in heaps of funky shapes and colours. I love these twisted ones that come in red, orange, green, turquoise and other bright shades. They’re a subtle way to add an extra touch of interest that won’t go unnoticed. It’s the perfect way to include a pop of colour in any setup, whether placed on the dinner table or a sideboard.

Studio Pepita seconds orange, blue and silver XL hair clip

  • Best: Hair accessory

With Studio Pepita, the aim is to create products that are planet-friendly, without sacrificing style. The packaging used is recycled and can be reused or recycled again, with the option of eco-friendly gift wrap (including recycled tag and bow) for an extra £2. They’re also delivered through the letterbox, so, if you’re a lazy Secret Santa, it’s a great option. This hair clip is 8.2cm long and 2cm wide, but if that feels a little too flashy, there are plenty of smaller options too. The clips come in a range of patterns and colour combinations – with bright, sparkly options as well as pastels – and are a fun way to accessorise any outfit. To make your search a little easier, just filter for prices up to £10 and take your pick.

The guv’nor, 14 per cent, 750ml

  • Best: Wine lovers

If the person you’ve drawn for Secret Santa is seriously into their red vino, allow me to introduce you to one of my favourites: the guv’nor. It’s a full-bodied, fruity number made from tempranillo grapes and is extremely drinkable – so much so, I’d recommend you buy a bottle (or two) for yourself to enjoy during the festive period too.

Patch Plants Robin the rubber plant

  • Best: Introduction to plant parenthood

There are few things better than a plant pal that your giftee can keep on their desk, bedside table, or just about anywhere. For just £10, I was expecting this to be a little diddy, but was pleasantly surprised – it measures 30cm tall and makes a lovely feature. Thanks to the fact it’s easy to care for, it’s the perfect introduction to plant parenthood. Better still, it has air purifying capabilities.

‘The Bee Sting’ by Paul Murray, published by Hamish Hamilton

  • Best: Fiction book

Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting is a tour de force of fiction. The Barnes, a once-well-off Irish family, are in the midst of emotional and financial strain. Set during turbulent months in their claustrophobic town (think floods, droughts and the aftermath of recession), Murray expertly gives us each family member’s perspective of the same events – with flashbacks unravelling an intricate story of betrayal, crime and lust.

Profound on the human condition, utterly gripping and peppered with comedy, your giftee will love it just as much as our reviewer did.

Burt’s Bees gift set for lips and hands

  • Best: Skincare saviours

Present your recipient with this cute duo, which contains a full-sized lip balm and a miniature hand salve. These skincare treats offer practicality and winter TLC and both products are ideal for popping into a bag or desk drawer. The comforting lip balm is infused with vitamin E and peppermint as well as hydrating coconut and sunflower oils, and I find it feels nourishing on a parched pout. Meanwhile, the hand salve contains soothing sweet almond oil, plus peppermint oil, which creates an invigorating fragrance as this formula melts into the skin. There’s a bonus festive red tie attached to the cracker too, which I’ve been using in my hair.

Oliver Bonas Kyto pink glass candlestick holder

  • Best: Instagram-worthy gift

Oliver Bonas is a go-to destination for gifting. Known for its affordable, yet well-designed pieces, you can rely on it for affordable favourites. Case in point: this candlestick holder. Despite costing little more than £5, it looks and feels very high-end. The glass is solid, and the pattern is sophisticated. To finish off the gift nicely, pair it with this set of four twisted candles (£6, Marksandspencer.com).

The verdict: Secret Santa gifts

It’s difficult finding a Secret Santa gift that your recipient will actually want to keep but we hope this review will provide ample inspiration. If you know they love a plant, turn to Patch Plants’s Robin the rubber plant. It’s easy to care for and will be pride of place in their home. Bookworms will appreciate getting stuck into The Bee Sting by Paul Murray. But everything on this list will be gratefully received.

