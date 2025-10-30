The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for party season
The 43-strong collection is brimming with sequins, feathering and satin
Fresh from its returning collaboration with the designer Bella Freud, M&S has now unveiled the perfect party season capsule with the British luxury label 16Arlington.
The 43-strong collection showcases the best of both brands – think 16Arlington’s sequins and sparkles, combined with M&S’s wearability and comfort. Starting from £35, the collaboration is fronted by cool-girl Georgia May Jagger.
Founded in 2017, 16Arlington has gone from strength to strength. Synonymous with feathers, tailoring, texture and satin, the label is a regular sighting on the red carpet, dressing the likes of Amal Clooney, Miley Cyrus, the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. Each festive party season, it’s a firm favourite among the fashion crowd, particularly on rental services.
Now, you’ve got a chance to own a 16Arlington design at a high street price. The M&S capsule is infused with the label’s signature high-glamour feel – from statement outerwear and oversized shirting to crystal-adorned maxi dresses and silhouetted jeans.
Some pieces are destined to sell out – see the crystal mini skirt, beaded clutch with matching heels, and the black blazer with wide satin lapels. Its a collection designed to be mixed and matched depending on the occasion: the cashmere tassel top can be styled over the bandeau black dress, while the satin pale blue shirt could be worn under the grey cashmere knit. Showstopper pieces include a pair of knee high pony hair black boots, a fitted black leather jacket and faux fur trench coat.
Available online and in-store from today, here’s everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for Christmas party season 2025.
M&S x 16Arlington sequin dress
M&S x 16Arlington black boots
M&S x 16Arlington faux fur longline trench coat
M&S x 16Arlington funnel neck leather jacket
M&S x 16Arlington cashmere embellished roll neck top
M&S x 16Arlington wool blend satin tailored black blazer
M&S x 16Arlington satin shirt
M&S x 16Arlington cashmere roll neck
M&S x 16Arlington cashmere scraf neck knitted top
