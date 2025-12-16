The cheapest supermarket to buy Celebrations, Quality Street and more this Christmas

Let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like a tub of chocolates to bring the family together. A roast turkey with all the trimmings, mulled wine, Scrabble, Home Alone and Ella Fitzgerald’s festive album might be synonymous with Christmas – but, fighting for the last purple one in a Quality Street tub is a tradition.

There’s no doubt that these colourful tubs have become as much a part of the festive season as mince pies, Christmas pudding and crackers – a British cultural moment that’s passed around living rooms up and down the country.

From adding the final touches to your Christmas menu and stocking up on wrapping paper to purchasing eleventh-hour gifts and decking the halls in your home, the week leading up to Christmas requires a lot of preparation – including shopping the best chocolate tubs so your family aren’t left disappointed.

From Tesco and Ocado to Amazon and Morrisons, all the biggest retailers and supermarkets are selling cheap chocolate tubs for Christmas 2025 – these are the places to shop for them, saving you time and money.

Cadbury heroes chocolate tub: £4.92, Asda.com

At just 89p per gram, this Cadbury heroes chocolate tub offers great value for money. Containing Dairy Milk, Dairy Milk caramel, Twirl, Wispa, and Fudge. It also typically includes Eclairs, Creme Egg Twisted and Crunchie Bits, it’s a crowd-pleasing selection.

Celebrations milk chocolate biscuit bars sharing tub: £6, Sainsburys.co.uk

A classic chocolate tub, these Celebrations contain 500g worth of individually wrapped milk chocolate bars in various flavors – think Snickers, Mars, Twix, Bounty, Galaxy, Maltesers Teasers and Milky Way. An exclusive offer for Nectar card holders, you can now get your mitts on a tub for less.

Quality Street tub: Was £3.95, now £3.50, Iceland.co.uk

Make a dash to your nearest Iceland or put in an order now, because right now this tub is an absolute bargain bucket of sweet treats. Inside, you’ll find individually wrapped milk and dark chocolates, as well as toffees. Among the delights, there’s caramel swirl, orange crème, coconut eclair, fudge and toffee finger.

Lindt Lindor selection tin: Was £18, now £14, Ocado.com

This is the best price available right now on a Lindt Lindor chocolate box. Reduced down to £14, you’re treated to a 36-strong selection of six truffle flour with a smooth melting filling.

