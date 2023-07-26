Where to buy Ryan Gosling’s “I am Kenough” hoodie from the Barbie movie

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking the box office and inspiring Barbiecore collections across the high street, the camp and cameo-filled Barbie movie is finally in cinemas – and the internet’s obsession with the world of Barbie is at an all-time high.

From Zara’s covetable capsule collection (think Western-style patent pink waistcoats, gingham dresses and more) to the exact Missoma heart necklace worn by Margot Robbie in the movie (now sold out, of course), it seems like we just can’t get enough of Barbie.

Thanks to his scene-stealing “Kenergy”, Ryan Gosling has even been tipped for an Oscar for his pink-perfect depiction as Barbie’s man-on-the-side Ken (just Ken). Aside from his comic one-liners and musings on masculinity, it’s Ken’s wardrobe that’s got people talking.

Whether it’s a distressed double-denim look or that pink-and-yellow roller-skating costume, Gosling’s Ken wears plenty of memorable outfits, including a certain tie-dye jumper with “I am Kenough” emblazoned on the front.

Having become somewhat of a fan-favourite, you can now buy the exact design from Mattel’s merch shop, with pre-orders now open for the UK. First we had Barbiecore, now we’ve got Kencore – if you’re embracing the latter, here’s how to get your hands on the unisex hoodie.

Mattel Creations Barbie the Movie official “I am Kenough” unisex hoodie: £58, Creations.mattel.com

(Mattel)

In the movie, Ken joins Barbie on her mission to figure out why things are going awry in Barbieland. Following an identity crisis and journey of self discovery, Ryan Gosling’s Ken appears in this now-iconic hoodie towards the end of the movie – when he learns he is “Kenough”.

Naturally, Mattel has now immortalised the viral quote by selling the exact jumper design via its merch store. The anything-but-understated pink, blue and yellow tie-dyed hoodie is detailed with the “I am Kenough” slogan and embroidered “K” monogram.

Crafted from 100 per cent polyester, the unisex style is available in sizes from small to XXL and available for pre-order now in the UK. The catch? You’ll have to wait until 27 September for delivery.

If you’re ready to channel Kencore for 2023, Mattel’s tie-dye “I am Kenough” hoodie is a no-brainer.

Pre-order now

