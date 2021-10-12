In the wise words of Mariah Carey, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need”... and for us, it’s the Missoma advent calendar. And thankfully it’s back for the third year running.

For the uninitiated, the online jewellery shop is one of the best destinations for all things bling. It specialises in affordable sterling silver or gold-plated pieces that boast a higher quality than the price tags suggest, including demi-fine statement and minimalist daily wears. Since the brand’s inception in 2008, it’s amassed a star-studded following from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge to the Hadid sisters, and we can see why.

In honour of spreading a little extra festive sparkle, the sell-out Missoma advent calendar is here to spread a little extra glitz and glamour in the lead-up to the big day. And as with all of the best advent calendars, there’s a whopping saving to be had here too. While you may bulk at the initial cost (£395), its contents mean it’s worth well over £800.

Within each of the 12 drawers, there’s something that is waiting to be worn, including its popular bracelets and earrings, as well as non-jewellery items, such as a glasses chain or hair clip.

Previous years have been hugely popular, with the limited edition advent calendar selling out fast – so naturally, we just had to find out what the fuss was all about. To see whether Missoma really can make Christmas that bit more glam, we got our hands on the 12-day treasure trove. Read on for everything you need to know.

How we tested

Living out our very own twelve days of Christmas, we got to put the Missoma advent calendar to the test, opening each one of its drawers to add some serious sparkle to our jewellery collection – and thankfully, there was no “partridge in a pear tree”.

When reviewing, we first paid attention to the packaging, including the design and the materials used, as well as how our daily treats were packaged. We also assessed the quality and range of the pieces, as well as how each drawer differed from the previous year’s offerings. And last but not least, we, of course, considered the price.

Packaging

This joyful box is simple yet sophisticated – as every high-end advent calendar should be. It adheres to a matte black and gold colour scheme, which was chosen as a result of the brand wanting to create something gender-neutral.

And while we’re unlikely to reuse the packaging for anything other than storing the calendar’s contents, we’re glad it’s not overly festive or in your face. We also love the fact that all of the pieces come packaged in the brand’s signature felt cases, which makes for easy storing.

Each piece comes in its own felt case (Eva Waite-Taylor)

When closed, the calendar feels small and compact, making it a nice desk-side accessory, and when opened, the 12 days (or drawers) are revealed, each one housing something special. The contrasting gold numbers against the black is chic, as are the ribbon pull tabs. Overall, it certainly feels luxe (as you’d expect from something within this price bracket).

What’s inside?

Now for the important bit, the contents. We were pleased to discover that the pieces included in this year’s advent calendar are completely different to last year’s, so if you’re a loyal fan of Missoma’s festive treats, there are no repeats here.

On the first day of Christmas, Missoma gives you: its filia chain bracelet (£89, Missoma.com) – a gorgeous, gold link number that looks and feels luxe. It catches the light nicely and works to add a final touch to an ordinary outfit.

We initially wore it on its own, but by the sixth day of Christmas, we were able to pair it with one of our favourite items from the calendar, the double rope bracelet (£79, Missoma.com) – the perfect everyday accessory.

The first and sixth day of Christmas make the perfect ensemble (Eva Waite-Taylor)

Instead of five gold rings, the fifth drawer is home to a padlock necklace (£135, Missoma.com), which if we’re honest, we were sceptical about at first. But on second wearing we fell in love with it and opted to layer with the vervelle chain choker (£95, Missoma.com).

Layering the padlock neclace and chain choker (Eva Waite-Taylor)

We also chose to wear the chain (which is the brand’s bestselling rope chain (£85, Missoma.com) sans the pendant for a more understated look – so you’re getting two looks for the price of one there.

For those looking for hair accessories, you’re in for a treat too because Missoma has given the gift of not one, but two hair clips. Our favourite is the first one you’ll come across, the magma hair clip (£20, Missoma.com) – a pretty design that works well in both thick and thin hair.

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

And finally, if you’re looking to curate the perfect ear stack, there’s plenty included to help you on your way. Firstly, we absolutely love the small molten hoop earrings (£65, Missoma.com), which are an everyday staple.

We created a great ear party by wearing alongside our own mini tunnel hoop earrings (£85, Missoma.com), followed by the included hex huggies (£70, Missoma.com) and finally the mini pave pike charm hoop earrings (£75, Missoma.com). We removed the spike drop charms for this stack, but we loved wearing them with the charm next to the molten hoops too – another two-in-one look we’re obsessed with.

Create an ear stack with the advent calendar’s contents (Eva Waite-Taylor)

You’ll also find more summery items, such as the eyewear chain (£49, Missoma.com) which looked great when attached to sunglasses, and the anklet (£55, Missoma.com) would make a lovely holiday accessory. So, you could even save some items for the warmer months, making it the gift that keeps on giving.

A slight bugbear is that the brand is not currently offering a sterling silver version of the advent calendar, which alienates anyone who doesn’t wear gold. But, for anyone who does, it’s a great way to curate a really lovely collection of pieces that we would genuinely buy ourselves.

Value for money

The advent calendar costs £395, which is, of course, a lot more than your average Cadbury’s Christmas countdown. But, when you consider the variety of demi-fine pieces included and the fact the contents equates to more than £800, it does almost feel like good value for money.

It is also the perfect way to build a jewellery collection of high-quality pieces, although, it is most definitely still a serious treat. We also discovered that two of the pieces are actually two-in-one jewellery items, making them that bit better value.

The verdict: Missoma advent calendar

The Missoma advent calendar is a bougie and brilliant way to countdown to Christmas. There is no denying though that it comes with a hefty price tag and is of course a serious investment. But, if you can justify it or have been saving up for a big splash of the cash on an advent calendar this year, you are in for a treat. Each piece is clearly made to last, so this is not just a gift for Christmas, but a gift that keeps on giving.

It’s packed with some of the brand’s bestselling pieces too and is worth more than £800. If that’s not enough to convince you, we think it is a great way to build a really nice collection of high-quality jewellery, particularly because there’s nothing in there that we wouldn’t buy separately. As such, it really is worth its weight in gold.

