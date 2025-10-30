Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for party season

The 43-strong collection is brimming with sequins, feathering and satin

Daisy Lester
Senior shopping writer
Thursday 30 October 2025 10:17 GMT
The campaign is fronted by Georgia May Jagger
The campaign is fronted by Georgia May Jagger (The Independent )

Fresh from its returning collaboration with the designer Bella Freud, M&S has now unveiled the perfect party season capsule with the British luxury label 16Arlington.

The 43-strong collection showcases the best of both brands – think 16Arlington’s sequins and sparkles, combined with M&S’s wearability and comfort. Starting from £35, the collaboration is fronted by cool-girl Georgia May Jagger.

Founded in 2017, 16Arlington has gone from strength to strength. Synonymous with feathers, tailoring, texture and satin, the label is a regular sighting on the red carpet, dressing the likes of Amal Clooney, Miley Cyrus, the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. Each festive party season, it’s a firm favourite among the fashion crowd, particularly on rental services.

Now, you’ve got a chance to own a 16Arlington design at a high street price. The M&S capsule is infused with the label’s signature high-glamour feel – from statement outerwear and oversized shirting to crystal-adorned maxi dresses and silhouetted jeans.

Some pieces are destined to sell out – see the crystal mini skirt, beaded clutch with matching heels, and the black blazer with wide satin lapels. Its a collection designed to be mixed and matched depending on the occasion: the cashmere tassel top can be styled over the bandeau black dress, while the satin pale blue shirt could be worn under the grey cashmere knit. Showstopper pieces include a pair of knee high pony hair black boots, a fitted black leather jacket and faux fur trench coat.

Available online and in-store from today, here’s everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for Christmas party season 2025.

M&S x 16Arlington cashmere roll neck

M&S x 16Arlington cashmere roll neck

Bella Freud’s M&S collection has launched – here’s what to shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in