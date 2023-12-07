Jump to content

Best men’s stocking fillers that he’d actually buy himself

When it comes to filling his stocking this Christmas, steer clear of tat with these goodies

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 07 December 2023 12:03
<p>From skincare to boxers, we’ve got you covered </p>

From skincare to boxers, we’ve got you covered

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

  • kiehls-indybest-best-stocking-fillers-for-him.png
    Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit
    Best skincare gift

    Simplifying their grooming regime, Kiehl’s facial fuel kit for men gives tired, dull skin lift it needs. Featuring two skincare essentials to invigorate their complexion, this duo is taking it back to basics. First up, there’s the facial fuel energising face wash. This gel formula works to visibly brighten, cleanse, and enrich skin thanks to a hero formula of caffeine, vitamin E, menthol and orange and lemon extracts. The second step is the moisture treatment which is similarly powered by caffeine and vitamins. Nourishing skin and protecting it from environmental aggressors, the lightweight formula dries quickly for a non-greasy finish. A little goes a long way – so he’ll appreciate the stocking filler long into the new year.

    Pact coffee bourbon cream.jpg
    Pact Coffee bourbon cream espresso
    Best for coffee lovers

    Coffee and bourbon cream biscuits are both amazing on their own but combine them and you’ve got a match made in heaven. Courtesy of Pact Coffee, a London-based B Corp brand that aims to improve the lives of farmers in the industry, this brew is among one of the best we’ve ever tried. Creamy, indulgent, and chocolatey, it’s sumptuously tasty with a rich aroma and has fast become a firm favourite in our coffee-loving household. You can buy this in a range of grind sizes (including whole bean, fine and medium), depending on your recipient’s brewing method of choice and either as a one-time purchase or subscription.

  • best-stocking-fillers-review-indybest.png
    Whitebox classic cocktail selection box
    Best cocktail selection

    Whitebox’s mini cocktail cans look just as good as they taste. Despite their diddy size, each 100ml tipple in the selection packs a mighty punch – from the Porter’s Gin negroni and classic cosmopolitan to the squeezy’s margarita and freezer martini (this last one needs a warning on the tin). Well-mixed, tasty, and encased in pocket-size cans for sipping on the go, the vintage-inspired packaging makes them feel like a real treat. Whether you gift all six in one stocking or divide them up for multiple people, Whitebox makes cocktail cans a decadent affair.

    best-mens-stocking-fillers-for-him-indybest
    Orbitkey loop keychain
    Best practical gift

    If he constantly loses his keys, then this stylish accessory will make an ideal gift. Luxurious practicality at its finest, this is no ordinary key ring as it features a loop made from premium leather and a sleek polished stainless-steel ring. It’s available in four colours – black, orange, caramel, and cotton candy pink – and it also has a clever quick-snap lock system that makes changing keys convenient and keeps them secure.

  • Aēsop geranium leaf body scrub best stocking fillers
    Aēsop geranium leaf body scrub
    Best body wash

    Recognised for being one of the more luxurious brands you might find in the bathroom, Aesop skin, body and hair care has “great for gifting” written all over it – and this isn’t just down to the brand’s uber cool, aesthetically-pleasing packaging. Made with pumice and bamboo stem for their smoothing and exfoliating benefits on the skin, anyone who receives this geranium leaf body scrub and incorporates it into their routine will feel thoroughly refreshed and pampered. With a scent that’s citrusy and botanical while also slightly sweet, this formula smells as addictive as it does delicious, and despite having that grainy texture you would expect from a body scrub, it doesn’t feel overly rough, instead leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and clean.

    hotel chocolat dapper dogs.png
    Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate dapper dogs
    Best sweet treat

    Made from irresistible 40 per cent milk chocolate, with creamy white and tasty dark chocolate detailing, these pups are almost too adorable to eat. Each one is a treat for the tastebuds thanks to the high cacao content used in Hotel Chocolat’s milk chocolate recipe, which makes for an astonishingly smooth texture. We found the best way to eat one was to take several small bites, waiting for the chocolate to melt on the tongue in between each mouthful. He’ll only need one dog at a time to get his chocolate fix, making these a healthier choice than a large amount of cheap chocolate. Think quality over quantity with an added dash of puppy love.

  • plasma-lighter-indybest.png
    Lifesystems plasma lighter
    Best outdoors gift

    Practical, inexpensive and the perfect size to pop in a stocking – this plasma lighter is a nifty little gadget that any fan of the outdoors would love to unwrap on Christmas Day. An alternative to matches or traditional fluid-filled lighters, plasma lighters use electricity to generate plasma arc beams instead of a flame. This makes them windproof, which is invaluable when trying to light a campfire, gas stove or even a barbeque in wet and blustery conditions. This pick from Lifestystems is a favourite of ours as it’s sleek, light and rechargeable with a USB, yet still costs less than £10.

    fortnum-and-mason-indybest-best-stocking-fillers-for-him.png
    Fortnum & Mason reusable cup
    Best reusable cup

    An ideal stocking filler for a caffeine junkie, this reusable travel cup will help the man in your life enjoy hot drinks in style while doing his bit for the environment. This Fortnum & Mason offering is made from cardboard cups that have already been discarded, therefore taking rubbish out of landfill, and reusing them in a practical way. The seal on the top of the cup is truly leakproof, making it a convenient choice for a man who’s always on the move.

  • Tweezerman essential grooming kit
    Tweezerman essential grooming kit
    Best grooming kit

    Help him to stay looking sharp with this compact grooming kit from Tweezerman. Arriving as part of the set, there’s a small but robustly made curved nail clipper, which our tester said had a nice, clean-cutting action in use. Plus, a slim and pointed pair of tweezers is great for precise brow and facial hair pruning, and a pair of scissors with curved blades will make sure he’s snipping and trimming effectively and safely.

    stocking fillers indybest.png
    Malin and Goetz best-sellers travel kit
    Best travel-size skincare

    Showcasing six miniature products from Malin and Goetz, this set makes a brilliant gift for skincare buffs and jetsetters alike. As far as the packaging is concerned, the bundle has been spruced up for the festive season using a bold, limited-edition design. Among the products is our favourite of the bunch, a gentle and effective grapefruit face cleanser that left our skin feeling balanced but clean. There’s also a face moisturiser made with vitamin E, a peppermint shampoo, and a bergamot hand and body wash with a lovely uplifting scent to enjoy during their morning shower.

  • calvin-klein-boxers-stocking-filler-indybesrt.png
    Calvin Klein three pack trunks
    Best boxers

    It’s simply not a full stocking unless you’ve packed some boxers into it. And you can’t go wrong with this trusty three-pack from Calvin Klein. Depending on his preference, there are plenty of colours to choose from. The cotton gives them a nice softness and they wash well. While a fairly pricey addition to his underwear drawer, we think he’ll be happy with the upgrade.

    Jason Markk
    Jason Markk premium suede cleaning kit
    Best for shoe lovers

    If the person you’re buying for is a shoe fanatic, then anything from Jason Markk’s shoe care range is sure to go down a treat. However, this particular cleaning kit should be top of the list for anyone who loves to wear suede footwear, especially in the winter months. The set includes a rubber eraser and a brush that features soft horsehair bristles. When used together, they help to lift dirt from the notoriously temperamental material without causing damage, ensuring your more delicate shoes stay in top condition.

  • Harry’s
    Harry’s texturizing putty
    Best hair product

    For a gift they’ll be sure to use until it runs out, consider this texturizing putty from men’s grooming brand Harry’s. A dense yet supple putty, this product can tame even the wildest of manes, helping to add texture and definition that lasts all day. Plus, unlike some hair products, it never feels greasy in your hair and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Just a pea-sized amount goes a long way and we also like that it has a subtle, woodsy scent.

    best-mens-stocking-fillers-indybest
    Gymshark arrival shorts
    Best gymwear addition

    If he’s into fitness, a great stocking stuffer is gym wear. Enter Gymshark. Known for its affordable and reliable kit, make a beeline for the brand if he’s looking to upgrade his current collection. As you’d expect, these shorts are lightweight and wick away sweat, but importantly, they’re roomy so he’ll be able to train comfortably. If there’s any budget left, the essentials hoodie (£55, Gymshark.com) will make a great addition to his loungewear.

  • Fleet
    ‘Crook Manifesto’ by Colson Whitehead, published by Fleet
    Best best crime novel

    Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead is back with the second instalment to his New York crime trilogy. First introduced in 2021’s Harlem Shuffle, furniture salesman and ex-fence Ray Carney returns to the criminal underbelly of the city in Crook Manifesto, in a bid to secure Jackson 5 tickets (which were like gold dust in 1971) for his daughter.

    best-stocking-filler-for-him-indybest
    Headspace subscription
    Best for encouraging moments of calm

    Whether the man in your life is looking to be more mindful or is seeking ways to minimise his stress levels, we’d recommend adding a Headspace subscription to his stocking. While this may seem like a niche addition, the meditation service offers a great way for someone to get well acquainted with mindfulness. From learning how to meditate to getting a better night’s sleep, Headspace is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. This gift card offers your giftee a six-month subscription.

Much like shopping for the best gifts for her, your mum, dad or grandma, curating the best stocking for him is a difficult task. The presents inside need to be thoughtful and useful, but also affordable and small enough to fit in a sack. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there, making it an easier job than you may have originally thought.

If it’s your first year doing a stocking for him, we’d recommend setting a budget in advance – this will make it easier to work out how many presents to include. From Calvin Klein boxers to skincare from Kiehl’s, there’s a whole host of inspiration here. You may also want to consider his hobbies. If he’s into fitness, make sure to add gym gear to his stocking, bookworms will love a new novel and mindful men should appreciate a Headspace subscription.

Naturally, we’ve reviewed a full range of presents to make sure he has a smile on his face on Christmas morning. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

How we tested

As with all of our Christmas gift guides for 2023, we enlisted the help of the entire IndyBest team to curate this review of the best stocking fillers for him. We paid close attention to the price and considered how he’d feel if he unwrapped each one. And also thought about whether each addition was something he’d actually buy himself and find useful. In doing so, we found the best stocking fillers for him.

The best stocking fillers for him for 2023 are:

  • Best skincare gift – Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit: £52, Boots.com
  • Best practical gift – Orbitkey loop keychain: £29, Orbitkey.eu
  • Best boxers – Calvin Klein three pack trunks: £37.99, Zalando.co.uk
  • Best luxury body wash – Aesop geranium leaf body scrub: £29, Aesop.com
  • Best book – ‘Crook Manifesto’ by Colson Whitehead, published by Fleet: £15.80, Amazon.co.uk

Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit

  • Best: Skincare gift

Simplifying their grooming regime, Kiehl’s facial fuel kit for men gives tired, dull skin lift it needs. Featuring two skincare essentials to invigorate their complexion, this duo is taking it back to basics. First up, there’s the facial fuel energising face wash. This gel formula works to visibly brighten, cleanse, and enrich skin thanks to a hero formula of caffeine, vitamin E, menthol and orange and lemon extracts. The second step is the moisture treatment which is similarly powered by caffeine and vitamins. Nourishing skin and protecting it from environmental aggressors, the lightweight formula dries quickly for a non-greasy finish. A little goes a long way – so he’ll appreciate the stocking filler long into the new year.

Pact Coffee bourbon cream espresso

  • Best: For coffee lovers

Coffee and bourbon cream biscuits are both amazing on their own but combine them and you’ve got a match made in heaven. Courtesy of Pact Coffee, a London-based B Corp brand that aims to improve the lives of farmers in the industry, this brew is among one of the best we’ve ever tried. Creamy, indulgent, and chocolatey, it’s sumptuously tasty with a rich aroma and has fast become a firm favourite in our coffee-loving household. You can buy this in a range of grind sizes (including whole bean, fine and medium), depending on your recipient’s brewing method of choice and either as a one-time purchase or subscription.

Whitebox classic cocktail selection box

  • Best: Cocktail selection

Whitebox’s mini cocktail cans look just as good as they taste. Despite their diddy size, each 100ml tipple in the selection packs a mighty punch – from the Porter’s Gin negroni and classic cosmopolitan to the squeezy’s margarita and freezer martini (this last one needs a warning on the tin). Well-mixed, tasty, and encased in pocket-size cans for sipping on the go, the vintage-inspired packaging makes them feel like a real treat. Whether you gift all six in one stocking or divide them up for multiple people, Whitebox makes cocktail cans a decadent affair.

Orbitkey loop keychain

  • Best: Practical gift

If he constantly loses his keys, then this stylish accessory will make an ideal gift. Luxurious practicality at its finest, this is no ordinary key ring as it features a loop made from premium leather and a sleek polished stainless-steel ring. It’s available in four colours – black, orange, caramel, and cotton candy pink – and it also has a clever quick-snap lock system that makes changing keys convenient and keeps them secure.

Aēsop geranium leaf body scrub

  • Best: Body wash

Recognised for being one of the more luxurious brands you might find in the bathroom, Aesop skin, body and hair care has “great for gifting” written all over it – and this isn’t just down to the brand’s uber cool, aesthetically-pleasing packaging. Made with pumice and bamboo stem for their smoothing and exfoliating benefits on the skin, anyone who receives this geranium leaf body scrub and incorporates it into their routine will feel thoroughly refreshed and pampered. With a scent that’s citrusy and botanical while also slightly sweet, this formula smells as addictive as it does delicious, and despite having that grainy texture you would expect from a body scrub, it doesn’t feel overly rough, instead leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and clean.

Hotel Chocolat milk chocolate dapper dogs

  • Best: Sweet treat

Made from irresistible 40 per cent milk chocolate, with creamy white and tasty dark chocolate detailing, these pups are almost too adorable to eat. Each one is a treat for the tastebuds thanks to the high cacao content used in Hotel Chocolat’s milk chocolate recipe, which makes for an astonishingly smooth texture. We found the best way to eat one was to take several small bites, waiting for the chocolate to melt on the tongue in between each mouthful. He’ll only need one dog at a time to get his chocolate fix, making these a healthier choice than a large amount of cheap chocolate. Think quality over quantity with an added dash of puppy love.

Lifesystems plasma lighter

  • Best: Outdoors gift

Practical, inexpensive and the perfect size to pop in a stocking – this plasma lighter is a nifty little gadget that any fan of the outdoors would love to unwrap on Christmas Day. An alternative to matches or traditional fluid-filled lighters, plasma lighters use electricity to generate plasma arc beams instead of a flame. This makes them windproof, which is invaluable when trying to light a campfire, gas stove or even a barbeque in wet and blustery conditions. This pick from Lifestystems is a favourite of ours as it’s sleek, light and rechargeable with a USB, yet still costs less than £10.

Fortnum & Mason reusable cup

  • Best: Reusable cup

An ideal stocking filler for a caffeine junkie, this reusable travel cup will help the man in your life enjoy hot drinks in style while doing his bit for the environment. This Fortnum & Mason offering is made from cardboard cups that have already been discarded, therefore taking rubbish out of landfill, and reusing them in a practical way. The seal on the top of the cup is truly leakproof, making it a convenient choice for a man who’s always on the move.

Tweezerman essential grooming kit

  • Best: Grooming kit

Help him to stay looking sharp with this compact grooming kit from Tweezerman. Arriving as part of the set, there’s a small but robustly made curved nail clipper, which our tester said had a nice, clean-cutting action in use. Plus, a slim and pointed pair of tweezers is great for precise brow and facial hair pruning, and a pair of scissors with curved blades will make sure he’s snipping and trimming effectively and safely.

He’ll also find a multi-use nail tool combining a feature for pushing back cuticles, and a nail file with a straight and pointed tool at each end designed for cleaning beneath the nails. With a slick black exterior and a velvety feel on the inside, the carry case won’t secure the kit enough for it to stay in place when chucked in a bag unless kept upright. But, as a handy way to keep the tools together it works perfectly well and is ideal for the giftee who’s always misplacing their stuff.

Malin and Goetz best-sellers travel kit

  • Best: Travel-size skincare

Showcasing six miniature products from Malin and Goetz, this set makes a brilliant gift for skincare buffs and jetsetters alike. As far as the packaging is concerned, the bundle has been spruced up for the festive season using a bold, limited-edition design. Among the products is our favourite of the bunch, a gentle and effective grapefruit face cleanser that left our skin feeling balanced but clean. There’s also a face moisturiser made with vitamin E, a peppermint shampoo, and a bergamot hand and body wash with a lovely uplifting scent to enjoy during their morning shower.

Calvin Klein three pack trunks

  • Best: Boxers

It’s simply not a full stocking unless you’ve packed some boxers into it. And you can’t go wrong with this trusty three-pack from Calvin Klein. Depending on his preference, there are plenty of colours to choose from. The cotton gives them a nice softness and they wash well. While a fairly pricey addition to his underwear drawer, we think he’ll be happy with the upgrade.

Jason Markk premium suede cleaning kit

  • Best: For shoe lovers

If the person you’re buying for is a shoe fanatic, then anything from Jason Markk’s shoe care range is sure to go down a treat. However, this particular cleaning kit should be top of the list for anyone who loves to wear suede footwear, especially in the winter months. The set includes a rubber eraser and a brush that features soft horsehair bristles. When used together, they help to lift dirt from the notoriously temperamental material without causing damage, ensuring your more delicate shoes stay in top condition.

Harry’s texturizing putty

  • Best: Hair product

For a gift they’ll be sure to use until it runs out, consider this texturizing putty from men’s grooming brand Harry’s. A dense yet supple putty, this product can tame even the wildest of manes, helping to add texture and definition that lasts all day. Plus, unlike some hair products, it never feels greasy in your hair and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Just a pea-sized amount goes a long way and we also like that it has a subtle, woodsy scent.

Gymshark arrival shorts

  • Best: Gymwear addition

If he’s into fitness, a great stocking stuffer is gym wear. Enter Gymshark. Known for its affordable and reliable kit, make a beeline for the brand if he’s looking to upgrade his current collection. As you’d expect, these shorts are lightweight and wick away sweat, but importantly, they’re roomy so he’ll be able to train comfortably. If there’s any budget left, the essentials hoodie (£55, Gymshark.com) will make a great addition to his loungewear.

‘Crook Manifesto’ by Colson Whitehead, published by Fleet

  • Best: Best crime novel
  • Genre: Crime, historical
  • Release date: 18 July 2023

Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead is back with the second instalment to his New York crime trilogy. First introduced in 2021’s Harlem Shuffle, furniture salesman and ex-fence Ray Carney returns to the criminal underbelly of the city in Crook Manifesto, in a bid to secure Jackson 5 tickets (which were like gold dust in 1971) for his daughter.

Jumping through the years up to 1976, Whitehead casts a satirical eye on New York during the tumultuous decade, touching on everything from police corruption and the Black Liberation Army to Blaxploitation. Blending family drama with history and culture, the sequel has the feel of a Quentin Tarantino movie and we were hooked.

Loading...

Headspace subscription

  • Best: For encouraging moments of calm

Whether the man in your life is looking to be more mindful or is seeking ways to minimise his stress levels, we’d recommend adding a Headspace subscription to his stocking. While this may seem like a niche addition, the meditation service offers a great way for someone to get well acquainted with mindfulness. From learning how to meditate to getting a better night’s sleep, Headspace is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving. This gift card offers your giftee a six-month subscription.

The verdict: Stocking fillers for him

When it comes to stuffing his stocking with presents, make sure you’re paying attention to the things he loves. If he’s a fan of Calvin Klein, the brand’s boxers are a must-have addition, while those with the wildest of manes will appreciate Harry’s texturizing putty. Where skincare is concerned, you can’t go wrong with Kiehl’s facial fuel starter kit.

If you’re shopping for your father figure, read our guide to the best gifts for dad

