Why won’t Christine Quinn be returning for Selling Sunset season six?

Christine Quinn will not be returning for the sixth season of Selling Sunset, it has been confirmed.

The reality TV star, a fan favourite of the show, left the Oppenheim Group in April to begin her own real estate venture.

This, along with the fact that she did not attend the season five reunion, caused fans to speculate whether she would be returning for season six of the series.

Now, TMZ reports that the star will not return for seasox six and seven of the series, despite fans hailing her for “carrying the show” with the drama she provides.

According to a production source, who said the show has begun filming, the decision was a mutual agreement between Quinn, Netflix and the production company.

Why isn’t Christine Quinn returning to Selling Sunset?

At the end of season five, Quinn was accused of bribery by her castmate Emma Hernan, who said Quinn had bribed a client with US$5,000 (£4,028) to stop working with her.

Quinn has strenuously denied these claims, and said in May: “Accusing someone of criminal tort is not only defamatory – but you can’t afford my lawyers. So it’s not a funny thing to say.

“I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

Prior to the launch of season five of the show, Quinn suggested that the bribery storyline was fake, after she tweeted: “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

Quinn also confirmed that she would be focusing on her own real estate venture, crypto firm RealOpen, in a statement in May.

“Of course there’s no place for me [at the Oppenheim Group]. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now,” she said at the time.

She added that Jason Oppenheim, one of the brothers who run the LA brokerage, was “aware” of her plans to start her own venture.

“[Jason] and I had had conversations a year prior,” she said. “I told him I was doing my own thing… I don’t think [my co-workers] actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know.

“But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, ‘This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing’.”

Quinn was notably absent from the season five reunion, a move slammed by Quinn’s co-star and former best friend, Mary Fitzgerald.

“We didn’t want to have to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want to have answers for her actions. So, we didn’t want to be there talking about it either, but it’s our job. We’re doing it,” Fitzgerald told TMZ at the time.

Quinn, who has reportedly signed with IMG models, appeared on the runway for Balenciaga alongside Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman in Paris last month.

Fans have also speculated that the star could be joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but this hasn’t been confirmed.