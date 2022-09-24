Kim Kardashian debuts Dolce & Gabbana ‘Ciao Kim’ collection at Milan Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has debuted as a guest curator for the Dolce & Gabbana house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

The collection of mainly black, white, beige and silver pieces was shown on the runway at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday (24 September).

Prior to the show, Kardashian teased a series of adverts shot in black-and-white, in which she channelled old Hollywood screen sirens such as Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren.

Models took to the runway in glamorous looks featuring signature lace and crystal embellishments, as well as full-body leopard print, while a black-and-white video of the reality star eating spaghetti played in the background.

According to British Vogue, the Italian luxury fashion house approached Kardashian to select her favourite looks from their archive between 1987 and 2007.

The SKIMS mogul’s selections were then remade, with around 80 per cent of the collection “corrected… a little bit”, according to Domenico Dolce.

Kardashian told the magazine that the “simplicity and tailoring” of pieces from the nineties and early 2000s were “so important”.

“Obviously I love the glitz and you see some of that in the show, but when something is tailored properly, it changes everything, no matter how simple or ornate it is.”

Many of the pieces are reminiscent of iconic screen sirens and models such as Linda Evangelista, Isabella Rossellini, and Monica Bellucci.

(Getty)

Stefano Gabbana said: “There’s a story behind every outfit. Somebody will remember the moment, the model, the actress, the pop star…”

Kardashian added: “When you wear Dolce & Gabbana, you feel in control. I can be this alien Barbie personality, which I love, but in my soul I’m also this, like, how do you say it… very sensual Italian mob wife?”

Hints that The Kardashians star would get involved with Dolce & Gabbana dropped in May, when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family wore archival pieces from the fashion house to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish wedding.

(Getty)

Kardashian wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress she had worn 11 years ago to the 2011 Glamour Awards.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s “bridal mini” wedding dress was custom made by Dolce & Gabbana, including her elaborate cathedral-length veil that featured a depiction of one of Barker’s tattoos.

While Kardashian did not walk the runway herself, she appeared after the finale with Domenico and Stefano in a sparkly black gown.

In the front row of the show sat her mother Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and daughter North West.