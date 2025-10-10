Barbour teases collaboration with high street brand – here’s everything to know

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Autumn is about to get a dose of cool Scandi minimalism with the latest Barbour collaboration. Hailing from the Swedish capital, Arket is a high street staple, known for its mid-range clothes that lean toward a more simple, modern design but are made from high-quality materials.

Known for bucking trends in favour of timeless designs (and somehow always nailing the perfect accent colour), Arket has joined forces with Barbour for a collection of autumn and winter pieces that celebrate (rather than commiserate) the British and Scandinavian winter.

Barbour’s classic wax jackets have been reimagined with a Nordic eye thanks to Ian Bergin of Barbour and Ella Soccorsi of Arket, who pored through the brand’s archives.

The collection features updated wax jackets with added utilitarian touches, a padded jacket with a muted blue and green tartan print and accessories, including a wax bandana to fend off the rain.

Eight items have been teased on the Arket website, with more of the 17-piece collection to be announced. Early images suggest a Chelsea-boot-welly hybrid is on the cards too.

Arket x Babour wax jacket £459 from Arket.com Prices may vary Tartan jacket £329 from Arket.com Prices may vary Arket x Barbour bandana Arket x Barbour tartan blanket

The campaign was shot on the Swedish island of Gotland and features the people who live there. The imagery is reflective of the collection: joyful, simple, embracing golden hour on a winter’s day.

The collection will include pieces for men, women and even pets, as well as some homeware. Other items teased so far include black corduroy trousers, a padded zip-up gilet and what looks like a lighter cotton jacket in a blue-grey tone, but we are awaiting further details.

The Barbour x Arket collection will launch online and in stores worldwide on Thursday, 16 October.

