Uniqlo HeatTech review: Thermal clothing you’ll actually want to wear

From crisp morning walks to cosy evenings spent indoors, there are many things to love about this time of year but, sometimes, it can just feel cold and miserable. Of course, there’s also the tricky task of dressing for the chilly weather. But one of the best options is thermal technology, which is designed to help keep you warm and toasty. To help you, we’ve been trialling HeatTech, Uniqlo’s (inexpensive) answer to winter attire.

The HeatTech collection spans the types of clothing and accessories you’d wear day to day – think socks, tights, leggings and super slinky turtlenecks. It’s all designed with synthetic, finely tuned thermal technology, to streamline your winter wardrobe and keep you warm, without having to rely on bulky clothing.

Promising stretchability and smoothness on the skin, HeatTech has evolved since its initial debut two decades ago. Odour control has been introduced, and extra levels of warmth added, so now you can choose the right level to suit your needs.

What’s the science behind it? In a nutshell, Uniqlo says the fabric not only retains heat but creates warmth. Air pockets in between the fabric’s impossibly thin fibres (said to be one-tenth of the width of a human hair) help prevent heat from escaping, while moisture is wicked away from your body, creating energy, which in turn generates warmth.

But we wanted to find out if the science was worth investing in, so we’ve been wearing HeatTech clothing and accessories (across the three warmth levels), to see how it fares.

How we tested

The extra warm turtleneck, ultra warm leggings and padded scarf were among the items we tested (Lois Borny)

Naturally, our main aim was to see whether the HeatTech pieces made a difference in how warm we felt. We tested the attire indoors on cold days, as well as outdoors during nippy evening walks. To decipher whether the items make a worthwhile investment, we considered a range of different factors, including cost, quality, style, comfort and whether we would actually want to wear them day to day. Keep reading to find out our verdict.