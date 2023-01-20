Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to size inclusivity, the fashion industry is often under scrutiny for its stark lack of representation. From runways to clothing collections, it is clear more needs to be done to create a more diverse landscape.

As well as failings in size, its lack of height inclusivity is also laid bare, as sizing in mainstream fashion mainly caters for average height – which is 5ft 5in for a woman in the UK – making many pieces inaccessible to taller shoppers. For those of us who stand head and shoulders above this national average, fashion can seem a little shortcoming – literally.

From short cuffs to even shorter hems, finding clothes online, or even in store, that will fit comfortably can be challenging. So, as more and more tall sections trickled into high-street stores, my 6ft-frame breathed a sigh of relief.

Long Tall Sally was a pioneer but Topshop and M&S soon followed suit by introducing tall sections more than 10 years ago. More recently, Asos, Missguided and River Island have all launched longer-length sizes for trend-led fashion, making clothes that fit even more accessible.

Beyond the mainstream, other labels are increasingly offering longer inseams and stock fuller-length styles, from Nudie Jeans to Lucy & Yak. So, with more options on the market for taller women like me, I have rounded up all the best brands that cater to longer lengths – considering inseams, style, quality, value for money and the breadth of options available from both specifically tall ranges and labels that tend to sell height-friendly pieces.

One thing to remember is to always check the inseam – for women 5ft 9in and above, the inseam is best being 32in (81cm) or longer. And for the six-footers, we’d recommend going for inseams from 34in (86cm), if you like a longer length.

From jeans, cargo trousers and office-ready trousers to mini skirts, trench coats and dungarees, we’ve curated all the brands helping us avoid the dreaded ankle swingers.

Abercrombie & Fitch

(Abercrombie & Fitch)

Abercrombie & Fitch might not be the first place you think of for tall-friendly clothing, but the American label’s trousers, jeans and jumpsuits range is not only height inclusive but also excellent quality. The brand’s high-rise 90s style (£72, Abercrombie.com) is a go-to in my wardrobe, thanks to its full-length and durable denim design.

Coming in long (33in) and extra long (34in) lengths, choose between 12 finishes of the staple jeans style. The long length is also available in vegan leather trousers (£82, Abercrombie.com) and other trouser styles.

Visit Abercrombie.com now

Asos Tall

The tall edit from Asos is a go-to for trend-led and affordable pieces in longer styles. Boasting far more options for tall sizing than most shops – the retailer has its own collections as well as tall stock from third-party brands – it’s a consistently reliable place to buy jeans. With its clear waist and inseam lengths, ranging from W 24in and L 36in to W 38in and L 38in, there are plenty of fits to choose from, whether you opt for a pair of relaxed, baggy dad jeans (£32, Asos.com) or a Noughties-inspired pair of black cargo jeans (£34, Asos.com).

If it’s not denim you’re after, Asos’s tall range has you covered across dresses, jumpers, bodysuits, occasion-wear, coats and more, making it a no-brainer location for key pieces that don’t scrimp on length.

Visit Asos.com now

Djerf Avenue

(Djerf Avenue)

Founded by Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf, her namesake fashion label Djerf Avenue embodies the Instagram “It” girl aesthetic – think neutrals, unstructured trousers and Nineties-style cuts. Its jean and trouser selection is a highlight and, best of all, comes in the option of regular or tall lengths.

The label’s straight-leg jeans (£109, Djerfavenue.com) are a wardrobe staple with their flattering high-waisted fit, mid-blue wash and floor-length cut. Or, for something more formal, I’ve got my eye on the favourite pants in an oat hue (£119, Djerfavenue.com). The label get extra kudos for its inclusive sizing, with all Djerf Avenue’s trousers coming in XXS-3XL.

Visit Djerfavenue.com now

Free People

With Free People’s vast jean collection, there are plenty of opportunities to find a pair that meets lengthier requirements. The American brand leans toward the bohemian, with its flowy dresses and wafty shirts, with its jeans collection boasting a similar feel. From full-length pairs to flared and wide-leg fits, the styles put a retro twist on classic jean styles.

The label’s firecracker denim pair (£158, Freepeople.com) is one of its most coveted – and it’s not hard to see why. Featuring a wide-leg and flared silhouette, the jeans have a mid-waist cut and semi-stretch design that helps them fit like a glove. But the best bit comes in the form of the stars on the rear that add a vintage-inspired touch. With brands such as Free People, it’s always best to check the inseam before buying – this pair is 33in (84cm), providing ample length for taller women.

Visit Freepeople.com now

Long Tall Sally

As the name suggests, Long Tall Sally caters solely for taller women and has been supplying long-length wares since 1976. From basics and dresses to jeans and accessories, the brand’s size range goes from UK 8-28 with inseams from 32-38in. As any long-limbed woman knows, when it comes to tights, they’ve either ripped within the hour or you spend the entire day yanking them up, as most standard sizing mostly concerns the waist rather than the inseam.

This trusty – and affordable – pack from Long Tall Sally (£12.99, Longtallsally.com) has endured multiple wears, with no rips yet (touch wood) to be seen. If you like your tights barely there, 15 denier is the perfect hosier compromise for winter evenings out and chilly spring days. Made from stretchy fabric, the tights come in packs of three, helping you avoid those last-minute Primark dashes.

Visit Longtallsally.com

Lucy & Yak

(Lucy & Yak)

This independent brand has been making waves in recent years with its sustainably sourced, ethical and organic handmade dungarees that come in an array of colours, styles and, most importantly for us, lengths. Expanding its offering, Lucy & Yak introduced longer-length inseams for size 8 and above, which range from 80-83cm (31-32in). The longer pieces also have an extra 5cm on the torso.

We love the retro style of this denim pair of dungarees in midwash blue (£78, Lucyandyak.com). Boasting five pockets, including two large hip pockets, and a high-waisted fit with belt loops, the piece can be fastened on the shoulders with the brand’s signature tie straps. Slightly oversized and with a straight-leg fit, there’s even enough room to turn up the hems.

Visit Lucyandyak.com now

Marks and Spencer

M&S has been a fail-safe location for taller women and teenagers for decades, with longer versions of its fashionable and functional lines. From trousers – I love this affordable black pair for its wardrobe versatility (£25, Marksandspencer.com) – to jeans, midi skirts and dresses, you’ll find just about everything in M&S’s tall-friendly lines.

Plus, many of the pieces not only come in long lengths, but also extra-long, helping you find the perfect fit for your height.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Mango

Much-loved for its pocket-friendly and trend-focused fashion, Mango is – somewhat surprisingly – another great high-street option for taller women. Take, for example, this pair of cargo jeans (£19.99, Mango.com) which proved to be the perfect length for my 6ft frame. Designed to be worn low-waisted, the inseam is just shy of floor length, while the navy and white stripes create an interesting alternative to denim-coloured jeans.

Mango’s long-length cuts aren’t just restricted to denim, the brand is also a great destination for longer-length jumpsuits, mini skirts and dresses that still have enough length in them for tall girls.

Visit Mango.com now

Monki

(Monki)

You might already head to Swedish label Monki for its brightly coloured pieces and boldly patterned designs – but now, you can also expect tall clothing. The brand has introduced extra-long lengths of its coveted yoko (£40, Monki.com), taiki (£40, Monki.com) and kimono jeans (£40, Monki.com), meaning they’re not only available in waist size range 24-40in, but also in an inseam length of 33in (86cm). Welcome news for tall fans of the brand’s high-quality yet affordable clothes, let’s hope Monki expands its tall range further soon.

Visit Monki.com now

New Look

Even though New Look only introduced its tall range a couple of years ago, the high-street favourite has already made a range of essentials in longer lengths and continues to sell trend-led fashion with all shapes and sizes in mind. We love to see it.

From bodysuits and loungwear to jumpers and dresses, the tall range is pocket-friendly and wide-ranging, making it a great destination for everyday basics.

Visit Newlook.co.uk now

Nudie Jeans

One of our favourite sustainable denim brands, Nudie Jeans is brimming with styles that transcend trends and the label gets extra kudos for enforcing strict social and environmental standards in its mills. Happily for us, it caters for tall women with its 36in lengths, while its waist sizing is just as inclusive, ranging from 24-38in.

Whether you opt for skinny styles, wide-leg, straight-leg or flared, the variety of designs leave you spoilt for choice.

Visit Nudiejeans.com

Topshop Tall

(Topshop)

No tall clothing round-up is complete without Topshop Tall, which, at one time or another, has been a staple in every tall woman’s wardrobe, and for long-limbed teens it’s been a clothing saviour (let us not forget the joni jean era). While, in recent years, its popularity may have declined somewhat, as more high-street names introduce tall ranges, Topshop remains a reliable source of good-quality pieces at its new online home on Asos.

From mom jeans and cigarette trousers to skirts, dresses and bodysuits, the iconic British fashion brand is a go-to destination for tall women’s capsule wardrobes.

Visit Asos.com now

Zara

While Zara has a lot of headway to make with its size inclusivity, it has made good gains with its offering for women wanting lengthier styles. Though some styles still fall short and Zara doesn’t list inseam lengths on its website, I’ve found the trousers and jeans labelled “full length” to be a consistently reliable bet for my 6ft frame – and, better still, affordable.

From these cool, work-appropriate pinstripe trousers (£29.99, Zara.com) to this pair of classic denim wide-leg jeans (£35.99, Zara.com), Zara rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong. If you’re in the market for lengthier jeans and trousers, the high-street favourite is tall-girl-approved.

Visit Zara.com now

