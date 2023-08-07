Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie mania has swept the world – the movie has hit $1 billion at the box office in just 17 days (making history for female directors) and women are allegedly breaking up with their boyfriends if they don’t “get” the film.

From that viral “I am Kenough” hoodie to Margot Robbie’s covetable press tour wardrobe, fashion has provided a main talking point – including a certain scene-stealing shoe courtesy of Birkenstock. Appearing not once, but twice in the film, there’s been a reported 340 per cent surge in demand for the cult shoe.

Of course, Barbie isn’t the first to put Birks on the style map. Plumped for by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid, the brand has enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance in recent years – particularly its Arizona sandal, worn by Margot Robbie in the movie.

Styling with a white tank top, blue jeans and a khaki blazer for her first trip to the gynecologist, the shoe choice represents Barbie’s acceptance of the real world.

The exact rose hued Arizona sandal with silver hardware is sold out (naturally) – but if you’re choosing flats over stilettos this season à la Barbie, you can shop near-identical pink Birkenstock’s below.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals in rose pink nubuck: £105, Asos.com

(Asos)

Finished in a muted blush “rose” pink, Birkenstock’s classic Arizona silhouette is worn by Barbie in the movie. The only difference to this pair is the gold hardware. The slip on style and open toe design is nice and airy for hot summer days while the adjustable straps adds to their comfort appeal.

As with all of Birkenstock’s shoes, the contoured cork footbed conforms to the shape of your feet over time for the perfect fit. We reviewed the matcha coloured vegan Arizona’s for our round-up of the best summer shoes for women, describing them as comfortable, durable and timeless.

Buy now

Birkenstock Arizona two strap sandals in earthy vegan light rose: £80, Office.co.uk

(Office )

An earthy twist on the classic style, these Arizona’s are entirely vegan and feature the same silver hardware as Barbie’s pair. In our review of the vegan version, we said the skin-friendly synthetic material looks and feels like suede. Featuring adjustable straps for a snug fit and the contouring cork footbed, they’re an investment for many summers to come.

Buy now

Birkenstock Arizona birko-flor patent: £80, Birkenstock.com

(Birkenstock)

If you’re after a statement Barbie-inspired pair, look no further than these hot pink Arizona’s with their candy patent finish. The upper is crafted from a skin-friendly, hard-wearing synthetic material with a shiny patent coating while the lining is made from suede. Boasting adjustable straps and a colour coordinated buckle, the anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed is in keeping with the classic style.

Buy now

Birkenstock Boston suede leather: £125, Birkenstock.com

(Birkenstock)

With September around the corner, we’re already giving thought to our transitional wardrobe – and Birkenstock’s A-lister-favourite Boston’s are a cult choice. Lean into Barbiecore with this pink clay pair of the clogs, featuring a blush finish and matching adjustable buckle hardware.

The white sole provides some contrast while the suede outer adds texture. The OG Bostons earned a spot in our round-up of the best clogs, where we said: “The soft footbed and additional foam layer helps hug the foot, and there’s even the helpful choice of a narrow or regular fit.”

Buy now

