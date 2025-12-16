14 best Christmas books for kids, read by parents and children

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Whether it’s a Christmas Eve bedtime story, a longer book for older children to get stuck into over the festive period, or your little one’s first Christmas book, the best Christmas books for children are a lovely way for them to experience an extra dose of screen-free seasonal magic.

The best babies’ books come with illustrations and tactile elements, while toddlers enjoy interactive stories and lift-the-flap surprises. For older, independent readers, we’ve found books that will capture imaginations, with relatable characters, heartwarming tales or laugh-out-loud humour.

It goes without saying that the final run-up to Christmas can be hectic, so between all the shopping for Christmas gifts and food and drink, the best titles will offer a way to slow down and enjoy some December cosiness.

How to Grow a Reindeer by Rachel Morrisroe (£6.49, Amazon.co.uk) enchanted us with its rhyming text and stunning illustrations, but there are plenty more options below, from book advent calendars to interactive options, musical Christmas reads and audiobooks. Now all you need is the hot chocolate and fluffy slippers (roaring fire optional).

The best Christmas books for kids in 2025 are:

– Jingle Jumble Santa Mix and Match, published by Happy Yak: £7.35, Amazon.co.uk Best audiobook – How Winston Delivered Christmas Yoto digital card: £9.99, Yotoplay.com

How we tested

My mini testers ranged from ages 12 weeks to 13-years-old ( Lucy Cotterill/The Independent )

Rounding up mini testers aged between 12 weeks and 13-years-old, we've spent the last few weeks turning the pages of countless Christmassy tales, seeking the best festive stories you can enjoy with your kids this winter.

With so many wonderful Christmas books to choose from, narrowing down the final list was no easy feat. When selecting my pick of the best, I focused on the books that truly captured the spirit of Christmas , from cosy winter vibes, friendships, connection and magic.

From interactive reads that my testers returned to time and time again, to laugh-out-loud stories and heartwarming tales, I’ve found some truly delightful Christmas books for kids of all ages.