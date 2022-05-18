Christine Quinn slams bribery allegation in Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn has said that any allegation that she had bribed a former co-worker’s client during her time on the popular Netflix reality show, Selling Sunset, is “not a funny thing to say”.

The 33-year-old real estate agent and reality star vehemently denies claims made by her castmate Emma Hernan, who said Quinn had bribed a client with US$5,000 (£4,028) to stop working with her.

Quinn, who left the Oppenheim Group and launched her new brokerage, RealOpen, in April, said that the claims were “defamatory”, adding that she doesn’t “need to bribe a client”.

She added it was her choice to terminate her contract with the agency as a “business decision” and that Jason Oppenheim, president of the Oppenheim Group, was aware of her new venture.

“[Jason] and I had had conversations a year prior,” she told People. “I told him I was doing my own thing… I don’t think [my co-workers] actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know.

“But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, ‘This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing’.”

Responding to the allegation of bribery, Quinn added: “Accusing someone of criminal tort is not only defamatory – but you can’t afford my lawyers. So it’s not a funny thing to say.

“I would never bribe a client. I’ve never bribed a client. I don’t need to bribe a client, because they’ll work with me organically.”

Quinn, who launched her book How To Be A Boss Bitch on Tuesday, has previously vehemently denied the allegations.

During the reunion episode of Selling Sunset, which aired on 6 May, Oppenheim said that “there’s not a place for [Quinn] at the Oppenheim Group”.

Last week, Quinn reiterated that it was her choice to leave the Oppenheim Group and said in a comment on TikTok: “Of course there’s no place for me. I terminated my contract weeks ago prior to filming. I have my own company now lol.”

Quinn did not appear in the reunion episode, citing a positive Covid test as a reason for her absence. Her information and work history have been removed from the Oppenheim Group’s website.