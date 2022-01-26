It’s been impossible to scroll through Instagram in recent weeks without the same quilted khaki coat (£245, Thefrankieshop.com), which comes courtesy of New York-based retailer The Frankie Shop, popping up on our feeds.

Costing £245, the Teddy jacket has become an instant cult classic and, despite the steep price tag, the brand has hardly been able to keep it in stock.

So it comes as no surprise that it’s just been named “the hottest product in the world” by global fashion shopping platform, Lyst, in its latest report that identifies the brands and products that are hot right now.

The Lyst Index takes into account shopping habits by analysing data from its own website, as well as Google searches, social media and engagement stats to inform us on what’s trending in the world of fashion.

It’s not hard to see why The Frankie Shop’s quilted coat has proved so popular. Lightweight, collarless and with an oversized fit, it also has pockets, comes in a range of colours and lends itself perfectly to layering. What more could you ask for?

Read more:

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, our’s neither, the good news is that there are plenty of high street alternatives that can still help you get the same look.

From M&S to Asos, Lindex and River Island, we’ve scoured the virtual rails to find the best dupes of this season’s must-have jacket. Here are eight styles that you can shop right now.

Lindex quilted jacket: £49.99, Lindex.com

(Lindex)

This might be the most similar high street pick we’ve seen. The design is very reminiscent of the OG style, with the same boxy silhouette, a contrasting dark green trim and a curved hemline. What it’s lacking in pockets, it makes up for in the fact it’s a great affordable dupe.

Buy now

Per Una padded collarless puffer jacket: £55, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S )

This jacket from M&S features a boxy fit and comes lightly padded to help lock in warmth during the cooler months. Just like The Frankie Shop’s version, it’s collarless, meaning it would look great paired with a turtleneck jumper, and has a number of stylish finishing touches, such as a dipped hem, two front pockets and popper fastenings.

Buy now

Daisy Street oversized quilted coat in khaki: £38, Asos.com

(Asos)

A slightly darker green than The Frankie Shop’s version, this looks like it’ll be the perfect coat to throw on over a thick jumper during a particularly cold spell. It’s got a nice oversized fit and a collarless design, much like the fashion label’s more costly alternative.

Buy now

Mango satin quilted jacket: £59.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

If you’re after something in a spring colourway, Mango’s version of the jacket in purple has a satin finish that’s water-repellent, making it a great option for the unpredictable weather autumn can bring. It has a quilted pattern, button fastening, patch pockets and collarless design and is part of Mango’s “committed collection”, which means it has been produced using sustainable fibres or processes. This design is also available in green (£50.95, Asos.com).

Buy now

Asos Design quilted cropped jacket in khaki: £26.60, Asos.com

(Asos)

If you like the padded style of The Frankie Shop’s jacket but prefer your coats to come with a collar, consider this version from Asos. Available in a soft khaki shade, it has a boxy fit and a cropped length, with oversized lapels that promise to keep your neck warm on cold days.

Buy now

New Look khaki quilted high neck belted midi coat: £39.99, Newlook.com

(New Look)

Should you be after something that’s a nod to the high fashion jacket but is a little longer, this one featured in our review of the best women’s winter coats. It has a “decent mid-length, but what we liked most about it was the high neck, which will keep the chill out when the temperature drops”, noted our writer.

Buy now

Cos quilted jacket: £99, Cosstores.com

(Cos)

If neutrals are more your thing, this version from Cos could be the one for you. Made from recycled polyester, it comes in either a creamy off-white or black hue, and has a relaxed fit with a ribbed collar, two pockets on the front and a curved hem.

Buy now

New Look khaki quilted zip jacket: £33.99, Newlook.com

(New Look)

At £33.99, New Look’s quilted jacket is a fraction of the price of The Frankie Shop’s version and looks just as stylish. Designed with a curved, quilted motif, it has a ribbed trim at the collar and cuffs, two large front pockets and, unlike most other versions in this round-up, a zip fastening. Wear yours with everything from jeans and T-shirts to tailored trousers and roll-neck knits.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Is leather more your thing? Read our guide to the best biker jackets for women

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.