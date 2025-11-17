The P Louise beauty advent calendar is perfect for teens

Whether you have a teenager or you want to get experimental with beauty this Christmas, the P Louise beauty advent calendar should be your first point of call.

The brand has been at the forefront of my social media feeds throughout the beauty advent calendar build-up, with everyone from teenagers to twenty-somethings wanting to get their hands on its skincare, body care and make-up.

In particular, its advent calendar (£250, Plouise.co.uk) has gained a lot of attention. For £250, you’ll get more than £550 worth of cosmetics and perhaps the best advent display. I got my hands on the indulgent haul to see if it lives up to the hype – here’s how I got on.

How I tested

I got hands on with P Louise's whopping cruising home for Christmas advent calendar ( The Independent )

I’ve opened nearly 35 beauty advent calendars in 2025, so I’m well aware of the landscape and what makes an exciting Christmas countdown. For this review, I opened each of the products, putting them to the test on my skin and compared their quality to those within other frontrunner calendars. I also considered packaging, the number and size of items included, and the distribution of formulas across make-up, skincare and body care. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of the review.

