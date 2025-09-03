Topshop returns to stores with a major high street partnership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Announcing its return with a runway show held in Trafalgar Square last month, Topshop is officially back. Having teased its return to the high street earlier this year, the British brand then relaunched its own site, Topshop.com, before unveiling a pop-up in Liberty’s flagship department store in London.

But now, it’s returning to brick and mortar stores across the UK in an exclusive partnership with stalwart John Lewis. From February 2026, Topshop will be available in 32 John Lewis stores, with Topman available in six stores. The department store will host a curated selection of pieces – think cult denim styles, trend-led jackets and statement dresses. As for menswear, we can expect everything from affordable tailoring to everyday basics.

“Bringing Topshop and Topman back to high streets across the UK is a landmark moment, and we are thrilled to be their only nationwide store partner,” said Peter Ruis, managing director of John Lewis. “I grew up with these incredible brands. They have defined our high streets, bringing edge and accessibility with an iconic British lens.”

In-store shopping was central to Topshop’s identity in the Noughties. The brand’s flagship Oxford Street shop was a gleaming beacon of fashion, music and make-up, where you could not only overhaul your wardrobe, but get a blow dry or a manicure while listening to a DJ set. The Kate Moss collaboration and the approval from Cara Delevigne, Adwoa Aboah and Alexa Chung bridged the gap between the high street and high-end designers.

Topshop’s ebbing popularity led to its administration in 2020, before it was bought by Asos in 2021. The online giant has been its online-only home ever since – until now.

The new ready-to-wear collection is full of nods to its heyday, from faux fur, sequins, animal print, leather and tweed. You’ll be able to channel your youth and shop in-store in John Lewis from 3 February 20256 – until then, these are the best bits to buy on the relaunched website.

Bookmark the best online fashion and clothing brands for your next haul