Best men’s stocking fillers that he’d actually buy himself

Much like shopping for the best gifts for her, your mum, dad or grandma, curating the best stocking for him is a difficult task. The presents inside need to be thoughtful and useful, but also affordable and small enough to fit in a sack. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there, making it an easier job than you may have originally thought.

If it’s your first year doing a stocking for him, we’d recommend setting a budget in advance – this will make it easier to work out how many presents to include. From Calvin Klein boxers to skincare from Kiehl’s, there’s a whole host of inspiration here. You may also want to consider his hobbies. If he’s into fitness, make sure to add gym gear to his stocking, bookworms will love a new novel and mindful men should appreciate a Headspace subscription.

Naturally, we’ve reviewed a full range of presents to make sure he has a smile on his face on Christmas morning. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

How we tested

As with all of our Christmas gift guides for 2023, we enlisted the help of the entire IndyBest team to curate this review of the best stocking fillers for him. We paid close attention to the price and considered how he’d feel if he unwrapped each one. And also thought about whether each addition was something he’d actually buy himself and find useful. In doing so, we found the best stocking fillers for him.

The best stocking fillers for him for 2023 are: