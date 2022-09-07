Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

As we push the floaty dresses and sandals to the back of the wardrobe, we’re just about ready to embrace the transition into autumnal dressing – and if you’re warming up your workwear options for the chillier season, the Cos collection is well worth bookmarking.

The Scandinavian brand is brimming with effortless, smart-casual minimalism – which is perfect for adopting as workwear, whether you’re commuting to the office or ditching the pjamas and sweatpants for a more “put together” ensemble while working from home.

Stocking everything from statement shirts and blazers to knitwear and shirt dresses, the entire Cos collection looks markedly modern while nodding to classic office-wear tropes – think subtle tailoring , slouchy trousers and sleeveless blazers that are made for layering.

The brand’s efforts to use more sustainably sourced materials, such as organic cotton, recycled cashmere and leftover cotton from past collections, will also appeal to those looking to shop more conscientiously.

Here, we’ve shared a handful of pieces that caught our eye whilst browsing online – from crimson maxis to a balloon-sleeve blouse, read on for your autumnal inspiration.

Cos regular-fit twill sleeveless blazer: £89, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

Sleeveless blazers are the ideal transitional piece, whether you’re layering over polos or wearing solo during the warmer months. Made using upcycled cotton-twill from previous Cos collections, the waistcoat-esque design features oversized lapels and a tie-belt – cinch in your ensemble or go casual and remove the belt altogether. A modern take on classic attire.

Buy now

Cos cashmere vest: £150, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

Elevating shirts, shirt dresses or polo necks with ease, cashmere vests are layering heroes you’ll be reaching for on repeat. This oversized knit would be perfect for adding over bulkier statement shirts, while the simple black knit uses 100 per cent Good Cashmere Standard certified cashmere. Slouchy but smart, we’ll take two, please.

Buy now

Cos balloon-sleeve blouse, light blue: £59, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

Along with Peter Pan collars and flowing floral dresses, puff-sleeves are among the whimsical trends that are here to stay. This balloon-sleeve shirt is made with 100 per cent cotton, and we like the dramatically voluminous ruching and gathered cuffs. An unusual but understated find that might just get a few compliments at the morning meeting.

Buy now

Cos relaxed-fit cropped cardigan: £69, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

If you lust over natural hues and pared-back designs, this cropped cardi is worth a look. You might pair with shirts and dresses to keep out the chill, but the lightweight knit could also be worn solo. The plunging neckline affords plenty of space for statement necklaces and stacked chains too. Cinched at the waist for a flattering fit, we also rate the fact it’s made with organic cotton. This cardi is available in both cream and black too.

Buy now

Cos pleated maxi skirt, red: £79, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

We were immediately taken by the beautiful red hue of this A-line maxi. Made using recycled polyester, it’s undoubtedly a statement piece, owing to the sharp pleated detailing and wrap-over design, which would pair nicely with vests, cropped shirts and chunky accessories. In terms of fit, the flexible waistband should afford some extra wiggle room. Although the red version is only currently available in a size 6, there are more sizes available if you plump for the black colourway.

Buy now

Cos pleated wide-leg jumpsuit: £79, Independent.co.uk

(cos)

We’re obsessed with the smart-casual flair of this pleated jumpsuit, which almost nods to the classic pinstripe. Floaty but flattering in shape, the wide-leg trousers just skim the ankle, affording a slightly more relaxed look.

Owing to its simplicity, there’s plenty of room for switching it up with statement accessories, chunky loafers and jewellery. The jumpsuit is currently available in a size 18 .

Buy now

Cos straight-leg waist crossover trousers: £99, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

A contemporary twist on a work wardrobe staple, these straight-leg trousers look anything but boring. Made with responsibly sourced wool with a relaxed fit, we’re fans of the unusual crossover design with asymmetric waistband – making them flattering without the need to cinch at the waist.

We love the slouchy, oversized aesthetic too, which could look even more dramatic when hiked up with a slight heel. Equally, we’d be reaching for the chunky loafers.

Buy now

Cos belted midi shirt dress: £79, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

Shirt dresses are everywhere right now, and they’re popular for a reason – casual and feminine, they’re a great throw-on-and-go style and a natural workwear hero. This dress features a belt for shaping, and exaggerated cuffs for an almost vintage silhouette. A great transitional piece for both autumn and winter, we’d happily pair it with loafers or white trainers.

Buy now

Cos high-waisted, wide-leg pleated trousers: £99, Independent.co.uk

(Cos)

Plumping for a wide-leg is one of the easiest ways to create impact – and this pair of pleated trousers made with Responsible Wool Standard certified wool looks the part. Oozing with drama, they flood to the floor, with smart pleated detailing and a waistband that can be adjusted for a comfortable fit.

Buy now

From luxury to high street, browse the best online clothes shops and brands to know in 2022