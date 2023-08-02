The best period swimwear for a leak-proof dip

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Every person with a uterus will probably be familiar with the struggle: periods. Not everyone experiences discomfort during this time of the month and some may even embrace it, but when it comes to swimming, there are some additional challenges.

If you’re a keen swimmer or love a beach holiday, chances are you’ve experienced some worry as to whether or not your period product of choice would hold up in the water (and after). Whether you’re afraid of tampon strings showing, leaking, dread the thought of having no easy access to toilets for changing period products, or simply tend to avoid the water altogether, period-proof swimwear might give the peace of mind needed for a comfortable dip.

Similar to period underwear, these bikinis and bathing suits come with a protective layer inside, providing cover for light to medium flows (and heavy when paired with extra period products) and can absorb the equivalent of one to three tampons.

These bikinis and swimsuits can be washed and re-used, making them a more environmentally friendly option too. They can either be used on their own or, as an extra safety net, combined with a menstrual cup or tampons for those with heavy periods.

There’s a whole range of options, from high-wasted bikini briefs to Brazilian briefs and one-pieces, and maintenance is easy too – simply rinse under cold water after use and then pop into the washing machine (with optional use of a mesh bag for extra protection).

How we tested

We patiently waited for our period to arrive to put these swimsuits and bikini briefs to the test. While we, unfortunately, didn’t have a beach holiday planned during the testing period, all swimwear was tested in the waters of an indoor pool while swimming laps.

As we usually experience leaking once we’re out of the water rather than during our swim, we also made sure to hang around for a while and didn’t change out of our swimsuit until we were back home, so we could double check the period swimwear had us covered. We’re usually a UK size 12, so swimwear was either tested in a 12, or a size up or down if the brand advised us so.

The best period swimwear for 2023: