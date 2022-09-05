Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

No matter your age, occupation or style, white trousers are a classic wardrobe staple for a huge number of us, and they’re not just for summer. Whether worn with sandals on holiday, with a shirt in the office or with boots and a heavy knit to battle the winter weather, they’re a year-round staple that’s hard to beat. And they make a nice change from our failsafe fallback, jeans.

But, unlike your best blue denim, white trousers can be a little bit trickier to hunt down, with fabric type, weight and density all playing a key part in making them wearable – as none of us wants to have VPL, or worse, when out and about.

Add to that the ever-growing number of cuts, colours – yes, there are countless shades all classified as white – and costs, and it can feel a bit like an impossible task to find the perfect pair. Luckily our tester has scoured the high street from Allsaints to Very, M&S to Me&Em to make the hunt just that little bit easier.

Our tester is also a stylist and has worked on the wardrobe teams of the UK’s favourite celebrities, so trust us when we say you’re in good hands. We were able to unbiasedly rate whether or not they were see-through, the size and fit, and the value for money. But do remember, as with anything, picking your favourite pair will come down to personal preference.

And with everyone having a different sense of style, there’s no one and only champion here that will be best for everyone. So look to each style category for your favourite.

How we tested

Taking a huge number of white trousers into our wardrobe we incorporated them into everyday outfits, wearing each one as we best saw fit – either to work, out for dinner or to the supermarket – comfort, wearability and all of the points we already mentioned were on the tick-list for scoring.

For reference, our tester is a UK size eight, and 5’3, so the length will be noted on each pair as to whether they come up long or short for that height. Keep reading below to see how they got on.

The best white trousers for women in 2022 are: