There’s no denying that our approach to our wardrobes has changed, with a renewed focus on how we can be as cosy as possible.

Despite a recent resurgence in out-out clothes, and designers indicating a sartorial revival on the catwalk, there’s one thing we’re sure of: our appreciation for all things comfortable is not going anywhere.

And as has been proven countless times over, the humble jogger can both be worn out with an oversized chunky knit and pair of ankle boots, or around the house for days spent lounging.

Owing to the item’s quick ascent to wardrobe stape, the amount of choices out there is considerable. So, to help you decide which one is deserving of a spot in your overflowing athleisure drawer, we’ve selected our tried and tested top picks.

How we tested

With loungewear now deemed appropriate for more than just an emergency dash to the shops, we put these joggers through their paces – wearing them for weekends spent on the sofa as well as days out. Comfort and fit were our main priorities, with warmth up there as an imperative.

From the luxe and indulgent cashmere designs to the best grey joggers, here are our favourites from our rigorous (but low-energy) testing.

H&M joggers Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 As high street brands go, H&M is one you can rely on, whether that’s for trusty knitwear, office basics or loungewear. Despite us having bought these during the first lockdown in 2020, they still feel as new today as they did then. With a slightly oversized cut, high-waisted fit and fleece lining, they’re comfortable yet not too informal, so you could easily wear these out (and of course, we have). Wondering how to style for somewhere other than your local supermarket? Pair with a white T-shirt and trainers, or even an oversized white shirt for a more pulled-together look. For less than £13, these really are a no-brainer. If you're looking for a pair of joggers that are more put together, then a straight-leg design might be just what you're looking for – wear with a crisp, oversized shirt (£17.99, Hm.com). And Asos has delivered. Thanks to the high-waisted silhouette, these work to accentuate the waist, while the wide-cut design really elongates the legs. They also feature a tie fastener, should you need to sinch them in. With a cuffed hem and fleece lining, they're the perfect option if you're looking for something more akin to loungewear. With a slightly baggy fit, these are very comfortable and we found them best worn with our favourite oversized white T-shirt for a weekend spent on the sofa. As tracksuits go, they're versatile in that they can be dressed up, à la Shayk, with a white shirt, or dressed down for weekends with trainers or Uggs. Similarly, they're great for going to the gym if you want to chuck something on over your shorts. Cotton On is fast coming one of our favourite places for paired-back basics, and these joggers did not disappoint. They're another great option if you're looking for a pair of wide-leg, loose-fitting trousers. We found them to be the perfect long length and the cotton is soft to touch on the outside with a fleecy inside. From the moment we took these out of the box, we knew we'd fallen in love. They have a serious thickness to them and a fleece lining that makes them that extra bit cosy. Owing to the fact they're slightly oversized, we'd recommend opting for your normal size or sizing down. Whether you're brave enough to wear joggers out or not, we do think these could easily pass as daywear and we'd be inclined to don them with an oversized knitted jumper and chunky ankle boots (£68, Asos.com) for brunch. We love these so much, we're considering buying them in the light pink colour too. Chances are you may have seen this brand all over your Instagram feed thanks to its minimal aesthetic and paired-back streetwear that's made to last. And if you've found it near impossible to find the perfect pair of joggers that balloon generously at the leg, les girls les boys has created the set for you. Although these aren't fleece-lined as we were expecting, they are super comfortable owing to the big fit (we chose our normal size). And, unlike others in this round-up, the fabric does not bobble after multiple machine washes. Best of all, they come in a variety of colours should you wish to do some dopamine dressing. It's a sustainability-focused label that we love. We're unlikely to wear them how the model has, with heels – instead, we've opted for an on-trend athleisure look á la Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajowski and Bella Hadid. Comfortable, cosy and easy to wear, these are a must-have for winter.

