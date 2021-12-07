With last year’s subdued celebrations well and truly behind us, festive gatherings are back. For most of us, December is synonymous with packing too much into our weeks, boozy dinners and coffee-fuelled days.

So with the Christmas party season well and truly here, our eyes are on our wardrobes, now more than ever. Whether you’re the type of person to opt for an LBD, sleek suit or the trusty jeans and a nice top pairing, advent is the perfect time to go all out with your sartorial choices.

If there’s one brand that seems to be doing festive partywear like no other, it’s Zara, with its sequinned trousers, skirts and dresses flying out the door. But, there’s one particular item that the internet just can’t get enough of, and it’s the brand’s viral shiny crop top (£29.99, Zara.com).

Reminiscent of the chainmail trend Kate Moss and Naiomi Campbell donned in the Nineties and Paris Hilton in the early Noughties, this skimpy, sparkly top is a sure-fire way to step into Christmas. It features a straight neckline and thin straps, along with the all-important rhinestone detailing.

And it seems we’re not the only ones obsessed with it because it’s become somewhat of an internet sensation, with TikTok users sharing their love for the sparkly number time and again..

Owing to its popularity, the coveted top is currently out of stock. We would, however, recommend adding it to your saved list on the Zara app or website, as we managed to get our hands on it recently by attempting to add it to our basket countless times (no pain, go gain).

But if you can’t wait that long to add some Nineties slinky silver to your life, we’ve rounded up some similar styles below. Because no one should be without festive sparkle at Christmas.

H&M metal halterneck top: £12.99, Hm.com

(H&M)

With Y2K fashion back in vogue, we’re totally here for H&M’s barely-there chainmail halterneck. It has an adjustable fastener at the back of the neck and the lower back, and it absolutely screams festive party wear. Keep your bottom half simple, and wear with a pair of high waisted straight leg jeans.

Asos Design jersey sparkle bralet top co-ord in silver: £15, Asos.com

(Asos)

While this one isn’t adorned with rhinestones, it does have the same sparkle as the sell-out shiny crop top (£29.99, Zara.com) in question. Other similarities include the square neckline and thin straps. We think this will certainly do the trick nicely this festive season, and it’s half the price of Zara’s.

River Island silver sleeveless sequin bralet: £16, Riverisland.com

(River Island)

It’s sequins galore at River Island this year, and this is sure to shine bright just like Zara’s shiny crop top. Again, we’d recommend letting the bralette do the talking and wear with a pair of black tuxedo trousers (£38, Riverisland.com) and the matching double breasted tuxedo jacket (£65, Riverisland.com) for a seriously cool party look.

Cult Mia Charlotte crystal-embellished crop top: £295, Cultmia.com

(Cult Mia)

OK, we know this is ten times the price, but if you’ve for the money to splash, it really is sensational. It looks as though it has even shinier rhinestones than Zara’s, and has the same straight neckline cut. What’s more, it’s lined with silk for extra comfort. This will undoubtedly be a hero piece in your wardrobe for years to come.

Missguided silver glitter cowl neck crop top: £16, Missguided.co.uk

(Missguided)

We told you that sequins were everywhere this season, and we can’t get enough of this crop top from Missguided. With a tie neck and back, it’s just as slinky and as sparkly as Zara’s number. It’s safe to say it’s a winner.

AsYou chainmail backless crop top in gold: £28, Asos.com

(Asos)

For those looking for a gold iteration of Zara’s viral top, we’ve found the one for you. Similarly to the popular design, it features an open back and is a cropped cut. Where it differs is the halterneck and cowl neckline, but we still think it’s a great option.

