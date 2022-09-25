Jump to content

Chicago West steals show at Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana presentation: ‘A mini icon’

Four-year-old wore a crystal bustier and carried a matching handbag

Saman Javed
Sunday 25 September 2022 16:39
Comments
Kim Kardashian spoofs 'House of the Dragon'

Fans can’t get enough of Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, at this year’s Milan Fashion Week.

The four-year-old joined her elder siblings, North, nine and Saint, six, at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Milan on Saturday (24 September).

The show, titled Ciao Kim, was guest curated by the Skims founder, who worked with the Italian fashion house to recreate a selection of its archival looks from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The siblings sat in the front row at the show, accompanied by their grandmother, Kris Jenner, and aunt Khloe.

Chicago was dressed in an all-black catsuit under a crystal-embellished bustier top.

The youngster wore two glittering bangles on her wrist and carried a matching embellished bag. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

North commanded attention in an embellished silver jumpsuit, worn over a white T-shirt, with matching silver boots.

Meanwhile, Saint looked relaxed in black T-shirt and straight trousers.

Khloe Kardashian, North West, Chicago West, Saint West and Kris Jenner

(WireImage)

The event marked a rare public appearance for Chicago, who was praised for her confidence in front of the cameras.

“Chicago honestly looks so adorably gorgeous in her little Dolce Gabbana outfit,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Chicago is the new Kim.” One fan described her as a “mini-icon”, while a third said: “Chicago is the Beyoncé of the West kids I swear...she’s literally that girl”.

One video showed Chicago posing for pictures while wearing her sunglasses and eating a lollipop.

“Chicago is definitely Kim’s child,” one person said.

Another commented: “Chicago was born for this, and it shows.”

Saturday’s show opened with a series of black-and-white adverts, showing Kim eating a bowl of pasta while channelling the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren.

The catwalk saw numerous recreations of past Dolce & Gabbana looks, including the brand’s signature lace and leopard print.

Sharing a video of the show to her Instagram, Kim said it was “the most magical experience” and the “pinnacle to an incredible journey”.

“I always loved the beautiful, quintessential Nineties and 2000’s looks… feminine, bold, they always made me feel so confident and glamorous.

“Not only did the D&G team allow me to curate the collection, but they also trusted me and my team to create all the content, the short film, music and creative direction of the show, working alongside their incredible team.”

