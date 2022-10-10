This luxury knitwear brand is our new go-to for winter layering

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As much as I hate to admit it, autumn is here. It’s not that I don’t like autumn, as what a rogue idea that would be. It’s at its best with sunny days, cooler air, and orange, brown and yellow tones that really set the mood for the new season.

But sometimes you need something that will soften the blow of summer coming to an end, and autumnal dressing is the perfect way to get that hygge feeling. Cosy knits that literally feel like a hug really make the changing of the season feel a little more appealing (OK, a lot more).

One of our favourite high-street brands really putting in the effort here is Beaufort & Blake. This brand is inherently all about relaxed British style, with an added preppy edge, combined with great designs and, more importantly, good quality.

Founded in 2012 by two agricultural students and a Jermyn Street tailor, you can see how the two influences have made their way into the clothes, giving us country chic style with a hint of tailoring. It’s the kind of brand that offers up classics and staples that work hard to earn a place in your wardrobe for years to come. And good knitwear is a sign of a brand’s quality. You don’t want it to shrink or be misshapen after one wash, or bobble no end.

It’s not just style that’s carefully thought about either, as the brand doesn’t use plastic in its deliveries. Instead, all packaging is made from recycled brown paper, which can easily be reused too.

How we tested

As soon as these arrived, they went straight on – from looking at them, you can see why, as they’re totally gorgeous. I tested a range of the new knitwear line, looking at sizing, quality, design and price.

Beaufort & Blake Breton stripe roll neck: £120, Beaufortandblake.com

(Beaufort & Blake)

A Breton stripe jumper is practically an essential winter item, and it will never, I mean never, go out of fashion. This one has plenty about it that sets it apart from its contemporaries – my favourite being the wide sleeves, which flare out slightly more from the middle of the arm where the stripes stop and turn to block navy. The shoulders are dropped, giving it a more relaxed style too, making it feel like real weekend uniform casualwear.

It’s a very slightly cropped length, so if you’re tall (like I am) consider going up a size.

It also has a split side seam at the hem, so the jumper has more give and isn’t totally rigid. It’s a chunky knit that takes inspiration from the type of thick-knit fisherman jumpers with big, cosy rollnecks. And the rollneck is so generous I don’t need a scarf.

Wear it with dark jeans and trainers, or chunky boots for weekend walks, or cream or white trousers for a more smart-casual look. It’s also available in an orange and cream colourway.

Buy now

Beaufort & Blake Hartley navy knitted vest: £85, Beaufortandblake.com

(Beaufort & Blake)

Knitted vests were everywhere last winter, and they’re back again this year. This style is super soft, thanks to being made from 100 per cent lambswool, meaning it’s hand-wash only. It’s a generous size and a boxy fit, so if you prefer something less relaxed, think about sizing down.

I really like the dropped back of this, giving a little extra length than the front, as well as little side seam splits. Plus there’s plenty of detailing in the wool, such as the ribbed effect on the sides. It features an easy to wear crew neck, so you can pop it over thinner rollnecks, shirts or long dresses, to keep wearing them throughout the chillier months. Its versatility is almost endless. My favourite way to style it is over an oversized white shirt and with wide-leg trousers.

Buy now

Beaufort & Blake Witney multi stripe jumper, £99, Beaufortandblake.com

(Beaufort & Blake)

A slightly more interesting take on the classic oatmeal winter woolly, the Witney crewneck is the sort of sweater you can imagine wearing for walks over Christmas or while cosying up by the fire. I sized up for this jumper, which worked perfectly for a snuggly oversized look, and I usually throw it on over a pair of jeans or leggings to make a dressed-down look appear a little more put together.

Again, this sweater is hand-wash only, which I winced at slightly – this is the sort of piece you’ll wear again and again throughout autumn, so I’d rather be able to throw it in the washing machine – but it has a lovely luxurious feel, which I think makes up for it a little, and helps justify the £99 price tag.

Buy now

The verdict: Beaufort & Blake

Knitwear from Beaufort & Blake is no doubt a bit of a luxury, considering its price. Although not totally unaffordable, it’s more expensive than many other high-street options. But it’s true, in most cases, that you get what you pay for.

The quality of the knitwear is excellent, while the styles are classics with a little modern twist. A Breton stripe will always be a cold-weather go-to, while a super soft knitted vest is so versatile and helps make the most of summer clothes for longer and an oatmeal crewneck will carry you from autumn through the chilliest winter days.

