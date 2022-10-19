Flattering, versatile and perennially chic, a white shirt is something every woman needs in their sartorial arsenal. Alongside your favourite pair of jeans, transeasonal trench coat and white T-shirt, they are one of the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.
An investment this season to love all-year-round, the classic design is just as wearable at the weekend as it is dressed down for daytime in the office. Whether you’re feeling sluggish working from home or rushing to get ready in time for a meeting, the throw-on-and-go piece can instantly elevate your ensemble.
The white shirt’s chic status has long been well-established, from Audrey Hepburn’s lounging look in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Marilyn Monroe’s Fifties-era shirt and high-waisted jeans to Julia Roberts’ knotted shirt in Pretty Woman. And who can forget Annie Hall’s signature white shirt, tie and waistcoat (all back in a big way this season) in the cult 1977 movie?
If you’re stuck for modern-day style inspiration, look to Kendall Jenner who regularly plumps for an oversized white shirt over a vest and wide-leg trousers. Elsewhere, Victoria Beckham tends to go full power-suit by teaming hers with tuxedo pants, while Bella Hadid has opted for tailored figure-hugging designs.
Thanks to their timeless status, there is no shortage of styles on the high street – from linen and cotton designs to cropped or poplin cuts. While oversized fits lend themselves to layering over T-shirts or dresses, a more tailored cut can be tucked into trousers or a skirt to polish off your formalwear look.
How we tested
Considering quality, cost-per-wear, style and comfort, we’ve whittled it down to 10 of the best white shirts to buy right now, from high street favourites and luxe investments to layering staples and statement designs. Your wardrobe will thank you.
The best women’s white shirts for 2022 are:
- Best overall – Abercrombie & Fitch oversized poplin button-up shirt: £52, Abercrombie.com
- Best fine-knit white shirt – Mango fine knit shirt: £19.99, Mango.com
- Best investment white shirt – Maje white cotton poplin shirt: £229, Maje.com
- Best ruffle shirt – Boden ruffle linen popover blouse: £49, Boden.co.uk
- Best striped white shirt – Jigsaw silk cotton stripe shirt: £155, Jigsaw-online.com
- Best budget white shirt – River Island white lace trim shirt: £15, Riverisland.com
- Best quality white shirt – Baukjen ryleigh organic cotton shirt: £99, Baukjen.com
- Best cropped white shirt – H&M cropped poplin shirt: £18.99, Hm.com
- Best cotton white shirt – Nobody’s Child Clarissa shirt: £39, Nobodyschild.com
- Best feather-trimmed white shirt – Sleeper party white feather-trimmed pyjama set: £250, Harveynichols.com
Abercrombie & Fitch oversized poplin button-up shirt
- Best: Overall
- Size range: XXS to XL
- Material: Cotton, polyester
If you’re looking for a classic white shirt to see you through the seasons, Abercrombie & Fitch’s poplin shirt ticks all the boxes. Despite its relatively affordable price tag, it doesn’t scrimp on quality, with its cotton-blend design feeling crisp and lightweight. Cut into a slightly oversized silhouette with a subtly curved hem, it’s a great piece for layering, though it’s still tailored enough to button up for a more formal fit.
The simple shirt is detailed with a practical left chest pocket and faux shell buttons. During the autumn months, style the piece over vests and T-shirts, and as the weather cools off, layer under a vest and trench coat. The styling options are endless.
Mango fine knit shirt
- Best: Fine-knit white shirt
- Size range: XXS to XXL
- Material: Viscose, elastane
For something a little different to the classic design, opt for Mango’s fine knit white shirt. Distinguished by its off-white finish, polo neck and textured look, the lightweight shirt is a flattering fit. The body-skimming cut is perfect for tucking into skirts or jeans, while the jersey-like material is comfortable and breathable.
With its subtly see-through design, the preppy shirt is ideal for layering, while the option to have it fully buttoned up or looser lends it to both formal and casual wear. For under £30, it’s a versatile shirt for your transitional wardrobe.
Maje white cotton poplin shirt
- Best: Investment white shirt
- Size range: 8 to 12
- Material: Cotton
Paris-born Maje is a consistent favourite for classic and well-crafted pieces that have a French It-girl twist – and the label’s poplin shirt is no exception. The straight-cut poplin shirt has a slightly oversized androgenous silhouette with a rounded hem, front pocket patch and long-cuffed sleeves, while the pearl buttons are a luxe touch.
Made from 100 per cent cotton, the piece is lightweight, breathable and crisp – justifying its investment price tag. Lean into the preppy aesthetic and team it with a mini skirt and loafers, or wear unbuttoned over a white vest and high-waisted wide-leg trousers.
Boden ruffle linen popover blouse
- Best: Ruffle white shirt
- Size range: 10 to 20
- Material: Linen
Linen may be perfect for warmer months, but it’s not just for summer – we think this shirt is still a totally viable option for autumn and into winter, too. And it’s not just for casual wear either, as this popover blouse will look just as good styled as workwear. It has a half-placket front with buttons, and a ruffle on one side and all around the collar, making it easy to wear.
We also appreciate the slight balloon detail around the cuffs, which gives the arms a more relaxed style. It’s easy to wear, and we like it best with light-coloured jeans. It’s also available in a floral pink or olive green.
Jigsaw silk cotton stripe shirt
- Best: Striped white shirt
- Size range: 6 to 16
- Material: Silk, cotton
A patterned take on the classic white shirt, Jigsaw’s draped silk cotton shirt is finished with subtle tonal striping. Elevating the sleek piece, the long fold-up cuffs are made from white cotton poplin to add some contrast.
Providing a flattering silhouette, thanks to the dropped shoulders and slightly oversized cut, there’s a mother of pearl placket and laid-back rounded hem. We’d suggest sizing up for more everyday wear, whether dressed down with a vest, or tucked into jeans for a smart-yet-fashionable look.
River Island white lace trim shirt
- Best: Budget white shirt
- Size range: 6 to 18
- Material: Polyester, cotton
Offering a slightly more tailored fit, River Island’s shirt features a statement lace-trim wide collar and matching trimmed cuffs. A smart choice for formalwear, the structured design lends it to tucking into trousers or layering under a knit vest with the lace collar poking out.
Made from a cotton and polyester blend, the quality may not be the best, but the lightweight design is crisp and keeps its shape throughout the day. And, better still, it’s reduced to just £15 right now.
Baukjen ryleigh organic cotton shirt
- Best: Quality shirt
- Size range: 6 to 18
- Material: Organic cotton
Baukjen is one of our favourite brands for quality clothing, for both classic designs and something a little more fun – and this white shirt is no different. We think it’s without doubt one of the best-quality shirts we’ve found in a long time. There’s no need to worry about it being see-through or what colour bra to wear underneath it, as the organic cotton is thick enough for it not to be an issue, yet it’s not super thick or restrictive. It’s full of cute details too, including the ruched shoulders and high-frill collar.
It looks great under a mac now for transitional dressing, and as we move into winter, layer a contrasting coloured jumper over the top, so the ruffled collar and sleeves pop out. We sized up for a more relaxed fit.
Yes, it is an expensive shirt, but we think this is a hardworking classic and will endure the test of time.
H&M cropped white shirt
- Best: Cropped white shirt
- Size range: XS to XXL
- Material: Cotton
Cut into a classic men’s shirt style, the cropped hem of this H&M piece adds a contemporary touch. Retaining the usual elements – buttoned front, double cuffs and a collar – the simple style can be dressed up with high-waisted jeans, or down, layered over a mini dress. Perhaps not the greatest quality, but for £18.99 it didn’t disappoint and avoided being see-through.
Catch us wearing it buttoned up with a high-waisted mini skirt this autumn, and layered under vests and jumpers come winter. An all-year-round staple, it will serve as the perfect cover-up during chilly summer evenings, too.
Nobody’s Child Clarissa shirt
- Best: Cotton white shirt
- Size range: XS to XL
- Material: Organic cotton
Nobody’s Child is a go-to for fashion heads and A-listers alike, thanks to its sustainable and well-crafted everyday staples and dresses. The label’s Clarissa shirt has fast become a mainstay in our wardrobe, owing to its laid-back look, lightweight fabrication and comfortable design.
Made from organic cotton, it’s soft and kind to skin, while the loose and slightly oversized cut is a dream to wear. An all-year-round piece, layer it under knit vests with a mini skirt this winter, before packing it in your suitcase to throw on over bikinis come summer. For under £50, this shirt is hard to fault.
Sleeper party white feather-trimmed pyjama set
- Best: Feather-trimmed white shirt
- Size range: SX to XL
- Material: Viscose
Purveyor of loungewear that doubles up as partywear, Sleeper’s feather-adorned sets are Insta-famous for good reason. An interesting alternative to your usual white shirt, the label’s white pyjama set is anything but understated and is complete with a matching pair of feather-hem bottoms.
Detachable feathers detail the cuffs, while the wide-lapel collar, button-down front and two large pockets all elevate the classic shirt style. Slightly oversized and lightweight to wear, the viscose design is soft and breathable. Whether worn as a co-ord or teamed with jeans and loafers, the luxe white shirt is more versatile than you might think.
The verdict: Women’s white shirts
Retaining all the signatures of a classic white shirt, from the rounded hem to the sharp collar and cuffs, Abercrombie and Fitch’s white shirt is an instant wardrobe staple. An ideal layering piece for autumn and winter, and a lightweight cover-up for summer, it’s an investment for all-year-round wear.
For something more luxe, Maje’s pearl-adorned shirt will serve you season after season, while Boden’s ruffle shirt is perfect if you’re after something a little against the grain.
