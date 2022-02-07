Carrie Bradshaw’s famous newspaper dress has been reimagined by Zara

With Carrie Bradshaw back on our screens, it’s only natural that our obsession with her wardrobe would get a revival too.

The final episode of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, aired last week and despite the run receiving mixed reviews from critics, no one can argue with the series’ joyous fashion moments that hark back to the original show.

From the tulle tutu’s return and that Fendi baguette bag – recently relaunched as a limited-edition – to the Manolo Blahniks heels, the Bradshaw signatures are enjoying a big comeback. And it’s no surprise that these staples of Carrie’s wardrobes are now trickling into the high street, with Zara being the latest label to pay homage to the show’s fashion.

The newspaper dress – designed by John Galliano and worn by Carrie in season three of the original series – is one of the show’s most recognisable looks, and you can now channel it for just £30 thanks to Zara.

The statement dress isn’t the only item on the high street giving us Sex and The City feels – here, we’ve rounded up the best Bradshaw-esque pieces available to buy right now (all best paired with a Cosmopolitan).

Zara printed draped dress: £29.99, Zara.com

Offering a contemporary take on the Galliano dress, Zara has added an asymmetrical neckline and draped detailing to the classic newspaper print design, with the long sleeves making it an ideal piece for transitioning from winter into spring. If the dress isn’t for you, the newspaper print is also available in straight-leg jeans (£29.99, Zara.com).

Reformation printed dress: £98, Thereformation.com

Zara wasn’t the first to replicate the Galliano dress, with Reformation’s take on the classic proving an instant hit after launching last year. Costing around £70 more than Zara’s version, the American label’s slip dress boasts adjustable spaghetti straps and a flattering deep scoop neck that makes it sartorially on-point for balmy summer days.

Arket tulle skirt: £69, Arket.com

Also making a very fabulous return to our screens (and wardrobes) is Carrie’s signature ballerina-esque skirt, worn in the opening credits and throughout the original show and reboot. It’s perhaps the green midi-length tulle skirt that made the biggest impact, worn in series six and reimagined by numerous brands.

This Arket piece in a mossy green hue is a nice take and easily dressed down with an oversized jumper. It gets extra kudos for being made from recycled fabrics.

AllSaints alcor leather belt: £99, Allsaints.com

A staple returned to with various outfits in the Sex and The City movie and in the new reboot, Carrie’s studded belt is ideal for cinching a look together. This leather belt from AllSaints has a similarly wide fit design with the industrial metal studs giving the accessory some edge.

Mango rhinestone baguette purse: £35.99, Mango.com

Baguette bags – the small shoulder bag launched by Fendi and made famous by Bradshaw in the Nineties – are enjoying a resurgence of popularity as of late, especially with the SATC reboot. “It’s not a bag, it’s a baguette” remains one of Carrie’s classic quotes.

While her own £2,000 purple sequin Fendi bag is slightly out of our price range, Mango’s rhinestone baguette purse is ideal for channeling her style. The sparkly decorative pattern is set on a lilac check pattern, making for the perfect party piece.

