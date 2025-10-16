Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Uniqlo x JW Anderson is the ultimate autumn capsule wardrobe – here’s what to buy

The autumn/winter 2025 drop spans outerwear, knitwear, accessories and more

Daisy Lester
Senior shopping writer
Thursday 16 October 2025 09:01 BST
The collaboration starts from £7.90
The collaboration starts from £7.90 (Uniqlo )

Whether it’s Rejino Pyo’s collection with John Lewis, Bella Freud’s line for M&S or Barbour x Arket, it’s a golden age for high street and designer collaborations. Now, fresh from his debut at Paris Fashion Week as creative director of Dior, JW Anderson has reunited with Uniqlo.

The Northern Irish designer and Japanese label have been working together since 2017, with the latest drop marking their eighth collaboration. Arriving just in time to elevate your autumn and winter wardrobes, the 85-strong line is characterised by shirting, polos, rugby shirts and plaid.

Spanning outerwear (think woolen capes and barn jackets), accessories like baseball caps, patterned socks and brightly coloured canvas totes, as well as denim and knitwear, it’s the ultimate cold-weather capsule wardrobe.

All the pieces can be styled together or separately: an Oxford shirt under a sweater, a rugby jumper with a check shirt tied around your waist, or the barn jacket with straight leg jeans. Being Uniqlo, prices are affordable enough to justify a haul – socks cost just £7.90 while shirts go for £29 and jumpers for £34.

Launching today both online and in-store, these are the pieces I’m investing in for autumn 2025 and beyond – and you’ll want to be quick, as sizes always sell out fast.

For more autumn wardrobe inspiration, these are the best cashmere jumpers for 2025

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in