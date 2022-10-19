Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flattering, versatile and perennially chic, a white shirt is something every woman needs in their sartorial arsenal. Alongside your favourite pair of jeans, transeasonal trench coat and white T-shirt, they are one of the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.

An investment this season to love all-year-round, the classic design is just as wearable at the weekend as it is dressed down for daytime in the office. Whether you’re feeling sluggish working from home or rushing to get ready in time for a meeting, the throw-on-and-go piece can instantly elevate your ensemble.

The white shirt’s chic status has long been well-established, from Audrey Hepburn’s lounging look in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Marilyn Monroe’s Fifties-era shirt and high-waisted jeans to Julia Roberts’ knotted shirt in Pretty Woman. And who can forget Annie Hall’s signature white shirt, tie and waistcoat (all back in a big way this season) in the cult 1977 movie?

If you’re stuck for modern-day style inspiration, look to Kendall Jenner who regularly plumps for an oversized white shirt over a vest and wide-leg trousers. Elsewhere, Victoria Beckham tends to go full power-suit by teaming hers with tuxedo pants, while Bella Hadid has opted for tailored figure-hugging designs.

Thanks to their timeless status, there is no shortage of styles on the high street – from linen and cotton designs to cropped or poplin cuts. While oversized fits lend themselves to layering over T-shirts or dresses, a more tailored cut can be tucked into trousers or a skirt to polish off your formalwear look.

How we tested

Considering quality, cost-per-wear, style and comfort, we’ve whittled it down to 10 of the best white shirts to buy right now, from high street favourites and luxe investments to layering staples and statement designs. Your wardrobe will thank you.

The best women’s white shirts for 2022 are: