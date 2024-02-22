9 best women’s duvet coats that are worth getting out of bed for

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
These winter warmers are sure to keep you cosy
Still in the thick of winter with snow apparently on its way, we’re certainly still looking to layer up with cosy coats and jumpers. But venturing outside when it’s dark and drizzly isn’t always the easiest of tasks, especially when we’re ill-equipped to battle the morning breeze, so outerwear is a must to make every morning commute, dog walk and errand run a little easier.
Cue a duvet coat, which is the next best thing to walking around in your bedding all day. Now, wouldn’t that be nice.
Of course, these coats are more socially acceptable than donning an actual duvet, elevating the popular puffer jacket to be a little longer in length, often falling around knee-length to allow for extra warmth. Plus, there’s a wide range of colours and quilting patterns to choose from, so there should be something to suit almost everyone’s style.
But not only is the duvet coat a functional find, it’s also a fashion favourite, with a whole host of designers, including Rick Owens, Jil Sander, Burberry and Prada all featuring the long quilted coats in their autumn/ winter collections.
Keep reading below to see our tried and tested favourite finds from AllSaints to Asos, which are sure to keep you cosy whilst looking chic.
Thanks to achieving winter wardrobe staple status, there’s a huge selection of duvet coats available to buy from high street to high end. Each of these options worked its way into our fashion editor’s wardrobe for a six-week stretch to see which one’s best impressed on countryside walks, outdoor eating and cold morning commutes.
A good duvet coat must be warm, comfortable and practical, but a great duvet coat must be all of that plus look chic. As such, each option was judged on fit, style, warmth and wearability, with the very best finds listed below.
This Jigsaw duvet coat is probably the pick that impressed us the most, as it’s safe to say no design detail has been overlooked. From the elasticated waist that lends a more structured shape to the internal wrist cuffs that keep chilly breezes away and an internal button-up flap providing extra warmth, every inch of the design scored points with our tester. With a down and feather filling, and natural horn buttons, it isn’t a vegan-friendly pick, and all of these additions lend it its higher price point. The faux shearling lining inside the hood added extra style points and you can even pop it in the washing machine on delicate should it need a freshen-up as well.
Currently on sale for £30, you’d be hard-pushed to find a duvet coat for as low a price as this New Look find. Designed as a vest without any sleeves, we found it worked well on dry, slightly warmer days layered over jumpers or coats if really cold, making it quite a versatile wardrobe staple. Coming in at a lower price point means that it doesn’t have any fancy extras like some of our other picks – no waistband, zipped pockets or drawstring hood – and it is quite a bit thinner, too. We did, however, love its price point, its wearability and the fact that you can throw it in the washing machine, making it a basic yet bargain buy.
Sitting slightly separate from a duvet coat design yet still under the winter warmer category is a quilted coat, and this Asos Design option seemed too good not to include. Available in sizes UK 16-30, it’s sure to span a wide range of body shapes and sizes while looking incredibly sleek. On the outside is the typical diamond-shape quilted pattern, with two large pockets and a hood. To fasten, you’ll find poppers on the front that aren’t quite as warm as a zip, although a little easier to take on and off. We loved that it looked a lot more expensive than its £55 price tag, although we found it wasn’t the warmest of options, so be sure to layer up with jumpers and tops if strolling around outside.
Black seems to be the most popular pick for a duvet coat, so breaking up the sea of dark-coloured options is this light cream find. Working well in anyone’s wardrobe who likes to keep things nice and neutral, this cream cop is sure to seamlessly transition into a spring style too. Interestingly, the inside features a shiny silver fabric that’s said to help keep the coat warm, while the brand’s patented thermarator filling offers a vegan alternative to down that’s just as snuggly. Elasticated cuffs, a drawstring waist and a full front zip add to the design, which our tester was rather fond of, although we were cautious not to wear it on muddy dog walks to avoid getting it too dirty.
The first thing we noticed about this coat was its weight as this is one hefty piece. But with the heaviness comes extra warmth, and that’s something this coat excelled at. Falling near ankle length on our 5ft 3in reviewer, or mid-calf on the 5ft 8in model, the coat really does offer full-body protection from the British breeze. With a 100 per cent recycled polyester shell and filling, and a viscose and cotton lining, it’s vegan-friendly yet still as cosy as traditional down. Plus, it has to be one of our favourite designs with a big, boxy silhouette that still seems sophisticated thanks to design additions including matte black clasps, a detachable hood and oversized external pockets. A hidden interior pocket also allows storage of more valuable items, much needed on a long, muddy walk. At almost £400, this is an investment piece, although we’re confident this coat will be a key staple in any wardrobe for many years.
If you fall on the petite side, usually classed as those 5ft 3in and under, you probably find that knee-length coats come down to around calf length. So this petite pick is going to grab your attention. We loved its deep khaki colour, which made a nice change from black yet still worked with almost everything in our wardrobe, and that there was plenty of padding to make it a real winter warmer. Although the shape is simplistic, the large hood adds an element of interest and also helped us shield from both the wind and rain, a big plus for any outerwear. Plus, you can chuck it in the washing machine should it get muddy. However, as it’s made from polyester and nylon, it isn’t the most planet-friendly pick.
If you’re a luxury lover, this Mackage find will most likely be your favourite on this list. Coming in at close to £1,000, it’s certainly an investment item, with a duck down and feather-filling lending the coat its high price point and warm and cosy centre. Unsurprisingly, it does feel like the most luxurious pick, with a soft, silky-feeling fabric, strong, sturdy zips and handy extras, including a drawstring hood and belted waist. The key draw, however, in addition to this duvet coat being waterproof, is its fashionable fit. The high-shine fabric, large stripe quilting and sleek shape all make it stand out as a statement fashion find that’s sure to last a lifetime in your wardrobe.
This Craghoppers coat is a more planet-friendly pick than some of our other duvet coat finds. Created from around 55 plastic bottles and with the brand’s guaranteed-for-life promise (meaning you can exchange your item like-for-like should anything happen to it further down the line) this fashion find is for those making more conscious shopping choices. While the design is simple, with no extra bells or whistles, the basics seem built for function. As well as being soft and snuggly, both pockets are zipped for security, side panels can be opened for easy movement, and a drawstring hood will help adjust the shape for the perfect fit. Sadly our choice of the sage green shade is now sold out, but blue, black and cream are all still available.
Perhaps looking most like a duvet is this River Island find, complete with large lapels and a belted waist, two key details our just tester loved. It’s certainly more on the fashionable side, with a striking shape and soft grey colour (although the brand is calling it green) with few functional details such as zipped pockets or even a hood. It is still warm and snuggly, thanks to a quilted polyester lining and has poppers so you can fasten it at the front, too and we found it incredibly comfortable to wear. It’s also machine washable, on delicate, so you don’t have to stress about getting it dirty, although we would recommend keeping it as more of a fashionable pick than for muddy walks or watching a wet football match.
As with any fashion find, how much you like the look of it is, of course, incredibly subjective. While some people love dark colours, like the fashionable AllSaints find, other people prefer lighter, brighter picks, such as this Columbia coat. And, if after a bargain buy, New Look impressed with its padded puffer gilet. If picking just one, however, our tester fell for the Jigsaw hooded down puffer thanks to its detailed design and luxury-feeling fabrics.
