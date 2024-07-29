Support truly

Who said workout gear has to be boring? Certainly not the likes of Kendall Jenner, Kaia Geber and Hailey Bieber. Whether they’re sporting activewear separates from Alo or Adanola’s shaping leggings, athleisure and fashion have never been more united.

This season, the A-listers have confirmed the return of Eighties-era unitards – think a minimalist spin on Olivia Newton John in the Physical music video. From Jenner’s anything-but-understated tomato red strappy romper to Rita Ora’s full-length lilac-hued unitard, the trend caters for those who want to break a sweat but still look good.

Offering onesie-like comfort and taking the hassle out of dressing for the gym, the all-in-one outfit has you covered for pilates at 9, a dog walk at 12 and a lunch date at 2.

open image in gallery Kendall Jenner’s tomato-red unitard ( Kendall Jenner/Instagram )

While the A-lister go-to Alo will set you back around £140 for a romper, Myprotein’s affordable alternative costs less than £50. If you’ve just signed up for a class and need some sartorial inspiration (and motivation), here’s everything you need to know about Myprotein’s workout unitard.

Myprotein women’s tempo rib seamless unitard, hazelnut: £40, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

Helping you look and feel your best, Myprotein’s tempo unitard is designed to be form-fitting and body sculpting. Complete with contouring textures, the stretch fabric is seamless and unrestrictive for extra movement.

Characterised by a square neckline, all-in-one silhouette and wide shoulder straps, the shorts fall mid-thigh. The soft ribbed finish features a small Myprotein logo on both the chest and back. Depending on your preference, the design is available in a muted hazelnut hue, as well as cream and minimalist black. And the unitard doubles up as a bodysuit when styled with shorts and skirts.

