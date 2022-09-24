Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An emotional moment from Kim Kardashian in the latest The Kardashians episode has people wondering whether her tears were actually edited via CGI.

TikTok user Michelle Driscoll went viral on Thursday when she accused The Kardashians editors of including a “fake tear” into the season two premiere of the Hulu reality show. “Y’all please tell me you see this CGI tear on Kardashians,” she captioned the TikTok, which now has more than 2m views.

The scene in question saw Kardashian breaking down during a confessional over her wishes for sister Khloe Kardashian to find love, after Khloe welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. In the clip, the Skims founder got emotional and patted away her tears, but when one single tear drop managed to fall, she did not wipe it away.

“That’s a fake tear. That’s CGI. I’m not even kidding,” Driscoll said as she pointed to the single tear on the screen. “That’s a CGI tear.”

“She doesn’t touch it!” Driscoll and her friend alleged in the video.

However, viewers in the comments section were divided over the fake tear theory. Some people said they thought the tear was CGI as well, while others believed the conspiracy was a bit of a stretch.

“Omg I thought I was the only one that caught that,” one TikTok user commented. “I was like, does she not feel that tear? I’m confused lol”.

“Glad I’m not the only one that saw that and thought the tear was placed,” said someone else, while another person wrote: “That tear gets paid more than all of us combined.”

“Maybe she didn’t wipe it to not mess up her makeup?” one person claimed.

“You can see it welling up in her eye before it drops,” said another user in defense of Kim. “This is such a reach omg”.

“Definitely a real tear, but Kim knew exactly what she was doing by avoiding touching it so it would look good on cam,” another person said.

The first episode of season two of The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday 23 September, centered on Khloe Kardashian and Thompson welcoming their second baby amid his recent paternity scandal.

The Good American founder and the NBA player reportedly conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021, just one month before it was revealed that Thompson had fathered another baby with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. According to court documents, Thompson was dating Khloe when he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time. And it’s just a different experience,” Khloe said during the season two premiere.

Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Thompson, Khloe said she was excited to have another child.

“This has been a difficult time in my life,” she said. “But it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for the Kardashians for comment.