The best period swimwear for a leak-proof dip

Whether you’re a regular swimmer or beach enthusiast, these bikini briefs and bathing suits have you covered

Dominique Boulan
Wednesday 02 August 2023 11:20
<p>From classic black to vibrant, colourful designs, you’re sure to find a style to suit </p>

From classic black to vibrant, colourful designs, you’re sure to find a style to suit

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Every person with a uterus will probably be familiar with the struggle: periods. Not everyone experiences discomfort during this time of the month and some may even embrace it, but when it comes to swimming, there are some additional challenges.

If you’re a keen swimmer or love a beach holiday, chances are you’ve experienced some worry as to whether or not your period product of choice would hold up in the water (and after). Whether you’re afraid of tampon strings showing, leaking, dread the thought of having no easy access to toilets for changing period products, or simply tend to avoid the water altogether, period-proof swimwear might give the peace of mind needed for a comfortable dip.

Similar to period underwear, these bikinis and bathing suits come with a protective layer inside, providing cover for light to medium flows (and heavy when paired with extra period products) and can absorb the equivalent of one to three tampons.

These bikinis and swimsuits can be washed and re-used, making them a more environmentally friendly option too. They can either be used on their own or, as an extra safety net, combined with a menstrual cup or tampons for those with heavy periods.

There’s a whole range of options, from high-wasted bikini briefs to Brazilian briefs and one-pieces, and maintenance is easy too – simply rinse under cold water after use and then pop into the washing machine (with optional use of a mesh bag for extra protection).

How we tested

We patiently waited for our period to arrive to put these swimsuits and bikini briefs to the test. While we, unfortunately, didn’t have a beach holiday planned during the testing period, all swimwear was tested in the waters of an indoor pool while swimming laps.

As we usually experience leaking once we’re out of the water rather than during our swim, we also made sure to hang around for a while and didn’t change out of our swimsuit until we were back home, so we could double check the period swimwear had us covered. We’re usually a UK size 12, so swimwear was either tested in a 12, or a size up or down if the brand advised us so.

The best period swimwear for 2023:

  • Best overall – Modibodi swimwear recycled hi-waist bikini brief: £29, Modibodi.co.uk
  • Best period bathing suit – Cheeky Wipes period swimwear bathing suit: £39.99, Cheekywipes.com
  • Best for a tight fit – Love Luna adult period swim full brief: £18, Lovelunauk.com
  • Best for moderate periods – Fluxies swim bikini: £25, Fluxies.co.uk

Modibodi swimwear recycled hi-waist bikini brief

  • Best: Overall
  • Holds up to: 10ml, or 1-2 tampons
  • Sizes: XS (UK8) - 4XL (UK22)

Modibodi is a brand that’s changed the name of the game when it comes to period pants. Initially, founder and mum Kristy Chong came up with the concept when experiencing light incontinence during her marathon training, as an alternative for disposable hygiene products. Modibodi’s leakproof underwear is now one of the most well-known of its kind and the brand’s swimwear is not only very comfy and effective, the designs are also some of the most fun on the market.

Most brands that offer period-proof swimwear opt for black, which is understandable considering any leakage or accidents would be less visible in darker colours, but it also means options can be a little boring. Well, not at Modibodi. While the brand does offer black bikinis and swimsuits, there’s also plenty of fun multi-coloured prints and bright colours.

In terms of design, there really is something for everyone: cut out, wrap and one-shoulder bathing suits as well as Brazilian, high-waist and tie-side bikini briefs – of course, all available with matching tops. And sizing is inclusive too, ranging from a UK8 or XS to UK22 or 4XL. We tried the “hi-waist” bikini and found the fit to be flattering while the additional padding didn’t feel as present as in some of the other briefs we’ve tested, making these feel less diaper-y and more like our regular swimwear.

This design is made from pre-consumer recycled nylon and is lined with a concealed, absorbent layer. The brand recommends washing Modibodi products before first wear to activate the technology in the liner for maximum absorbency, then after wear, first rinse out your bikini in cold water and then cold wash. Simply hang to dry with the rest of your laundry and it’s ready for next month.

Our only comment is that, as all Modibodi’s swimwear is made for light-moderate periods – meaning they can hold the equivalent of 10ml or one or two tampons – we’d love to see options for medium to heavy flows here too. So if you’re planning for a full day at the beach, it might not be enough coverage for some. However, we found it was perfect for the first and last days of our period.

Continue reading...

Cheeky Wipes period swimwear bathing suit

  • Best: Period bathing suit
  • Holds up to: Two tampons
  • Sizes: UK 2-4 to UK 22-24

The team at Cheeky Wipes set out on a mission in 2008: create simple reusables for everyone. Fast forward to 2023 and the brand has expanded from making reusable wipes and nappies to reusable sanitary pads, period pants and period swimwear too.

The brand has three different designs on offer: a black bathing suit, black bikini with crop top and black bikini with wrap top and ruched high-waist bottoms. Sizing is inclusive, ranging from UK 2-4 to UK 22-24, and as sizes listed cover two sizes, the brand recommends sizing down if you fall in between. As a UK size 12, we went for the 10-12 which fit us perfectly.

All swimwear from the brand covers for light to regular periods, meaning that on days when you have a heavier flow it’s best to use the period swimwear as back-up and still opt for a menstrual cup or tampon too. On lighter days however, it’s plenty coverage to see you through a dive.

We tried the bathing suit, made with treated nylon outer fabric that’s water resistant. The straps are adjustable and as they’re double there’s plenty support for swimming laps, and the padding is removable too so you can wash those separately or take them out altogether if that’s more comfortable.

When wearing, nothing gives away there’s four layers of protection in the bathing suit, and the absorbent lining is anti-bacterial and breathable. The bathing suit was quick to dry and when cleaning, wash cold with no fabric softener or bleach. If in any doubts, the brand has a convenient page with washing and care instructions to help you look after your period swimwear.

Continue reading...

Love Luna adult period swim full brief

  • Best: Moderate periods
  • Holds up to: 15ml, or two to three tampons
  • Sizes: UK 8-10 to UK 16-18

Back in 2017, Love Luna set a goal to provide affordable, sustainable and comfortable period products, and so far, it has managed to provide exactly that. And as a result, it’s the most affordable brand on this list, with period bikini briefs starting at £16.

The brand’s products give coverage for light to medium flows and can absorb up to 15ml – equalling two to three tampons – so it’s a little more coverage than Modibodi’s briefs (£29, Modibodi.co.uk). The high-waisted, full brief design we’ve tested features four-layer protection and had the most snug fit out of the swimwear tested, so we were pretty confident nothing could get through during our laps.

There’s also a smaller bikini brief available, as well as an adult and teen swimsuit. For now, all are only available in black though, so if you’re after a little more colour you may be better off at Modibodi. The brand’s offering ranges from a UK size 8-10 to 16-18. If you fall in between sizes or are unsure of the fit, there’s a convenient size chart with measurement so you can double-check which will suit best.

Continue reading...

Fluxies swim bikini

  • Best: Moderate flows
  • Holds up to: Two or three tampons
  • Sizes: S (UK 6-8) to XL (UK 16-18)

Able to absorb the equivalent of up to two or three products, this pair of period briefs from Fluxies can take on a moderate flow or will simply hold up for longer if your flow is light. The brand was founded in 2017 and while it started out with just period underwear, there’s now a whole range of reusable products, including period pads, wraparound hot water bottle and swimwear.

The brand claims that one pair of period pants can replace up to 200 tampons, and while we haven’t been able to put this claim to the test, if you needed a quantifiable number to convince you, there you have it. Meanwhile, sizes for this bikini brief range from small (UK 6-8) to extra large (UK 16-18), and we tried a medium (UK 12). There’s only one period bikini brief on offer from the brand, but as they say, it’s about quality not quantity and these briefs definitely deliver on that aspect.

The briefs are made from 86 per cent recycled nylon from pre-consumer waste, like water bottles and fishing nets, and 14 per cent elastane and can be machine washed at a maximum of 40C. Before chucking them in the washing machine though, make sure to rinse off any excess blood with cold water and simply air dry after washing.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Period swimwear

Let’s be clear, all these brands do a wonderful job at period-proof swimwear and, with every single one of the products we tested, we didn’t experience any leaking whatsoever, both during our swim and after. All briefs and swimsuits felt secure and absorbent, meaning we could swim comfortably and confidently.

Modibodi stood out for its wide range. Most period swimwear out there is simply black and, while we do love a black bikini (it looks good on everyone), we love a pop of colour in summer, so its variety in prints and colours is perfect for a beach or pool day.

For coverage, Fluxies’ bikini briefs were the only ones that could hold up to three tampons, so even on days with a slightly heavier flow, these briefs should see you through.

If you want to get rid of single-use products in the bathroom, check out our pick of the best reusable make-up remover pads

