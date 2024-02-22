9 best women’s duvet coats that are worth getting out of bed for

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Still in the thick of winter with snow apparently on its way, we’re certainly still looking to layer up with cosy coats and jumpers. But venturing outside when it’s dark and drizzly isn’t always the easiest of tasks, especially when we’re ill-equipped to battle the morning breeze, so outerwear is a must to make every morning commute, dog walk and errand run a little easier.

Cue a duvet coat, which is the next best thing to walking around in your bedding all day. Now, wouldn’t that be nice.

Of course, these coats are more socially acceptable than donning an actual duvet, elevating the popular puffer jacket to be a little longer in length, often falling around knee-length to allow for extra warmth. Plus, there’s a wide range of colours and quilting patterns to choose from, so there should be something to suit almost everyone’s style.

But not only is the duvet coat a functional find, it’s also a fashion favourite, with a whole host of designers, including Rick Owens, Jil Sander, Burberry and Prada all featuring the long quilted coats in their autumn/ winter collections.

Keep reading below to see our tried and tested favourite finds from AllSaints to Asos, which are sure to keep you cosy whilst looking chic.

How we tested duvet coats

A selection of the coats we tested for this round-up (The Independent)

Thanks to achieving winter wardrobe staple status, there’s a huge selection of duvet coats available to buy from high street to high end. Each of these options worked its way into our fashion editor’s wardrobe for a six-week stretch to see which one’s best impressed on countryside walks, outdoor eating and cold morning commutes.

A good duvet coat must be warm, comfortable and practical, but a great duvet coat must be all of that plus look chic. As such, each option was judged on fit, style, warmth and wearability, with the very best finds listed below.

The best duvet coats for 2024 are: