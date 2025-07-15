Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

8 best face masks to give your skin a boost, tried and tested

From glowing results to tackling spots, these are the masks that really work

Madeleine Spencer
Tuesday 15 July 2025 11:43 BST
I tried sheet masks, LED light therapy masks and creams
I tried sheet masks, LED light therapy masks and creams (Madeleine Spencer/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Find the right face mask for your skin type, and it can help reduce the likelihood of getting spots, calm inflammation, hydrate, and more.

However, I should point out that, while the best face masks can provide an effective boost to your regular skincare routine, relying on face masks alone is unlikely to garner great results.

So, if you’ve already got a good routine when it comes to cleansing, moisturising and protecting your skin, a mask can give you a little extra TLC, when needed.

You may want to try an exfoliating face mask to help slough off dead skin, or pick up a clay-based formula to help remove impurities such as blackheads. Meanwhile, moisturising masks can help leave your skin in optimal health. Some hydrating masks are even designed to be left on overnight, so you can gain the full benefits, without eating into your day.

Here, I’ve put several face masks to the test, to bring you my pick of the best.

Related stories

How I tested

For this edit, I tried each mask on one side of my face (apart from the LED mask, which was used across the whole face) over the course of a fortnight. I followed the brands’ instructions in terms of application and frequency of use, which meant some masks were used a handful of times, and others more often during the testing period.

Using the masks on one side of my face allowed me to see skin results clearly
Using the masks on one side of my face allowed me to see skin results clearly (Madeleine Spencer)

After testing each mask, I assessed several criteria, including:

  • Ingredients: Key ingredients were a major focus during my testing of the best face masks, as they directly impact the product’s effectiveness and suitability for different skin types. I examined each formula for proven actives – like hyaluronic acid for hydration, salicylic acid for acne, or antioxidants for brightening – and evaluated how well these ingredients delivered on their promises. Preference was given to masks with clean, thoughtfully selected components that addressed specific skin concerns without causing irritation.
  • Price: Whether each face mask offered a worthwhile return on investment was also considered. I looked beyond just the cost, evaluating how much product you get, how many uses it provides, and how well it performs compared to similarly priced alternatives. Masks that delivered noticeable results, used high-quality ingredients, and felt indulgent without a steep price tag stood out. Whether budget-friendly or on the higher end, only those that justified their price through performance and overall experience made our final list.
  • Results: I wanted to see real, visible benefits from each face mask. Depending on the type of mask – whether hydrating, clarifying, or brightening – I assessed how the skin looked and felt immediately after use and over time. Masks that left skin noticeably clearer, plumper, smoother, or more radiant were rated highly, especially if they addressed specific concerns like dullness, dryness, or breakouts.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As a beauty journalist, I’ve spent years testing products, and I have reviewed everything from sauna blankets to gut health monitors and much more for IndyBest. In my reviews, I always offer my honest opinion and will only recommend products that I have found to be effective while offering good value for money.

The best face masks for 2025 are:

1
Skimono advanced moisturisation+

Best face masks IndyBest review Skimono advanced moisturisation+
  • Best: Face mask overall
  • Type: Sheet mask
  • Quantity/volume: One
  • Key ingredients: Rose, honey, hyaluronic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Great staying power
    • Doesn’t dry out
    • Skin felt cool, calm and soft after use
  • Take note
    • Single use

This is a bio-cellulose sheet mask that fits perfectly to the contours of the face, and I was hugely impressed by the mask’s staying power (the brand advises wearing this mask for 30 minutes). Lots of sheet masks slide or slip around, but this one really stuck to my face during testing. Crucially, it didn’t dry out or tighten in any areas, either, maintaining its moisture until I took it off. Promising to restore and renew, this mask’s primary strength is that it infuses the skin with a serum rich in rose, honey, and hyaluronic acid, meaning it calms, hydrates, and soothes in one. After using it, my skin felt cool, calm and very soft. Overall, it’s a great pick-me-up for the skin.

  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Maskology squalane sheet mask

Best face mask IndyBest review Maskology squalane sheet mask
  • Best: Budget face mask
  • Type: Sheet mask
  • Quantity/volume: One
  • Key ingredients: Squalene to hydrate
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrates
    • Works well under makeup
  • Take note
    • Need to massage in the residue
    • The mask did slip a little during testing

A bit of a buzzword in the beauty sphere, squalane is lightweight and hydrating, soothing the skin and bolstering barrier function but, crucially, rarely clogging up spot-prone skin. Using it regularly can make skin look bouncier and plumper, and this mask definitely delivers on that front. I liked using it most before nights out, when my skin needed a bit of extra oomph to look juicy under makeup. I generally wore this mask for about 15 minutes before removing, massaging in the remaining residue, before applying makeup. My only gripe is that the mask did slip a little bit during use.

  1.  £3 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Sisley black rose cream mask

Best face masks Indybest review Sisley black rose cream mask
  • Best: Face mask for an instant boost
  • Type: Cream mask
  • Quantity/volume: 60ml
  • Key ingredients: Black rose, shea butter, vitamin E
  • Why we love it
    • Calms and plumps
    • A little goes a long way
  • Take note
    • Expensive

This cult classic promises to deliver “instant youth”, and, having relied on it for about 20 years, I can confirm it does indeed add a shot of plumpness, smoothness, and suppleness to the surface of the skin. It’s ideal after a long flight, when skin looks and feels tight and tired, but I also use it before big occasions, to pep up my skin.

In terms of what’s doing all the work, the headline is black rose, which helps neutralise skin-damaging free radicals as well as hydrate. There’s also shea butter, chlorella, and vitamin E, among other ingredients geared towards soothing and hydrating.

  1.  £140 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Ella & Jo The Glow Up enzyme mask

Best face mask IndyBest review Ella & Jo The Glow Up enzyme mask
  • Best: Face mask for exfoliating
  • Type: Enzyme mask
  • Quantity/volume: 100ml
  • Key ingredients: Pumpkin, pomegranate, papaya, pineapple
  • Why we love it
    • Exfoliates gently
    • Suitable for most skin types
  • Take note
    • Need to use regularly to see results

Gently sloughing off dead skin really helps to up your glow – but that gentle bit is crucial. You absolutely don’t want to be scrubbing at your skin, causing micro tears to the surface and compromising your barrier. Here, though, the combination of pumpkin, pomegranate, papaya, and pineapple enzymes mean this mask will gently (with very little sting, in my experience) encourage dead skin to come away when you remove the face mask with a damp flannel after letting it sit for about 10 minutes. My skin is prone to spots, and I found using this product every four to five days kept my skin relatively clear and definitely reduced the frequently of breakouts.

  1.  £34 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Bubble Skincare overnight hydrating sleep mask

Best face mask Indybest review Bubble Skincare overnight hydrating sleep mask
  • Best: Overnight face mask
  • Type: Hydrating mask
  • Quantity/volume: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Maple sap, mandelic acid, kojic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrates
    • Isn’t sticky
  • Take note
    • You might not be able to use other night products with this mask

I’ve found a lot of overnight face masks are a bit too heavy in texture, leaving residue on my pillow, clinging to my hair, and often making my skin flare up with spots. This one did none of the above. Initially, it feels like a medium-weight moisturiser but smooths on to really help skin remain hydrated over time. I applied it to my freshly cleansed skin without any serum or moisturiser underneath, and applied a layer all down my face and neck. The idea is for it to slightly exfoliate but to mainly soothe, protect the skin barrier, and bind moisture – the result of which is soft, glowing skin.

  1.  £19 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Neal’s Yard Remedies reviving white tea face mask

Best face masks IndyBest review Neal’s Yard Remedies reviving white tea face mask
  • Best: Face mask for purifying
  • Type: Clay mask
  • Quantity/volume: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: White tea, kaolin clay
  • Why we love it
    • Regular use reduces the likelihood of spots
    • Can be used all over the face or to target problem areas
  • Take note
    • Might not be suitable for very dry skin

If you suffer from blackheads and spots, kaolin clay could be the answer, thanks to its ability to draw gunk from the skin without stripping it entirely as, say, anything laden with alcohol will. Here, the hero ingredient is combined with white tea to neutralise some of the effects of pollutants, making this a great face mask for volatile skin that’s often exposed to city life, as mine is. I’ve found regularly using this mask reduces the likelihood of spots but I also enjoyed using it as a targeted spot treatment, just dotting a little bit on problem areas before removing the formula with a flannel.

  1.  £35 from Nealsyardremedies.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
QMS Medicosmetics hydromax recovery foam mask

Best face masks IndyBest review QMS Medicosmetics hydromax recovery foam mask
  • Best: Hydrating face mask
  • Type: Foam mask
  • Quantity/volume: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter, vitamins A, C and E
  • Why we love it
    • Can be used as a flash mask or overnight
    • Hydrates deeply
  • Take note
    • The foam texture might not be for everyone

This mask is incredibly moisturising but, thanks to the foam texture, it doesn’t make skin feel overwhelmed or greasy. I noticed every time I used it that my skin looked much smoother afterwards, and a little firmer (most noticeably on my neck). This is also a versatile pick. It can be used as part of a daytime routine, as a standalone product, or overnight – the latter helped to give my skin a real boost. I also found it’s perfect before travel, when layered under an SPF, to really give the face a surge of moisture.

  1.  £70 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask

Best face masks Indybest review CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask
  • Best: LED face mask
  • Type: Light therapy mask
  • Quantity/volume: One
  • Key ingredients: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Adds radiance and makes skin bouncier and calmer, with continued use
  • Take note
    • You need use it daily, for about 10 minutes, to see results

At-home LED face masks are booming, and for good reason. Sure, they’re not as effective as in-salon versions but, used daily, they will absolutely help to boost collagen, which is vital to skin looking healthy and youthful. Additionally, you’re likely to see an increase in glow almost instantly. I found this mask fits the face’s contours smoothly, and it even comes with an easy-to-use remote control (I’d say it’s pretty much foolproof). The mask is secured in place by two straps, and the brand recommends you wear the mask for about 10 minutes daily, for the best results. After putting it to the test, I’d have to agree, as I found my skin was bouncier and calmer, with continued use of this mask.

For more options, read our review of the best LED face masks.

  1.  £399 from Currentbody.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Face mask FAQs:

What is the best face mask?

The best face mask for you will depend on your skin type and what you’re looking to achieve. However, for me, the Skimono advanced moisturisation+ delivers hydration with ease, and my skin felt cool, calm and soft after use, helping this product secure the top spot in this lineup. I also love using the Sisley black rose cream mask before going out, and the CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask in the morning, as I find it makes my skin look great for the day ahead. Meanwhile, if you suffer with blackheads and spots, opt for the Neal’s Yard Remedies reviving white tea face mask.

We spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Angela Tewari, to find out more about the benefits of different face masks.

What are the benefits of sheet masks?

The sheet acts as a seal to help the ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin. This is useful when it comes to using moisture-based actives such as hyaluronic acid, but isn’t always necessary. “If you’re using a more exfoliative type mask with AHAs, then you don’t necessarily need a sheet, because you’ll be washing the mask off afterwards,” says Dr Tewari.

Why use an overnight face mask?

“Overnight masks are great for hydration,” says Dr Tewari. There’s the benefit of having the ingredients on the skin through the skin rejuvenation phase in your sleep stages, and “skin will look and feel more rested” in the morning.

How often should you use an exfoliating face mask?

“I would only be using them once a week, because you don’t want to disrupt your skin barrier - particularly if you’re using a tretinoin, a vitamin C or even salicylic acids or peels in your regime.”

Want more recommendations? We’ve rounded up the best LED face masks

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in