Buckingham Palace to open its first-ever Christmas shop – here’s what to know

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

We’re not defrosting the turkey just yet, but Christmas is on its way (especially considering the rate beauty advent calendars are selling). The festive calendar is already filling up, but the excitement of the big day will come even earlier for fans of the royal family. Buckingham Palace has announced its first-ever Christmas pop-up shop.

Hosted at the Royal Mews – home to the historic horse-drawn carriages and cars used to transport the King and members of the royal family, which usually closes for winter. This festive season, it will host a Christmas gift shop.

Inspired by royal residents and centuries-old royal traditions, the pop-up festive fair is set to run from 14 November to 5 January. You’ll be able to buy everything from trinkets and handcrafted tree decorations to regal tipples (think gin made from botanicals from the Royal Estate), from ceramics inspired by the great kitchen in Windsor Castle, to wine glasses nodding to a punch bowl used by Queen Victoria.

While there's still some time to wait before the pop-up arrives, the collection is available to purchase through the Royal Collection shop, including jewellery, luxury linens, and biscuits in a tin decorated with the coat of arms of King George IV and King William IV.

Keep scrolling to browse some of the newest additions and bestsellers.

Read our review of the best beauty advent calendars to have on your radar in 2025