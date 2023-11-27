Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While Black Friday is over, there are still deals to be had thanks to Cyber Monday. If you’re looking to snap up some discounted designer fashion, the Coggles sale is well worth checking out, while beauty buffs should head over to Cult Beauty and Lookfantastic. But there are also savings on tech, laptops, home appliances and more. If new cookware is on your radar, kitchenware brand Le Creuset has launched its Cyber Monday sale, and it’s not to be missed.

While the bright, durable and classic designs were discounted by up to 40 per cent throughout the Le Creuset “colourful” Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale in 2022, this year’s discounts are even more impressive. You can currently save up to 50 per cent on its charming cafetières and kitchenware sets.

There are also savings on the brand’s bestsellers at third-party retailers, with the likes of John Lewis & Partners and Amazon offering discounts on Le Creuset casserole dishes and more. If this has piqued your interest, the IndyBest team of expert shoppers are working round the clock to find you the best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals

Le Creuset signature cast iron round casserole dish: Was £225, now £168.80, Coggles.com

(Le Creuset )

If the brand’s iconic cast iron casserole dish has been on your wishlist for a while, look no further than this discount. Highly versatile, the dish can be used on all hob types and is ideal for making sauces, roasting, slow-cooking and even baking. Plus, it’s finished with chip-resistant enamel.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron classic oval casserole: Was £345, now £205, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Secure a massive £140 saving on Le Creuset’s cast iron classic oval casserole dish, thanks to this Le Creuset Cyber Monday deal. The dish is large – the brand says it’s big enough to roast an entire leg of lamb – so it sounds the perfect fit for family households. The enamelled cast iron design is suitable for oven cooking, use on the hob and under the grill, and should do a nice job of holding in heat, according to the brand.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware set of 2 heritage square dishes: Was £79, now £39, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

This discount on a set of two stoneware heritage dishes can be applied to not only the brand’s signature fiery volcanic hue, but also to the azure blue colourway, a lovely cerise red and a meringue hue. Whether you’re using them to store last night’s leftovers or for roasting, baking or marinating meats, they’re bound to be a versatile addition to any cooking arsenal.

Buy now

Le Creuset 8-piece ultimate bakeware set​: Was £279, now £209.25, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

For any savvy shoppers looking to perfect their baking skills for less, this Cyber Monday deal is not to be missed. It applies to an eight-piece collection of Le Creuset bakeware, which is now reduced by 25 per cent. Within the set, there are two springform tins, a loaf tin, a rectangular baking sheet, an insulated cookie sheet, cup muffin trays and a tray for baking a Swiss roll.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron hearts round casserole with light gold knob: Was £329, now £230.30, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Sure to be a charming cookware addition or a lovely gift for any keen home chefs in your life, is this limited-edition hearts design casserole dish. Now reduced by nearly £100 in the Le Creuset clearance sale, the cast iron dish boasts a heat-resistant gold-colour knob in addition to all the cooking abilities of the brand’s regular cast iron design, which includes heat-retention prowess, suitability for grilling, oven cooking and use on the hob.

Buy now

Le Creuset toughened non-stick 6-piece cookware set: Was £905, now £549, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Why purchase just one piece of cookware when you can invest in six, and save nearly 40 per cent on the entire set? Included in this discounted bundle is a deep casserole, two shallow frying pans, a sauté pan, and two saucepans. According to the brand, the set is designed to stand up to long-term use and be resistant to abrasion. It should also serve up good heat distribution when it comes to cooking food evenly.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware cafetière: Was £65, now £30, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

This cafetière is crafted from stoneware with an enamelled surface, finished with the brand’s signature three-ring design and stainless steel knob on the lid. Thanks to this very decent Cyber Monday discount, securing you 52 per cent off, there’s a saving of £35 to be pocketed when you plump for the coastal blue colourway.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware heritage rectangular dish, coastal blue: Was £58, now £29, LeCreuset.com

(Lecreuset.co.uk)

‘Tis the season for hearty casseroles, pies and roasts and this rectangular-shaped dish fits all sorts of ingredients. Easy-grip scalloped handles help to make it safe and effortless to move around, so you could cook in it and bring it to the table to use as a serving dish. Now reduced by half-price in a variety of colours, it’s oven safe up to 260C.

Buy now

Le Creuset shallow casserole: Was £285, now £225.01, Harrods.com

(Le Creuset)

Bring some colour to your kitchen cabinets with this shallow casserole dish in teal, which has already been reduced by £60 at Harrods. The cast iron cookware is designed with a shallow shape, so it’s suitable whether you’re browning, simmering or stir-frying. Complete with handles and an ergonomic stainless steel knob, it can be used for cooking up a storm in the oven, too.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware terrine with press and thermometer: Was £83, now £55.30, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

This terrine is one of the designs hailing from the coveted brand’s heritage collection. Made from glazed stoneware, it can be used to cook meatloaf, bread, cakes and more. It can handle high temperatures and can be used in the microwave or oven, as well as under the grill. Right now, the piece is discounted by 33 per cent, thanks to Le Creuset’s clearance offers.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron signature square grillit: Was £199, now £119.20, Johnlewis.com

(Le Creuset)

Bring the flavours of summer to your kitchen this winter, with this Le Creuset grillit. The cooking surface features ridges that help drain away fat as you cook, while offering the flavours associated with cooking al fresco on the grill, according to the brand. Plus, it’s made of cast iron to improve heat retention. Right now, you can snap up the pan in this fig shade, with a whopping 40 per cent discount – a saving of almost £80 – until 30 November.

Buy now

Le Creuset classic salt and pepper mill set: Was £51, now £45, Amazon.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

Sure to make a stylish addition to your table-top spread, save on the brand’s classic salt and pepper shakers with this Amazon deal. Currently reduced by 12 per cent, the matching salt and pepper pair is embossed with the brand’s logo across the base and features Le Creuset’s signature ridged design. What’s more, the culinary accessories boast an ergonomic grip, are easy to clean and should stand up to chipping, according to the brand.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware classic teapot, coastal blue: Was £58, now £29, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

You don’t get much more British than a teapot, and you don’t get much better than 50 per cent off. This household essential features elegant handles that maintain a cold temperature for comfort while you pour while remaining drip and scratch-resistant. The pot holds up to four cups, perfect for all the family (or just you).

Buy now

Le Creuset Noel signature cast iron round casserole dish: Was £315, now £252, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Featuring a beautiful forest-green colour, covered with intricate tree scroll work on the lid, and topped with a whimsical golden-star knob, this will make the perfect pot for festive meals. The Christmassy spin on the signature casserole maintains all the strength and versatility of the classic Le Creuset dish, and will make a perfect centrepiece for your table this season. Even better, John Lewis has snipped 20 per cent off the price.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware rainbow ramekins, set of six: Was £45, now £33.80, thehut.com

(The Hut)

Liven up your dining table and dinner parties with this adorable six-piece set. These ramekins are already reduced to £36 but you can get an additional 10 per cent off at The Hut when you use the code “OUTLET10” at the checkout, taking the price down to £32.40. Featuring the classic Le Creuset colours we know and love, such as cerise, volcanic, soleil, palm, cassis and teal, these diddy dishes can be used for everything from nibbles and sauces to desserts. You could even pop some tealight candles in them.

Buy now

Le Creuset stoneware garlic keeper, meringue: Was £37, now £29.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This one’s for the garlic-lovers – Amazon is offering 20 per cent off this cute ceramic container. Featuring vents and a secure lid, it’s designed to keep the garlic inside dry, ensuring it lasts longer. Like most Le Creuset pieces, it’s made with durable chip-resistant enamel, while the little garlic design on the front makes it ideal for showing off on your kitchen countertop.

Buy now

Le Creuset signature cast iron frying pan, volcanic: Was £209, now £156.80, Thehut.com

(The Hut)

Fry ups, pancakes, stir fry, eggs – you name it, this expertly crafted frying pan can do it. The pan promises to protect your foods moisture, nutrients and flavours by distributing heat evenly and sealing food quickly, making it an excellent sous chef if you ask us. It also pairs well with a delicious 25 per cent off.

Buy now

Le Creuset Stoneware gravy boat, cerise: Was £25, now £20, Johnlewis.co.uk

(John Lewis)

You can’t have a Sunday roast without gravy, and you especially can’t have Christmas dinner without it. Make sure you never go without with this gorgeous gravy boat, in both cerise red and classic Le Creuset volcanic. It promises to keep sauces at the table warmer for longer but it is also freezer- and oven-safe. Making for a versatile and chic addition to the dinner table.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday following Black Friday, which falls the day after the US holiday of Thanksgiving. Last year, the Black Friday sales started on 25 November, while, this year, the event will kick off on 24 November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November.

When will the best Cyber Monday deals be available?

Cyber Monday deals started today (27 November). Now that Le Creuset’s sale is well underway, we can expect deals to continue and end at midnight. In some cases, the offers could continue to be available for a few days afterwards, too.

When is Black Friday 2023 in the UK?

Black Friday begins on the last Friday of November, which is the day following US holiday Thanksgiving. It then runs on throughout the weekend and into the following Monday, when deals will fall under the new guise of Cyber Monday. Essentially the same as Black Friday, Cyber Monday typically sees sales move online only, although this isn’t always the case. Last year, Black Friday kicked off on 25 November, while this year it will run between 24-27 November.

