The Christmas countdown is nigh. Marked by the dulcet tones of Michael Bublé, darker evenings, and a jam-packed social calendar, the festive period will soon be upon us. And what better way to welcome it than with a beauty advent calendar?

Packed with daily make-up and skincare goodies, they’re arguably one of the best ways to get excited about the countdown to the big day. Once again, a huge number of brands and retailers have upped their game when it comes to their offerings – from The White Company’s 25-day self-care option to Lookfantastic’s beauty-packed treasure trove.

Now, Asos has joined the ranks. Known for its fantastic fashion collections, and (more recently) its beauty ranges, the retailer’s offering for 2022 is set to be superb. It’s worth more than £300, yet has an £85 price tag and is full to the brim with all of your current (and soon-to-be) favourites.

As you’d expect, big-name brands feature, including Charlotte Tilbury, Mac, Neom, Bobbi Brown, Olaplex, and Elemis, but in a crowded market of beauty advent calendars, could it make us feel our best-possible selves in the lead-up to Christmas, and beyond? We unpacked all 25 boxes to find out.

How we tested

Going against the grain and opening all 25 doors ahead of the Christmas countdown (because someone’s got to), we considered the range of products included, the price, value, and whether it got us in the Christmas spirit.

Asos face and body 25-day advent calendar: £85, Asos.com

(Asos)

Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Price: £85

£85 Worth: £310

£310 Number of days: 24

24 Product highlights: Asos tote bag, Neom bedtime hero travel candle, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Elemis pro-collagen night cream, Charlotte Tilbury collagen superfusion facial oil

Asos tote bag, Neom bedtime hero travel candle, Bobbi Brown smokey eye mascara, Elemis pro-collagen night cream, Charlotte Tilbury collagen superfusion facial oil Available: Now

Packaging

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

First things first: the packaging. Much like last year, it arrives in a reusable cotton bag but, unlike last year, which was a plain black tote, the retailer has gone for a very fun hot-pink design for 2022. The advent calendar itself is a black box, which opens out to reveal an arrangement of boxes, all with various bright and bold patterns adorned on them.

The first layer reveals 14 days of treats, and, as you open box after box, you’ll discover not one, but two layers hidden behind, packed full of all your beauty favourites. While we liked the jigsaw-inspired layout, we did find that pulling out each box was a little like a game of Jenga, so would have liked to have something a little more traditional.

Read more: Your guide to this year’s beauty advent calendars

What’s inside the Asos beauty advent calendar for 2022?

Asos’s beauty advent calendar is full to the brim with some of the retailer’s best beauty favourites that will certainly make you feel as glam as possible throughout advent and beyond. There are 24 boxes to open up and enjoy, but there’s a total of 29 products, which is very generous, considering the price.

If you love the idea of keeping everything a surprise, we’d recommend you keep scrolling until you reach our verdict. But you may like to know that it includes some stellar brands, including products from Charlotte Tilbury, Neom, Bobbi Brown, Olaplex, and Elemis.

Buy now

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

For those who love to know what they’re getting themselves into, we can reveal advent kicks off with a bang with a full-size version of Mac’s velvet teddy lipstick (£20, Asos.com), which is one of the brand’s bestsellers. With a deep mauve colour, it has a lovely creamy texture and the payoff is impressive.

As you progress through the month of December, you’ll unwrap more of your soon-to-be favourite beauty products. For example, 7 December brings a miniature Oskia renaissance mask, so you can indulge in some TLC. It left our skin looking more fresh and glowy – a welcomed radiance, particularly after a late-night Christmas party.

Other highlights include the travel-sized version of Neom’s bedtime hero candle (£18, Asos.com), which has an impressive throw. The soothing scent is a blend of essential oils, including chamomile, ylang ylang and cedarwood, and has been formulated to leave your bedroom feeling like a relaxing space. Similarly, we loved giving Bakuchiol booster facial oil (£13, Asos.com) a try, along with a miniature version of Elemis’s pro-collagen night cream.

Read more: Lookfantastic beauty advent calendar is a bargain with some full-sized favourites

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

On Christmas Eve, prepare to receive a miniature version of Charlotte Tilbury’s collagen superfusion facial oil, which we were particularly excited about after it received high praise in our review. While it did deliver on its promise of leaving us with a glowing complexion, the bottle is tiny.

As for the big day itself, you’re in for a real treat. We’ll keep it as a surprise, but it involves opening up a large box with a branded make-up bag and a selection of full-size products inside. It’s fair to say we were wowed. All in all, the skincare saviours and magnificent make-up products will make sure you’re looking and feeling great in the lead-up to Christmas.

Read more: We reviewed the Body Shop beauty advent calendars for 2022

Value

For £85, you get a superb range of skincare and make-up products that you’ll enjoy throughout advent and beyond, all of which are worth more than £300 in total. We were glad to see a range of full-size and miniatures too – it really was the gift that kept on giving.

Buy now

The verdict: Asos face and body 25-day advent calendar

It’s fair to say we’ve been impressed by Asos’s beauty advent calendar, while we knew it would go down well, we hadn’t realised it would be quite so good. With a very generous 29 products hidden within 25 boxes, it’s delivered – and some. The finale on Christmas Day will not leave you disappointed either.

Our only minor gripe is the layout of the calendar – while the individual boxes are fun, it does mean the calendar becomes slightly messy as you progress through the month. That being said, thanks to the range of make-up and skincare products hidden inside, you’ll certainly be feeling glam during advent.

