Unlike velour tracksuits and super low slung jeans, the return of Uggs is one early 2000s trend that we can get on board with.

Spotted on the feet of fashionable famous faces like Kendall Jenner and Rihanna, the brand’s cosy boots and slippers have made a comeback in recent years, solidifying their status as a wardrobe staple. But for many of us, buying a real pair is out of the question given their hefty price tag.

If you’ve always wanted to slip your feet into a pair of cosy Ugg slippers but can’t quite justify the cost – the brand’s Scuffette II’s cost an eye-watering £80 (Ugg.com) – then we’ve got just the thing.

Well known for its bargain buys, budget supermarket Aldi has come to the rescue with a pair of slippers that look almost identical to Ugg’s pricey pair, but costing a whopping £65 less.

Ready to banish cold feet in style? Here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s sheepskin slippers.

Avenue ladies’ brown sheepskin slippers: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

No, that isn’t a typo. Aldi is selling an almost identical dupe for Ugg’s scuffette II slippers (£80, Ugg.com) for just £14.99.

Featuring a strikingly similar design, Aldi’s version is lined with a toasty sheepskin inner that will keep even the chilliest of feet warm, just like the Australian brand’s pair. While we’re big fans of this brown pair, the slippers also come in grey (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) and there’s even a men’s version too (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Although we haven’t tested the Aldi lookalikes, they’ve received plenty of five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers, with many saying they’re “good value for money” and “look much more expensive than they are”.

The slippers are available to buy online now but they’re also being stocked in select Aldi stores, so make sure to check out the Specialbuys aisle when you do your next food shop.

