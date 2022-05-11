Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn says it was her choice to leave Oppenheim Group

Realtor Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset fame has spoken out about her controversial exit from the Oppenheim Group.

The latest season of the popular Netflix reality show ended with Quinn, 33, facing accusations that she had attempted to bribe her colleague Emma Hernan’s client into working with her instead.

Quinn has denied the accusation. In a reunion episode that was released on Friday, Jason Oppenheim, president of the West Hollywood-based real estate brokerage, said that “right now there’s not a place for [Quinn] at the Oppenheim Group”.

Now, Quinn has claimed that it was her choice to leave the company, in a comment on a clip of the reunion posted on TikTok.

She said in the comment: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol.”

Her information and work history have been removed from the Oppenheim Group’s website.

Quinn did not appear in the reunion episode and said she had tested positive for Covid-19. However, former colleagues Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause accused her of lying to avoid having to “face everything she’s done”.

Fitzgerald told TMZ: “We didn’t want to have to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want to have answers for her actions. So, we didn’t want to be there talking about it either, but it’s our job. We’re doing it.”

Half an hour before the fifth season of Selling Sunset launched on 22 April, Quinn tweeted: “30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset. Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!”

It later transpired as fans watched the series that she was referring to the alleged US$5,000 (£3,976) bribe offered to Hernan’s client.

On the following day, Quinn introduced her new company RealOpen.com to her 3 million Instagram followers by sharing a screenshot of a Forbes story on her Instagram.

“Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?” she wrote in the caption. “My Boss B**** manifesto is don’t STOP until you are the Boss of your own life. You and only you control your storyline.”