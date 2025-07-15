Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Find the right face mask for your skin type, and it can help reduce the likelihood of getting spots, calm inflammation, hydrate, and more.

However, I should point out that, while the best face masks can provide an effective boost to your regular skincare routine, relying on face masks alone is unlikely to garner great results.

So, if you’ve already got a good routine when it comes to cleansing, moisturising and protecting your skin, a mask can give you a little extra TLC, when needed.

You may want to try an exfoliating face mask to help slough off dead skin, or pick up a clay-based formula to help remove impurities such as blackheads. Meanwhile, moisturising masks can help leave your skin in optimal health. Some hydrating masks are even designed to be left on overnight, so you can gain the full benefits, without eating into your day.

Here, I’ve put several face masks to the test, to bring you my pick of the best.

How I tested

For this edit, I tried each mask on one side of my face (apart from the LED mask, which was used across the whole face) over the course of a fortnight. I followed the brands’ instructions in terms of application and frequency of use, which meant some masks were used a handful of times, and others more often during the testing period.

Using the masks on one side of my face allowed me to see skin results clearly ( Madeleine Spencer )

After testing each mask, I assessed several criteria, including:

Ingredients: Key ingredients were a major focus during my testing of the best face masks, as they directly impact the product’s effectiveness and suitability for different skin types. I examined each formula for proven actives – like hyaluronic acid for hydration, salicylic acid for acne, or antioxidants for brightening – and evaluated how well these ingredients delivered on their promises. Preference was given to masks with clean, thoughtfully selected components that addressed specific skin concerns without causing irritation.

The best face masks for 2025 are: