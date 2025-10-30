Everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for party season

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Fresh from its returning collaboration with the designer Bella Freud, M&S has now unveiled the perfect party season capsule with the British luxury label 16Arlington.

The 43-strong collection showcases the best of both brands – think 16Arlington’s sequins and sparkles, combined with M&S’s wearability and comfort. Starting from £35, the collaboration is fronted by cool-girl Georgia May Jagger.

Founded in 2017, 16Arlington has gone from strength to strength. Synonymous with feathers, tailoring, texture and satin, the label is a regular sighting on the red carpet, dressing the likes of Amal Clooney, Miley Cyrus, the Kardashians and Hailey Bieber. Each festive party season, it’s a firm favourite among the fashion crowd, particularly on rental services.

Now, you’ve got a chance to own a 16Arlington design at a high street price. The M&S capsule is infused with the label’s signature high-glamour feel – from statement outerwear and oversized shirting to crystal-adorned maxi dresses and silhouetted jeans.

Some pieces are destined to sell out – see the crystal mini skirt, beaded clutch with matching heels, and the black blazer with wide satin lapels. Its a collection designed to be mixed and matched depending on the occasion: the cashmere tassel top can be styled over the bandeau black dress, while the satin pale blue shirt could be worn under the grey cashmere knit. Showstopper pieces include a pair of knee high pony hair black boots, a fitted black leather jacket and faux fur trench coat.

Available online and in-store from today, here’s everything I’m shopping from M&S x 16Arlington for Christmas party season 2025.

